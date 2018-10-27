Northwestern enters November in first place in Big Ten West after win over Wisconsin

Following a 31-17 victory at home over Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), Northwestern (5-3, 5-1 Big Ten) will turn the calendars to the final month of the regular season with a chance to win the Big Ten West Division for the first time. The division is now officially in their control with just three Big Ten games remaining on the schedule.
Clayton Thorson struggled in the passing game at times but managed to do enough damage on the ground with two rushing touchdowns and a 27-yard run to help set up a score in the third quarter as he escaped from under pressure closing in on him to take advantage of a wide open right side of the field. It was the kind of gritty performance that bodes well for Northwestern, especially against a Wisconsin team playing without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook and on a day where the fumble issues of Jonathan Taylor led to some self-inflicted wounds for the Badgers.
With Hornibrook out of the game due to not being medically cleared out of concussion protocol, Jack Coan made his first career start for the Badgers and was rarely asked to make too much happen through the air. Wisconsin relied on their running game with Taylor, Garrett Groshek and Alec Ingold leading the attack. But northwestern’s defense was ready for the challenge and played well at home to preventing Wisconsin from gaining an edge. If anything, Northwestern’s own running game leveled the playing field with Isaiah Bowser continuing to fuel the Wildcat’ running game, with Thorson complimenting the effort.
Northwestern took a 24-10 lead into the fourth quarter and essentially put the finishing touch on the win shortly after Coan fumbled the football deep in the Wisconsin end early in the fourth quarter. The fumble recovery by Northwestern, the third of the day, was followed by a touchdown run by Bowser to build a 21-point lead.
The win moves Northwestern to 5-1 in the Big Ten West, which now includes head-to-head wins against Purdue and Wisconsin. Having played one more conference game than the rest of the division, the Wildcats will own no less than a half-game lead in the division after all games have been played on Saturday (Purdue was playing at Michigan State at the same time and Iowa was kicking off against Penn State later in the afternoon). Northwestern will host Notre Dame next week (looking to play spoiler against the Irish?) but the next Big Ten test for the Wildcats will come in two weeks on the road at Iowa. That game should be of much significance, as a win could potentially put Northwestern one giant step closer to playing in the Big Ten championship game at the end of the season. Northwestern has the road game at Iowa and then a road trip to Minnesota and a home game against Illinois to wrap up the regular season and the Big Ten schedule. It may all come down to what happens in that Iowa game for Northwestern.
Wisconsin, the runaway favorite in the Big Ten West and picked to win the Big Ten and play in the playoff by some in the preseason, now needs a good amount of help if the Badgers are going to make a third straight trip to the Big Ten championship game. At 3-2 in the Big Ten, Wisconsin will look for a rebound win next week at home against Rutgers before two straight road games at Penn State and Purdue. But Wisconsin now needs to finish ahead of Northwestern in the standings to avoid losing out on a head-to-head tiebreaker. That may be wishful thinking at this point.
The Big 12 entered Week 9 with four teams with zero or one loss. As the noon ET television window closes, one member of that conference quartet failed to hold serve.
Going on the road to face an Iowa State team that was coming off an upset of then-No. 6 West Virginia in Ames two weeks ago, Texas Tech coughed up a chance to remain in the thick of the conference race as they fell to the Cyclones by the score of 40-31. In a game that was back and forth throughout, arguably the biggest play came late in the fourth quarter on what was a prototypical true freshman mistake.
Backed up near his own goal line and with the game knotted at 31-all, Tech quarterback Alan Bowman was flagged for intentional grounding. As the Bowman threw the pass from the end zone, it resulted in a safety and a 33-31 lead for the Cyclones with just over four minutes remaining.
While the game wasn’t over at that point, the combination of a Brock Purdy 48-yard touchdown pass two minutes later and the third Bowman interception shortly thereafter iced the win for the favored Cyclones.
The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 3-2 in the Big 12, tied with the Cyclones for fourth place in conference play. Both of those teams are looking up at Texas (4-0), West Virginia (4-1) and Oklahoma (3-1).
Tech will still have some say in the conference race as they play back-to-back games against Oklahoma and Texas the first two weekends of November.
No. 2 Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) is starting to have that look again. The Tigers were challenged early against Florida State (4-4, 2-4 ACC) in a scoreless first quarter, but Clemson woke up after that and left no doubt about how good they are. Clemson’s 59-10 victory over Florida State was the biggest margin for victory by the Tigers in the history of the series. It was so lopsided, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the luxury of inserting backup players in the third quarter.
Trevor Lawrence passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns before getting the entire fourth quarter off. Lawrence had a rough start to the game as it took time for he and the rest of the Clemson offense to get comfortable against a feisty start by the Florida State defense, but once the big plays started coming together, there was no looking back. Tee Higgins caught two touchdown passes inside the red zone to help get the Tigers on their roll, and Amari Rodgers pulled in two touchdown catches to go with his 156 receiving yards.
Clemson’s defense made life difficult for Florida State all afternoon. The Seminoles had a team total of -21 rushing yards and the team combined for 253 yards of offense in the game. Meanwhile, Clemson racked up more than double that with 523 yards, including 404 through the air. Florida State was also penalized 16 times for 140 yards, and two turnovers led to Clemson points when the game was still relatively up for grabs. For as uch progress as Florida State seemed to be making in recent weeks, all of that went out the window against Clemson.
Clemson’s 49-point victory is the largest margin for victory by Clemson in the all-time series against Florida State, and the second-most lopsided victory by either team in the series. Florida State defeated Clemson 57-0 in 1993 and 48-0 in 1998. Florida State also had a 47-point victory over the Tigers in 2000.
Next up for Clemson is a home game against Louisville. The Cardinals have been struggling mightily this season, which seems to suggest there should be another comfortable Clemson win on the horizon. Three of the final four games Clemson plays will come at home, with the only road trip remaining coming up in two weeks at Boston College. The fate of the division could come down to that game.
Florida State plays their next two games on the road, first at NC State next week and then at Notre Dame after that. The margin for error to get to a bowl game is beginning to get razor thin for the Seminoles. Florida State needs two wins in their final four games in order to go bowling. The two home games remaining will be played against Boston College and Florida.
Over the summer, the vast majority of the media that covers the ACC voted Virginia to finish seventh in the seven-team Coastal Division. In fact, it wasn’t even that close — UVa. amassed a scant 257 points, not really in the same neighborhood as North Carolina’s 370. Miami and its 998 points, conversely, was the preseason favorite to win the division.
A little over three months after that voting took place? Some of those in the media would probably like a do-over.
Facing that same UNC team that was ahead of them in the preseason predictions, the Cavaliers saw a 17-14 halftime edge morph into a 17-point lead in the middle of the fourth en route to a 31-21 win over the Tar Heels (1-6, 1-4) in Charlottesville. Today’s meeting was the 123rd in a series that dates back to 1892, making it the second-most-played rivalry in FBS history behind only Minnesota-Wisconsin’s 127 (first in 1890).
Bryce Perkins was the star of the show on both sides, throwing for three touchdown passes and rushing for a game-high 101 yards. The quarterback added a touchdown on the ground as well.
The win pushes Virginia to 4-1 in ACC play and a half-game ahead of in-state rival Virginia Tech, which was embarrassed in a Thursday night loss to Georgia Tech. Just one other Coastal team came into Week 9 with one loss in league play — 2-1 Pitt, which will face Duke this afternoon at Heinze Field. The Blue Devils (1-2) are one of two teams in the division with just two conference losses, the other being Miami at 2-2.
Below is a current look at the shape of the ACC Coastal, including league games remaining for each of the remaining contending teams:
- Virginia (4-1) — Pitt, at Georgia Tech, at Virginia Tech
- Virginia Tech (3-1) — Boston College, at Pitt, Miami, Virginia Tech
- Pitt (2-1) — Duke, at Virginia, Virginia Tech, at Wake Forest, at Miami
- Miami (2-2) — Duke, at Georgia Tech, at Virginia Tech, Pitt
- Georgia Tech (2-3) — at North Carolina, Miami, Virginia
- Duke (1-2) — at Pitt, at Miami, North Carolina, at Clemson, Wake Forest
If Houston is to pull off a Week 9 upset, it’ll have to do so without arguably the most talented defensive lineman in the country.
After not practicing throughout the week because of a bruised right knee suffered during Houston’s Week 8 win over Navy, Ed Oliver was questionable heading into today’s game against No. 21 South Florida. With the mid-afternoon kickoff of the road trip for the Cougars fast approaching, UH has confirmed that the standout defensive tackle will not play against the Bulls.
Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first six games of this season. The last two, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.
In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft, where he is widely projected to be a Top Five selection at worst.
After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.
In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss are tied for third nationally.