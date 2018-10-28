Arizona jumps out to big lead as No. 19 Oregon looks lifeless on the road in first half

We’ve already had two doses of Pac-12 After Dark tonight with ranked teams losing, could we be in store for a third? Arizona sure hopes so.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-8 lead at halftime in one of their best performances yet under new coach Kevin Sumlin as they taking it to a lifeless No. 19 Oregon down in Tucson.

The biggest reason for the score being the way it is might be the return of Khalil Tate to being, well, Khalil Tate. Though he didn’t break off any long runs, he has looked much better than he has in recent weeks despite the fact that he walked into the stadium in a walking boot. The elusive quarterback threw for 126 yards and a touchdown while keeping the chains moving on offense with JJ Taylor (65 yards, one TD rushing) and Gary Brightwell (31 yards).

Arizona’s defense was likewise stellar in the half as Colin Schooler was active with four tackles and Scottie Young Jr. came up with an interception.

Add all that to a Ducks squad that looked like they were sleepwalking through much of the first half and it’s not a terrible surprise to see that score line. Justin Herbert was far from sharp in throwing for 87 yards on 11-of-23 passing to go along with that pick. To make matters worse, the signal-caller was also the team’s leading rusher with CJ Verdell recording only nine yards on the ground. Wideout Dillon Mitchell had a few nice plays, including a touchdown catch, but it was too little and too late for the most part.

This being a late game in the Pac-12 and this being a game involving a team that has struggled to get wins, this one is by no means over. If there’s anybody capable of putting up points and making this interesting in a hurry, it probably would be Oregon given all the talent they have on both sides of the ball. Still, that first half was a huge step in the right direction for Sumlin and his team as they can only hope to keep things rolling after returning from the locker room.