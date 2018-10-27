FCS RB Aaron Dawson sets Div. I record with 308 yards rushing in a half

With most records these days seemingly revolving around the passing game, the running game got some record-book love Saturday afternoon.
Central Connecticut State’s Aaron Dawson ran for 361 yards in the FCS school’s 49-24 win over Wagner Saturday afternoon. The yardage set a school and Northeast Conference single-game record, and was the sixth-most in FCS history. The single-game FCS record, incidentally, is 437 yards, set by North Carolina AT&T’s Maurice Hicks in 2001.
Most impressively, 308 of Dawson’s yards came in the second half of the Blue Devils’ win, a total that set a Div. I record for a half. The previous record was held by a pair of players from the FBS level — TCU’s LaDainian Tomlinson and Northern Illinois’ Stacey Robinson, who rushed for 287 yards each in 1999 and 1990, respectively. Western Illinois’ Herb Donaldson had previously held the FCS record of 282 yards, set in 2006.
Tomlinson and Donaldson set their records in the second half, while Robinson set his in the first.
Unbelievably, Dawson did his damage on just 15 carries. It took Robinson 20 carries, while Donaldson needed 26 and Tomlinson 28.
Four of those 15 second-half carries for the running back ended in the end zone. Dawson scored from 45 yards out in the third quarter, then scored on touchdown runs of 57, 60 and 55 yards in the fourth quarter.
Dawson’s performance could earn both the player and the football program some national exposure later on Saturday and, perhaps, on into Sunday.