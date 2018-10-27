Getty Images

Oregon State overcomes 31-3 third-quarter deficit, missed point-after to stun Colorado in overtime

Oct 27, 2018
Not surprisingly, we’ll head out West for one of the wildest games of Week 9.

With 14:48 left in the third quarter, a 75-yard touchdown run by Travon McMillian gave home-standing Colorado a 31-3 lead on visiting Oregon State.  Game over, right?  Wrong, as, from that point on it was all Beavers as OSU stormed back and stunned the Buffaloes 41-34 in overtime.

On their six second-half possessions, the Beavers scored four touchdowns and a field goal against just one punt.  The Buffs, meanwhile, punted twice, missed a pair of field goals, turned the ball over on downs once and made a field goal on their possessions after the third-quarter touchdown.

Both teams had a chance to win it in regulation, but each was let down by their respective kicking games — the Beavers in particular.

OSU scored on Jake Luton‘s 10-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the point-after attempt was blocked.  On the ensuing possession, CU drove from their own 25-yard line down to the OSU 36 only to see a missed field goal from 53 yards out to send the game into extra frames.

Fellow quarterback Jack Colletto scored from one-yard out on the Beavers’ first possession of overtime, and the Buffalos couldn’t match it on their possession to hand the Beavers the improbable come-from-behind win.

Luton passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns, with all of that production coming in the wild second half.

The 28-point comeback was the third-largest in Pac-12 history.  Oregon State had also lost 22 straight games on the road; 13 straight conference games; and 17 straight against FBS team before snapping all three of those streaks in one fell swoop.

Colorado, meanwhile, began the season 5-0 but have now lost its last three games.  Despite the losing streak, the Buffs remain at least on the periphery of the Pac-12 South race.

No. 24 Stanford, No. 14 Washington State staging a shootout in wild first half on the Farm

Oct 27, 2018
Stanford head coach David Shaw is not one to get excited at the prospect of a shootout but he and the No. 24 Cardinal found themselves locked into one on Saturday evening as they lead No. 14 Washington State 28-17 at halftime of a critical Pac-12 North showdown.

Quarterback K.J. Costello was already up to 192 yards passing, recording three touchdowns in a far more wide-open version of Shaw’s offense than we’ve gotten used to seeing over the years. One of those scoring strikes naturally went to top target JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who once again posted up a defensive back in the end zone for the first points of the ball game before finishing with six catches for 56 yards. Tight end Kaden Smith had the other touchdown, smartly leaving his block when Costello started to scramble and winding up walking across the goal line nearly untouched as a result.

Maybe the most encouraging sign however was the play of oft-injured running back Bryce Love. The one-time Heisman contender rushed for 50 yards and looked a bit like last year’s version by breaking off a 43-yard run with plenty of burst and speed to the outside. Trent Irwin did a little bit of everything with 46 yards receiving and had a huge 39 yard punt return as well.

The effort was far from the Cougars’ best as they look to follow up their huge victory over Oregon last week with another on the Farm. Mike Leach’s side was already up to seven penalties for 69 yards in the first half and improbably had two three-and-outs on offense among their six drives.

Gardner Minshew was still efficient exploiting the underbelly of the Stanford defense, throwing for 191 yards and a touchdown while tailback James Williams took one across the goal line on the ground while recording 72 total yards.

The winner of this game will take their place atop the Pac-12 North standings ahead of a big stretch of conference games for both sides. We’ve seen some wild second half finishes out West already today, could there be another one in store? It’s trending that way.

No. 16 Aggies leading an SEC slugfest over Mississippi State

Oct 27, 2018
At the half in Starkville, No. 16 Texas A&M holds a 10-7 lead over Mississippi State.

Mississippi State’s best drive was its first one, moving 79 yards in 12 plays over six and a half minutes. The drive was mostly all Nick Fitzgerald, as is the entire Bulldogs offense, and he hooked up with Stephen Guidry for a 25-yard touchdown on a 3rd-and-12 to put the home team on the board.

Texas A&M put together two 40-plus yard drives but saw them both come up empty, one on a missed Seth Small field goal from 49 yards and another on a punt off a drive that began on their own goal line.

The Aggies’ third such drive finally resulted in points, a 34-yard Small field goal.

After a curious decision by Joe Moorhead to throw deep on a 4th-and-3 inside the final minute of the first half, Texas A&M took over on its own 36 with 44 seconds and two timeouts. Kellen Mond‘s first three passes of the drive were incomplete, but the Aggies still moved 30 yards thanks to a facemask and a pass interference call on the Bulldogs. Finally, Mond found Quartney Davis on a screen pass, who raced 34 yards to the end zone to put the Aggies on top at the break.

No. 12 Kentucky upsets unranked Missouri on TD with no time left

Oct 27, 2018
Yes, you read that first half of that headline correctly.  And the last half was even more unbelievable.

Despite Kentucky entering Saturday at 6-1 and ranked 12th in the country, 4-3 Missouri, winless in SEC play, was a touchdown-ish favorite at home in Memorial Stadium. In the end, UK showed that the wise guys aren’t right all the time.

Very literally snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, an improbable 81-yard drive culminated in a touchdown with no time left on the clock to give the Wildcats a walk-off 15-14 win over the Tigers in Columbia.  The game-winning points came on a two-yard touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to C.J. Conrad on an untimed down; on the previous play, Mizzou was called for pass interference in the end zone to give the Wildcats one final shot.

Missouri actually took a 14-3 lead into halftime, but could do nothing in the second half.  Literally.

The Tigers had eight offensive possessions over the last two quarters.  On all eight possessions, they went three-and-out.   That’s right, Mizzou failed to record a single first down the entire second half.  It was all part and parcel of an abysmal offensive performance that saw the Tigers muster just 249 yards of offense and average just 2.4 yards per carry.

The Wildcats weren’t much better on the ground as they were at 2.6 ypc, although they did get 294 yards through the air from Wilson.

Despite their host’s offensive ineptness, Kentucky still trailed 14-3 until deep into the fourth quarter when Lynn Bowden‘s 67-yard punt return for a touchdown with just over five minutes remaining breathed some much-needed life into the Wildcats.  A Wilson interception on UK’s next offensive possession a minute later could have iced the game for Mizzou, but, you guessed it, another three-and-out handed the ball back to the Wildcats with 1:24 remaining.

From there, Wilson and his 87 yards passing on the 81-yard game-winning drive (he was sacked twice) set the stage for the late-game heroics.

With the win, Kentucky and Georgia remain tied atop the SEC East at 5-1.  It also sets the stage for a huge Week 10 matchup as the Wildcats will play host to the Bulldogs next Saturday.

So huge, in fact, that, as both teams have beaten 4-2 Florida, and the next-closest team in the division is 2-3 South Carolina, the winner of the UGA-UK game will win the division and represent the East in the SEC championship game in early December.

Alabama-Kentucky in Atlanta, anyone?

No. 17 Penn State finds a way to win a close one at home by holding off No. 18 Iowa

Oct 27, 2018
No. 17 Penn State (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) lost their last two games at home despite having a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. As Penn State took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter against No. 18 Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, the Nittany Lions once again had to avoid a fourth-quarter collapse to get a win. Perhaps the third time was the charm for Penn State.

Penn State held on for a 30-24 win, holding Iowa off the scoreboard on their final two possessions of the game, including the last possession of the game as the clock expired.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley left the game for a couple of possessions in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury, but he returned in the second quarter for a quick series and was back for the remainder of the game after halftime. A 51-yard touchdown run by McSorley early in the third quarter let everyone know he was feeling just fine.

Tommy Stevens filled in for McSorley in his absence and scored a game-tying touchdown for the Nittany Lions in a messy first half immediately following a big interception return by John Reid.

It was quite a messy first half of football too. Iowa scored 17 points in the most Iowa way imaginable; two safeties as Penn State sailed snaps over the punter’s head, two field goals, and a touchdown thrown by a punter to a defensive lineman on a fake field goal. Iowa also had some luck with fumbles with three forced fumbles by Penn State all recovered by the Hawkeyes. Penn State’s defense did a good job of not letting Iowa do much on offense, but the Hawkeyes finally got tight end Noah Fant involved in the fourth quarter after never finding a way to get him open before that.

As Fant settled in and Nate Stanley got a bit more comfortable, Iowa applied pressure on Penn State with a chance to grab the lead. But confusion at the line of scrimmage with Stanley and Fant led to an interception just outside the goal line with Iowa trailing by six. Penn State was unable to wrap up the game even though Iowa ran out of timeouts on the ensuing possession, but the Hawkeyes had one more chance. It appeared Iowa could have moved into Penn State territory in the final minute, but a catch on the field was overturned by video review.

Penn State will be on the road next week against Michigan. The Wolverines have not lost since their season-opening loss at Notre Dame and Michigan is the only unbeaten team left within Big Ten play, putting them in first place in the Big Ten East. The home team has won in blowout fashion each of the last two years in this series, and Penn State will have a lot to clean up if they are going to avoid allowing that trend to continue.

Iowa falls into a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten West with Wisconsin and Purdue. All three lost on Saturday, and Northwestern now sits alone atop the Big Ten West Division after their home win against the Badgers. But Iowa still has the opportunity to seize some control of the division’s fate with their next two games. Iowa visits Purdue next week and then hosts Northwestern. If Iowa can win each of those two games and avoid a head-to-head tie with Wisconsin at the end of the season, they will play for the Big Ten championship. In short, the next few weeks in the Big Ten West should be very interesting.