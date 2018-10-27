Associated Press

King shines as Houston sends No. 21 South Florida tumbling from unbeaten ranks

By Zach BarnettOct 27, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Houston did not have perhaps the best player in college football in uniform Saturday as All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver was held out with a knee contusion. The Cougars still had the best player on the field in quarterback D’Eriq King, and that was more than enough.

The junior quarterback accounted for seven of Houston’s eight touchdowns as the Coogs blasted previously unbeaten No. 21 South Florida, 57-36.

King posted a career day, hitting 28-of-40 throws for 419 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions (one of those being an end-of-half Hail Mary) while rushing 12 times for a game-high 132 yards and two touchdowns.

In all, the Cougars rolled up 678 yards of total offense, averaging 7.79 yards on their 87 snaps while obtaining 35 first downs and converting 13-of-17 third downs.

Houston jumped out to a 14-0 lead before South Florida forged ties of 14-14 and 21-21 in the second quarter. Each time the Bulls pulled close, however, King was there for an answer. After the 14-14 tie, King found Marquez Stevenson for a 38-yard touchdown, their second such connection of the first half. When USF pulled even at 21-21, King hit Courtney Lark for a 30-yard touchdown with a minute left in the first half.

After South Florida lodged a safety and a field goal to pull within 28-26 early in the third quarter, King led the Cougars on an 8-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a 36-yard scoring rush, his second of the day.

South Florida responded with a 25-yard field goal to make the score 35-29, but King hit Jeremy Stevenson for a 52-yard touchdown pass, and Stevenson then caught the ensuing 2-point conversion to push the lead to 14.

Blake Barnett (288 total yards, one touchdown) closed the third quarter with a 39-yard scoring strike to DeAngelo Antoine to pull South Florida back within 43-36 to close the third quarter, which is seemingly where the Bulls wanted the game. South Florida entered Saturday 4-0 under Charlie Strong when trailing entering the fourth quarter.

But King engineered another 75-yard touchdown drive, this time allowing running back Mulbah Car to cross the threshold on an 11-yard rush.

King then added the capper at the 8:05 mark of the third quarter, hitting Raelon Singleton for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

The win announces Houston (7-1, 4-0 AAC) as a legitimate contender with No. 10 UCF in the American, while USF (7-1, 3-1 AAC) suffers the first loss they’ve spent all season flirting with.

Cocktail time: No. 7 Georgia thumps No. 9 Florida to make SEC East statement

By Bryan FischerOct 27, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
No. 7 Georgia heard the question for two weeks: is the team capable of making another run at the SEC title? On Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, the Bulldogs went a long ways to answering in the affirmative.

Kirby Smart’s squad got back to clicking on offense and forcing turnovers on defense as the Dawgs beat rival No. 9 Florida 36-17 in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and secured their status as East Division front-runner in the process.

In perhaps the most encouraging part of the game for many fans in red and black, Jake Fromm looked much more like the signal-caller who took his team to the final game of the season last year as a true freshman. The quarterback threw for 240 yards but saved his best passes for the end zone, tossing a trio of beautiful touchdowns while not turning the ball over. Jeremiah Holloman was one of the breakout stars in the game for the Georgia receiving corps, scoring twice to finish with four catches and 48 yards while leaving a few nightmares for Gators defensive backs to get over once they watch the tape next week. Tight end Isaac Nauta was also a big part of the passing game with 73 yards and several huge first downs.

While the Bulldogs had their struggles at times running the ball — including getting stuffed five times three yards away from the goal line — the two lead tailbacks still got their numbers in the end. Elijah Holyfield finished with 71 on the ground while D’Andre Swift busted out for 104 yards and iced the victory with a fourth quarter touchdown that saw him burst through the line and out run everybody on the field.

It wasn’t all bad for Florida as the team did lead in one category: unique penalties. They had one player flagged for a delay of game for not wearing pads covering his knees (which extended a UGA scoring drive) and head coach Dan Mullen wound up with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as well.

Though the final margin was rough, the Gators did have some chances but continually had to play from behind in the game thanks to turnovers. Tailback Jordan Scarlett (56 yards rushing) fumbled early in the first half and QB Feleipe Franks threw an interception on the very next series. It was all together a bit of a reversion to the mean for the UF offense overall as there was little consistency throughout the game and Franks seemed to get hit on every drop back. It was impressive that he even managed to score twice (one passing, one rushing) but that was otherwise it as the entire unit got stuck in neutral.

When all was said and done from Jacksonville though, it was Georgia that can finally claim (improbably) just their second winning streak in the series in the past two decades. While the Bulldogs still have to play at Kentucky and against Auburn, the victory should all but lock up another division title and trip to Atlanta in the process.

Whether it will all be enough when they face Alabama or LSU in December is a separate issue entirely but, at least this weekend, the Dawgs took a step in the right direction and lived up to their preseason billing by moving toward another title in the SEC East.

Through eight games, Kyler Murray keeping pace with Baker Mayfield’s 2017 Heisman-winning season

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
Most observers have all but handed the 2018 Heisman Trophy to Tua Tagovailoa, but Kyler Murray‘s going to at least make voters think long and hard when filling out their ballots next month.

As expected, No. 8 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) had little problem dispatching Kansas State (3-5, 1-4) in a 51-14 win Saturday afternoon. The Sooners jumped out to a 34-7 halftime lead in Norman and then cruised over the remaining two quarters to pull to within a half-game of Big 12 leader Texas (at 4-0, the Longhorns, on their off weekend, also own the head-to-head tiebreaker over their rivals).

Leading the way yet again for an offense that put 702 yards was Murray, the soon-to-be professional baseball player who threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns on a highly-efficient 19-of-24 passing day. For good measure, the mobile Murray added another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

And, it should be noted, he did all of that damage in less than three full quarters worth of work.

Last year’s starter, Baker Mayfield, was very familiar with doing similar damage in Lincoln Riley‘s offense and laid claim to the 2017 Heisman. Through eight games, Murray’s numbers compare very favorably to Mayfield’s through the same number of games a year ago:

  • Mayfield: 2,628 yards, 23 touchdowns, three interceptions, 72.5 completion percentage (171-236); 52 carries, 190 yards, four touchdowns, 3.7 ypc
  • Murray: 2,329 yards, 28 touchdowns, three interceptions, 73.2 completion percentage (134-183); 71 carries, 474 yards, six touchdowns, 6.7 ypc

While Murray’s passing yards lag behind Mayfield’s, so do his pass attempts. That leads to arguably the most impressive statistical edge he holds over his predecessor:

  • Mayfield: 11.1 yards per attempt
  • Murray: 12.7 yards per attempt

The biggest edge Mayfield holds over Murray when comparing seasons? The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft had no one even remotely compared to Tagovailoa as part of the competition.

At various times last season, Mayfield was behind or around the likes of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Stanford running back Bryce Love and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 winner. By early November, though, Mayfield was a sizable favorite; by mid-November, some sportsbooks were pulling the odds as the Sooners signal-caller was too big of a favorite.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, is simply in another stratosphere both statistically and as the quarterback of the unquestioned No. 1 team in the nation, although he has come back towards earth a bit — a very little bit — the past couple of weeks thanks in large part to a nagging knee issue.

Regardless of whether Murray can seriously challenge Tagovailoa — the Alabama quarterback was a decided 4/11 favorite in Bovada‘s most recent odds, with Murray next at 7/2 — it’s all but certain that the redshirt junior will earn a well-deserved December trip to New York City as a Heisman finalist.

Kansas drops TCU, earns first Big 12 win since beating Texas in 2016

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 6:35 PM EDT
It has certainly been a season of streak-breaking games for the woebegone Kansas football program.

The latest high for a team that’s seen mostly lowest of lows over the last decade or so came as the Jayhawks ended a 14-game losing skein in Big 12 play with a 27-24 win over TCU in Lawrence. That marked KU’s first conference win since it embarrassed Texas Nov. 19, 2016, and unofficially ended the Charlie Strong era in Austin.

It was also the Jayhawks first win over the Horned Frogs in more than two decades (1997).

With the win, the Jayhawks improved to 3-5 on the season.  With four games remaining, it’s already the most wins in a season for a KU team since the three put up in what was Charlie Weis‘ last year at the school. Just one more win over the remainder of 2018 — games left vs. Iowa State, at Kansas State, at Oklahoma, vs. Texas — would give KU its best campaign record-wise since the 5-7 in Mark Mangino‘s last year.

More to the point, the Jayhawks have as many wins in eight games this year as they had in the previous three years combined.  Their record in that span?  An unbelievable 3-33.

Already in 2018, Kansas had snapped a 46-game road losing streak, which was the second-longest such streak in the history of college football at any level.  Additionally, they won back-to-back games over FBS teams for the first time since 2009.

The next stop on the streak-breaking tour?  The 43 straight they have lost on the road in Big 12 play, with the last win coming against Iowa State o Oct. 4, 2008.

Trace McSorley injured as Penn State tied with Iowa at halftime

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 27, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Penn State got off to a messy start to the game and lost starting quarterback Trace McSorley to an apparent leg injury early in the second quarter for a brief period of time. All things considered, being tied Iowa at home 17-17 could have been worse. The Hawkeyes have scored two safeties on special teams and had a punter throw a touchdown pass to a defensive lineman as the Hawkeyes are trying to scratch out a key road win.

Penn State punter Blake Gillkin failed to get a hold of the football on the fourth play of the game and had his scrambling punt attempt blocked. The ball sailed back toward the end zone behind Gillikin and wiggled out of bounds for a quick 2-0 Iowa lead, and the Hawkeyes added a field goal on their first offensive possession minutes later.

With Penn State’s offense having trouble getting anything going, Iowa would keep the scoring going in an unorthodox fashion. On fourth down, Iowa tried their luck with a trick play to keep Penn State guessing and it paid off with punter and holder Colten Rasetetter completing a 10-yard touchdown pass to defensive tackle Sam Brincks.

Down 12-0, Penn State answered the call with a solid offensive drive. Trace Mcsorley completed a fourth-down pass to Jahan Dotson for a gain of 18 when they needed three form the Iowa 33-yard line, and one play later McSorley capped the 10-play, 85-yard drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the back of the end zone to get the Nittany Lions on the board before the close of the first quarter.

McSorley was knocked out of the game early in the second quarter at the end of a run. Tommy Stevens took over the offense at quarterback an led the Nittany Lions to a game-tying touchdown on a short one-play three-yard possession following a big interception return by John Reid. Mcsorley headed to the locker room before the end of the half, even though Penn State got the ball back on offense for one last drive. We’ll see what his status is for the second half.

Get ready for a messy second half. It wouldn’t be Penn State vs. Iowa if it wasn’t.