Oklahoma State leading No. 6 Texas at the half

They’re honoring Barry Sanders tonight in Stillwater, and from the looks of it you might have thought they snuck the man himself in those throwback uniforms.
The Cowboys moved up and down at will through the half, rolling up 378 yards of total offense to take a 31-14 lead over No. 6 Texas to the locker room.
This from a team that posted 311 yards and 12 points in their most recent game, a loss to Kansas State.
Oklahoma State accepted the ball to open the game and rolled 68 yards in four plays, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Taylor Cornelius to Tylan Wallace.
After a Texas touchdown, Oklahoma State answered with a 75-yard march in nine snaps, as Cornelius found Jelani Woods for a 16-yard score.
The Cowboys’ next two drives — 59 and 58 yards — ended in two Matt Ammendola field goal tries, one good from 24 and another hooked from 41.
Oklahoma State followed its first empty possession with a 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a 1-yard Cornelius sneak.
After their first punt, Oklahoma State moved 70 yards in 10 plays for another Cornelius-to-Wallace touchdown. The Cowboys converted two fourth downs en route to the score, on by drawing an offsides on a 4th-and-1 punt, and then the 36-yard touchdown to Wallace. on another 4th-and-1.
Sam Ehlinger has played the entire way thus far at quarterback but has not had success in the passing game. He’s just 5-of-16 for 109 yards, though he has carried for both of Texas’s touchdowns.
Texas will receive to open the second half.