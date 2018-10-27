Houston jumps up early, but No. 21 South Florida climbs back in it

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Houston jumped out to an early lead and looked like it would leave No. 21 South Florida in its dust.

The Cougars’ offense never really slowed down in the first half, but the Bulls’ attack picked up and the score sits 28-21 in Houston’s favor at the break.

Houston’s first two drives were nearly the same; the first covered 75 yards in seven snaps, the second 74 in eight. Both also ended in D’Eriq King touchdowns, first a 47-yard run and then a 15-yard toss to Marquez Stevenson.

After punting on its first three possessions, South Florida tied the game with consecutive scores. Jordan Cronkite punctuated a 15-play drive with a 1-yard plunge to pull the Bulls within seven at the 10:33 mark of the second quarter. South Florida needed only two plays to tie it from there — the first a Mekhi LaPointe interception of King, then, one play later, a 32-yard Johnny Ford run.

Houston then see-sawed back in front with the second pay dirt pass from King to Stevenson, this one 38 yards, but USF pulled even with another Ford touchdown run.

The Cougars closed the half with King’s third touchdown pass of the second half, a 30-yard fade to Courtney Lark. King closed the half hitting 16-of-22 passes for 232 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions (one on an end-of-half Hail Mary) while rushing a team-high seven times for 74 yards and a score.

South Florida will receive to open the second half.