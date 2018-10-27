New Mexico’s third-leading receiver to miss today’s Utah State game… for sister’s wedding

Some things are indeed bigger than football. Just ask New Mexico’s Anselem Umeh.

UNM is set to square of with MWC Mountain leader Utah State in Ogden Saturday for what’s a significant game for both teams — the Aggies (3-0 in conference play) are looking to maintain their divisional lead on Boise State (3-1) while the Lobos are looking for a win that would get them to within two W’s of bowl eligibility. Unfortunately for the Lobos, they’ll be without a key piece of their passing attack, albeit not for one of the more standard reasons.

According to Bob Davie, Umeh will be in Los Angeles Saturday attending the wedding of his older sister. And, to his credit, it was Umeh’s head coach who encouraged the wide receiver to be with his family this weekend.

“It’s the first time in coaching that I’ve been in this situation,” Davie said according to the Albuquerque Journal. “He can’t be in two places at one time. There will be other games. There won’t be another older sister’s wedding.”

Umeh is currently third on the team in receiving yards with 227 and fourth in receptions with 12. However, as the Journal noted, Umeh is the Lobos’ leading receiver the past two games (four for 110).