Kansas drops TCU, earns first Big 12 win since beating Texas in 2016

It has certainly been a season of streak-breaking games for the woebegone Kansas football program.
The latest high for a team that’s seen mostly lowest of lows over the last decade or so came as the Jayhawks ended a 14-game losing skein in Big 12 play with a 27-24 win over TCU in Lawrence. That marked KU’s first conference win since it embarrassed Texas Nov. 19, 2016, and unofficially ended the Charlie Strong era in Austin.
It was also the Jayhawks first win over the Horned Frogs in more than two decades (1997).
With the win, the Jayhawks improved to 3-5 on the season. With four games remaining, it’s already the most wins in a season for a KU team since the three put up in what was Charlie Weis‘ last year at the school. Just one more win over the remainder of 2018 — games left vs. Iowa State, at Kansas State, at Oklahoma, vs. Texas — would give KU its best campaign record-wise since the 5-7 in Mark Mangino‘s last year.
More to the point, the Jayhawks have as many wins in eight games this year as they had in the previous three years combined. Their record in that span? An unbelievable 3-33.
Already in 2018, Kansas had snapped a 46-game road losing streak, which was the second-longest such streak in the history of college football at any level. Additionally, they won back-to-back games over FBS teams for the first time since 2009.
The next stop on the streak-breaking tour? The 43 straight they have lost on the road in Big 12 play, with the last win coming against Iowa State o Oct. 4, 2008.