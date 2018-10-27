Oregon State overcomes 31-3 third-quarter deficit, missed point-after to stun Colorado in overtime

Not surprisingly, we’ll head out West for one of the wildest games of Week 9.
With 14:48 left in the third quarter, a 75-yard touchdown run by Travon McMillian gave home-standing Colorado a 31-3 lead on visiting Oregon State. Game over, right? Wrong, as, from that point on it was all Beavers as OSU stormed back and stunned the Buffaloes 41-34 in overtime.
On their six second-half possessions, the Beavers scored four touchdowns and a field goal against just one punt. The Buffs, meanwhile, punted twice, missed a pair of field goals, turned the ball over on downs once and made a field goal on their possessions after the third-quarter touchdown.
Both teams had a chance to win it in regulation, but each was let down by their respective kicking games — the Beavers in particular.
OSU scored on Jake Luton‘s 10-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but the point-after attempt was blocked. On the ensuing possession, CU drove from their own 25-yard line down to the OSU 36 only to see a missed field goal from 53 yards out to send the game into extra frames.
Fellow quarterback Jack Colletto scored from one-yard out on the Beavers’ first possession of overtime, and the Buffalos couldn’t match it on their possession to hand the Beavers the improbable come-from-behind win.
Luton passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns, with all of that production coming in the wild second half.
The 28-point comeback was the third-largest in Pac-12 history. Oregon State had also lost 22 straight games on the road; 13 straight conference games; and 17 straight against FBS team before snapping all three of those streaks in one fell swoop.
Colorado, meanwhile, began the season 5-0 but have now lost its last three games. Despite the losing streak, the Buffs remain at least on the periphery of the Pac-12 South race.