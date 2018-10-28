COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Vanderbilt at Tennessee
Getty Images

Battling blood clots, Tennessee LT Trey Smith released from hospital

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
Tennessee left tackle Trey Smith seemed destined for an NFL future after last season. A 5-star recruit, Smith became the first true freshman to start Game 1 at left tackle in a generation, earning consensus Freshman All-America honors and even Second Team All-SEC nods from the league’s coaches and the media. If anyone seemed like a lock to be a first round draft pick and a franchise left tackle for a decade-plus, it was Smith.

But a blood clot in Smith’s lungs appeared in February, causing him to miss spring practice. He returned to the field in time for fall camp, and started in each of the Vols’ seven games through last week’s 58-21 loss to Alabama.

The blood clot issue reappeared last week, sending Smith back into the hospital.

As the Vols battled to a 27-24 loss at South Carolina without their best player, Smith was released from the hospital on Saturday.

However, everyone in orange was tight lipped about Smith’s possible return to the field. After the game, head coach Jeremy Pruitt told this to The Athletic

“We’re very thankful for our doctors for doing a great job to diagnose and figure out what was going on with Trey. It’s far more important than this football game,” Pruitt said. “Everybody knew Trey’s circumstance. There weren’t any secrets. Everybody knew it, everybody knew what was going on and everybody knew that this could possibly happen at some point. We had our fingers crossed that it wouldn’t, but unfortunately it did and our doctors have done a great job figuring it out.”

Doctors have found no genetic cause for Smith’s blood clot issue, but it is one that, once it appears, carries a high risk of returning later on, which is what happened with Smith.

Blood clots are potentially fatal issues that have forced multiple athletes into retirement in order to save their lives. No one’s putting such a prognosis on Smith at this juncture, but it certainly seems like all options are on the table.

Georgia joins top five (sort of) in latest Coaches’ Poll

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
The debut edition of the 2018 College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday, so the junior edition of the human polls is about to become the extra junior edition.

But the AP doesn’t come out for another hour and so this is the ball of yarn we have to play with at the moment.

The top five teams remain unmoved from a week ago, which makes since given three teams took the week off and the other two won by scores of 59-10 and 42-22. Georgia actually forged a tie with Michigan for the fifth spot after a 36-17 win over then-No. 11 Florida. A 38-35 loss to Oklahoma State sent Texas tumbling from No. 7 to No. 15.

At the bottom of the rankings, the bottom six are all brand new after eight ranked teams lost to unranked opponents.

Check out the full rankings:

1. Alabama — 1,598 total points (62 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,537 (2)
3. Notre Dame — 1,458
4. LSU — 1,403
5. Michigan — 1,295
5. Georgia — 1,295
7. Oklahoma — 1,190
8. Ohio State — 1,096
9. UCF — 1,082
10. West Virginia — 992
11. Washington State — 962
12. Kentucky — 932
13. Penn State — 791
14. Florida — 743
15. Texas — 721
16. Utah — 620
17. Houston — 380
18. Iowa — 356
19. Washington — 285
20. Utah State — 281
21. Mississippi State — 226
22. Virginia — 207
23. Fresno State — 191
24. Syracuse — 183
25. Boston College — 171

WATCH: USF LB Khalid McGee shoves DB coach Blue Adams during sideline altercation

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 28, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Not only did USF lose its first game of the season Saturday, but one of its players lost their composure as well.

During the first half of USF’s road game against Houston, television cameras caught senior linebacker Khalid McGee (pictured) shoving Bulls defensive backs coach Blue Adams in the chest during a sideline altercation.  Another assistant, defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary, as well as a teammate got into between the two and pulled McGee away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

It’s unclear what led to the dustup between Blue and McGee, who was originally a safety before being moved to linebacker late last year.

“I really didn’t see it,” head coach Charlie Strong said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I think that… in the heat of the moment when emotions are involved, you can see frustrations get involved and guys yelling at one another.”

The head coach will likely address the incident further in the coming days, the Times noted.

Michigan State loses second punter to season-ending injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 28, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
It’s not very often that a team loses one punter to a significant injury.  But two?  Unheard of.  Almost.

Earlier in the week, speculation was making the rounds that Michigan State’s starting punter, Tyler Hunt, had sustained some type of non-contact injury during practice leading up to Saturday’s game against Purdue.  Following the win over the Boilermakers, Mark Dantonio confirmed that Hunt (pictured) suffered a torn ACL and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2018 season.

Hunt had replaced four-year starter Jake Hartbarger, who suffered an injury in the Week 2 loss to Arizona State and, after it was initially thought he’d be returning in 6-8 weeks, was ruled out for the remainder of the year earlier this month.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lost one punter, been on a team that’s lost one punter,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com, “let alone two.”

With both Hartbarger and Hunt down for the season, the Spartans’ punting hopes will rest on the right leg of redshirt freshman Bryce Baringer the remainder of the season (provided he remains healthy, of course).  According to mlive.com, Baringer “spent last year at Illinois but didn’t play before transferring to Michigan State” and “was added to the team the week after Hartbarger was injured.”

In the win over the Boilermakers, Baringer punted four times and averaged 38.5 per.

Desert destruction: Arizona wallops No. 19 Oregon as another ranked Pac-12 team falls

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2018, 2:06 AM EDT
5 Comments

At the beginning of the season, if you were going down the list of games you would want to watch, Justin Herbert’s Oregon squad playing against Khalil Tate’s Arizona side would be near the top of the list. Exciting offenses, big name quarterbacks and an element of Pac-12 After Dark too would check off a lot of boxes after all.

The season hasn’t quite played out the way we all expected and so Saturday night’s contest between the Wildcats and the No. 19 Ducks wasn’t quite on everybody’s radar like it should have been. It turns out that was probably a good thing as the home team walloped the visitors from Eugene 44-15 in a very one-sided affair that resulted in a third ranked Pac-12 team falling this weekend.

Tate, it should be noted, was actually worth the price of admission to the thousands of Arizona fans in Tucson for homecoming as the once electric signal-caller looked as much like last year’s edition than at any point in 2018. Though he rushed for only 11 yards on the night, he used his legs plenty to set things up as a passer and wound up with 189 yards through the air with three touchdowns and a pick. It was perhaps his best overall effort with the new coaching staff and had to be pretty encouraging to Kevin Sumlin considering he was caught walking into the stadium in a boot.

Add in contributions from running back JJ Taylor (212 yards, two touchdowns), Shawn Poindexter (two TD catches) plus Shun Brown (96 yards, one score) and the offense was finally clicking in the manner UA fans were expecting it to all year long.

The defense wasn’t too shabby either, forcing six 3-and-outs against one of the conference’s best offenses and creating three turnovers. Though they recorded just one sack, there was a constant mix of different looks and pressure, which led to an off night from the visitors.

And by off, we mean way off.

Herbert had a constant barrage of incompletions as he was as inaccurate as he has ever been in a game, completing 24 passes for 186 yards with an interception and two touchdown throws. Maybe as a sign of just how things weren’t going his way, the quarterback was also the team’s leading rusher and there wasn’t much help from CJ Verdell (14 yards) or Travis Dye (23 yards). All told, the Ducks converted just three third downs in what will surely be another disappointing loss for the program after briefly holding out hopes of winning the Pac-12 North following their upset a few weeks ago of rival Washington.

Either way, Oregon figures to miss out on the College Football Playoff rankings next Tuesday after falling to 6-3 on the season and have to be wondering what lies ahead as their once promising campaign has fluttered in late October. Arizona, meanwhile, can look ahead to an easier route to getting bowl eligible as they host a reeling Colorado squad on Friday and then have just two other games the rest of November in their quest for the postseason.