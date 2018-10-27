New Mexico’s third-leading receiver to miss today’s Utah State game… for sister’s wedding

Some things are indeed bigger than football. Just ask New Mexico’s Anselem Umeh.
UNM is set to square of with MWC Mountain leader Utah State in Ogden Saturday for what’s a significant game for both teams — the Aggies (3-0 in conference play) are looking to maintain their divisional lead on Boise State (3-1) while the Lobos are looking for a win that would get them to within two W’s of bowl eligibility. Unfortunately for the Lobos, they’ll be without a key piece of their passing attack, albeit not for one of the more standard reasons.
According to Bob Davie, Umeh will be in Los Angeles Saturday attending the wedding of his older sister. And, to his credit, it was Umeh’s head coach who encouraged the wide receiver to be with his family this weekend.
“It’s the first time in coaching that I’ve been in this situation,” Davie said according to the Albuquerque Journal. “He can’t be in two places at one time. There will be other games. There won’t be another older sister’s wedding.”
Umeh is currently third on the team in receiving yards with 227 and fourth in receptions with 12. However, as the Journal noted, Umeh is the Lobos’ leading receiver the past two games (four for 110).
Florida State was already going to have a difficult time competing with Clemson, but penalties and a turnover have only hurt their chances of pulling a big upset in the ACC this afternoon. Clemson is taking a 28-0 lead into the second half in Doak Campbell Stadium, moving the defending ACC champions one half closer to maintaining sole possession of first place in the ACC Atlantic Division.
Florida State’s defense managed to keep things interesting early on by keeping Clemson’s offense out of sync. Trevor Lawrence had a rough start to the game but has kept his poise and managed to throw a pair of touchdowns while Travis Etienne is fighting for every yard he can when given the chance to run.
Clemson ended up taking advantage of a penalty on Florida State’s special teams unit in the second quarter. After the Seminoles were flagged for roughing the kicker on a missed Clemson field goal, the Tigers capitalized on the free first down with Lawrence completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins on 3rd & 5.
Lawrence would connect with Higgins again on Clemson’s next possession to take a 14-0 lead. After Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois was intercepted on a 3rd and 20 pass attempt by Tre Lamar, Clemson added to their lead with a goal-line touchdown run by Christian Wilkins. Clemson would score a fourth touchdown on their fourth straight drive the offense’s next time up late in the half to push the lead to 28-0.
Florida State has been flagged seven times for 59 penalty yards. Further complicating things for Florida State is an apparent injury to Dontavious Jackson, who was helped off the field late in the half. The linebacker’s status was unknown but his potential loss would be a tough blow for Florida State’s defense. Defensive back Stanford Samuels also came off the field on the same drive.
It’s already been one long half for Florida State, and there are still 30 minutes to go in Tallahassee.
With first place in the Big Ten West Division on the line, Northwestern holds the upper hand at halftime in Evanston with a 14-10 lead on Wisconsin. Clayton Thorson has run for a pair of touchdowns as the Wildcats look to pick up a big win in division play this afternoon.
Wisconsin started Jack Coan at quarterback with Alex Hornibrook not medically cleared from concussion protocol. With a backup making his first career start, it was no surprise Wisconsin would look to rely on the running game in the first half. Coan attempted just three passes, but he did complete all three of them for 13 yards. On the ground, Jonathan Taylor led the running game and fullback Alec Ingold scored Wisconsin’s touchdown shortly after an interception by the Badgers defense gave the offense a short field.
After the Badgers capitalized on an interception thrown by Thorson, Thorson and the Wildcats responded on the ensuing possession with a 15-play drive covering 75 yards for a game-tying touchdown. Thorson pushed the ball just across the goal line to cap the drive. Northwestern made another trip down to the goal line in the second quarter, but this time Wisconsin came up with a goal-line stand on fourth down to keep Thorson out of the end zone.
Taylor fumbled the football at the Wisconsin 15-yard line just moments later, which gave the Wildcats a short field and allowed the home team to take the lead for the first time. Neither team should be expected to open things up offensively so there will be a ton of grinding in the second half to come as this game comes to a close.
Kelly Bryant will have some transfer company on his trip to Memorial Stadium later on today.
As confirmed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jonathan Nance will be visiting Missouri for their game against Kentucky Saturday. Very early in the morning of Sept. 24, the wide receiver announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Arkansas.
No specific reason for the transfer was given, although you could look at his stat sheet for 2018 — one catch for minus-two yards — and deduce from there.
Because Nance did not play in more than four games this season, he’s eligible to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. That will allow the receiver to play in 2019, which will serve as his final season of eligibility.
Last season, Nance led the Razorbacks in receptions (37), receiving yards (539) and receiving touchdowns (five). He also accounted for 62 yards on the ground on just five carries.
Wisconsin will indeed have to dig deeper into its depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 9.
Thursday, reports surfaced that Alex Hornibrook was in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in last Saturday’s win over Illinois. With questions over the starter’s availability for this weekend’s road trip to Evanston still lingering, head coach Paul Chryst confirmed a short time ago that Hornibrook will not play against Northwestern.
Instead, it will be Jack Croan making his first career start at the collegiate level.
Croan, a true sophomore, has attempted just five passes during his time in Madison. All five of those attempts came during 2017 as he has not played a down for the Badgers this season.