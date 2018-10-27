No. 24 Stanford, No. 14 Washington State staging a shootout in wild first half on the Farm

Stanford head coach David Shaw is not one to get excited at the prospect of a shootout but he and the No. 24 Cardinal found themselves locked into one on Saturday evening as they lead No. 14 Washington State 28-17 at halftime of a critical Pac-12 North showdown.
Quarterback K.J. Costello was already up to 192 yards passing, recording three touchdowns in a far more wide-open version of Shaw’s offense than we’ve gotten used to seeing over the years. One of those scoring strikes naturally went to top target JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who once again posted up a defensive back in the end zone for the first points of the ball game before finishing with six catches for 56 yards. Tight end Kaden Smith had the other touchdown, smartly leaving his block when Costello started to scramble and winding up walking across the goal line nearly untouched as a result.
Maybe the most encouraging sign however was the play of oft-injured running back Bryce Love. The one-time Heisman contender rushed for 50 yards and looked a bit like last year’s version by breaking off a 43-yard run with plenty of burst and speed to the outside. Trent Irwin did a little bit of everything with 46 yards receiving and had a huge 39 yard punt return as well.
The effort was far from the Cougars’ best as they look to follow up their huge victory over Oregon last week with another on the Farm. Mike Leach’s side was already up to seven penalties for 69 yards in the first half and improbably had two three-and-outs on offense among their six drives.
Gardner Minshew was still efficient exploiting the underbelly of the Stanford defense, throwing for 191 yards and a touchdown while tailback James Williams took one across the goal line on the ground while recording 72 total yards.
The winner of this game will take their place atop the Pac-12 North standings ahead of a big stretch of conference games for both sides. We’ve seen some wild second half finishes out West already today, could there be another one in store? It’s trending that way.