Michigan State loses second punter to season-ending injury

By John TaylorOct 28, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
It’s not very often that a team loses one punter to a significant injury.  But two?  Unheard of.  Almost.

Earlier in the week, speculation was making the rounds that Michigan State’s starting punter, Tyler Hunt, had sustained some type of non-contact injury during practice leading up to Saturday’s game against Purdue.  Following the win over the Boilermakers, Mark Dantonio confirmed that Hunt (pictured) suffered a torn ACL and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2018 season.

Hunt had replaced four-year starter Jake Hartbarger, who suffered an injury in the Week 2 loss to Arizona State and, after it was initially thought he’d be returning in 6-8 weeks, was ruled out for the remainder of the year earlier this month.

“I don’t think I’ve ever lost one punter, been on a team that’s lost one punter,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com, “let alone two.”

With both Hartbarger and Hunt down for the season, the Spartans’ punting hopes will rest on the right leg of redshirt freshman Bryce Baringer the remainder of the season (provided he remains healthy, of course).  According to mlive.com, Baringer “spent last year at Illinois but didn’t play before transferring to Michigan State” and “was added to the team the week after Hartbarger was injured.”

In the win over the Boilermakers, Baringer punted four times and averaged 38.5 per.

WATCH: USF LB Khalid McGee shoves DB coach Blue Adams during sideline altercation

By John TaylorOct 28, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Not only did USF lose its first game of the season Saturday, but one of its players lost their composure as well.

During the first half of USF’s road game against Houston, television cameras caught senior linebacker Khalid McGee (pictured) shoving Bulls defensive backs coach Blue Adams in the chest during a sideline altercation.  Another assistant, defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary, as well as a teammate got into between the two and pulled McGee away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

It’s unclear what led to the dustup between Blue and McGee, who was originally a safety before being moved to linebacker late last year.

“I really didn’t see it,” head coach Charlie Strong said according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I think that… in the heat of the moment when emotions are involved, you can see frustrations get involved and guys yelling at one another.”

The head coach will likely address the incident further in the coming days, the Times noted.

Desert destruction: Arizona wallops No. 19 Oregon as another ranked Pac-12 team falls

By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2018, 2:06 AM EDT
3 Comments

At the beginning of the season, if you were going down the list of games you would want to watch, Justin Herbert’s Oregon squad playing against Khalil Tate’s Arizona side would be near the top of the list. Exciting offenses, big name quarterbacks and an element of Pac-12 After Dark too would check off a lot of boxes after all.

The season hasn’t quite played out the way we all expected and so Saturday night’s contest between the Wildcats and the No. 19 Ducks wasn’t quite on everybody’s radar like it should have been. It turns out that was probably a good thing as the home team walloped the visitors from Eugene 44-15 in a very one-sided affair that resulted in a third ranked Pac-12 team falling this weekend.

Tate, it should be noted, was actually worth the price of admission to the thousands of Arizona fans in Tucson for homecoming as the once electric signal-caller looked as much like last year’s edition than at any point in 2018. Though he rushed for only 11 yards on the night, he used his legs plenty to set things up as a passer and wound up with 189 yards through the air with three touchdowns and a pick. It was perhaps his best overall effort with the new coaching staff and had to be pretty encouraging to Kevin Sumlin considering he was caught walking into the stadium in a boot.

Add in contributions from running back JJ Taylor (212 yards, two touchdowns), Shawn Poindexter (two TD catches) plus Shun Brown (96 yards, one score) and the offense was finally clicking in the manner UA fans were expecting it to all year long.

The defense wasn’t too shabby either, forcing six 3-and-outs against one of the conference’s best offenses and creating three turnovers. Though they recorded just one sack, there was a constant mix of different looks and pressure, which led to an off night from the visitors.

And by off, we mean way off.

Herbert had a constant barrage of incompletions as he was as inaccurate as he has ever been in a game, completing 24 passes for 186 yards with an interception and two touchdown throws. Maybe as a sign of just how things weren’t going his way, the quarterback was also the team’s leading rusher and there wasn’t much help from CJ Verdell (14 yards) or Travis Dye (23 yards). All told, the Ducks converted just three third downs in what will surely be another disappointing loss for the program after briefly holding out hopes of winning the Pac-12 North following their upset a few weeks ago of rival Washington.

Either way, Oregon figures to miss out on the College Football Playoff rankings next Tuesday after falling to 6-3 on the season and have to be wondering what lies ahead as their once promising campaign has fluttered in late October. Arizona, meanwhile, can look ahead to an easier route to getting bowl eligible as they host a reeling Colorado squad on Friday and then have just two other games the rest of November in their quest for the postseason.

Arizona jumps out to big lead as No. 19 Oregon looks lifeless on the road in first half

By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2018, 12:16 AM EDT
We’ve already had two doses of Pac-12 After Dark tonight with ranked teams losing, could we be in store for a third? Arizona sure hopes so.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-8 lead at halftime in one of their best performances yet under new coach Kevin Sumlin as they taking it to a lifeless No. 19 Oregon down in Tucson.

The biggest reason for the score being the way it is might be the return of Khalil Tate to being, well, Khalil Tate. Though he didn’t break off any long runs, he has looked much better than he has in recent weeks despite the fact that he walked into the stadium in a walking boot. The elusive quarterback threw for 126 yards and a touchdown while keeping the chains moving on offense with JJ Taylor (65 yards, one TD rushing) and Gary Brightwell (31 yards).

Arizona’s defense was likewise stellar in the half as Colin Schooler was active with four tackles and Scottie Young Jr. came up with an interception.

Add all that to a Ducks squad that looked like they were sleepwalking through much of the first half and it’s not a terrible surprise to see that score line. Justin Herbert was far from sharp in throwing for 87 yards on 11-of-23 passing to go along with that pick. To make matters worse, the signal-caller was also the team’s leading rusher with CJ Verdell recording only nine yards on the ground. Wideout Dillon Mitchell had a few nice plays, including a touchdown catch, but it was too little and too late for the most part.

This being a late game in the Pac-12 and this being a game involving a team that has struggled to get wins, this one is by no means over. If there’s anybody capable of putting up points and making this interesting in a hurry, it probably would be Oregon given all the talent they have on both sides of the ball. Still, that first half was a huge step in the right direction for Sumlin and his team as they can only hope to keep things rolling after returning from the locker room.

Cowboy Up: Oklahoma State beats No. 6 Texas for seventh time in nine tries

By Zach BarnettOct 27, 2018, 11:55 PM EDT
4 Comments

The first part of the Texas-Oklahoma State series was highlighted by a series of major Texas comebacks. From 35-7 in 2004. From 28-9 a year later. From 35-14 in the fourth quarter in 2007.

The second part of the UT-OSU series is what’s happened this decade. Oklahoma State entered Saturday winning six of the eight meetings in the 2010s, and those wins tilted the series such that the Cowboys, who entered Saturday night a dead team walking, can now survive such comeback efforts.

The Longhorns trailed 31-14 at the half and by the same score late into the third quarter, but Texas got two Sam Ehlinger touchdown passes and then forced a Cowboys punt to take over the ball with a chance to take the lead. But Zach Sinor boomed a 57-yard blast, which Texas’s Brandon Jones fielded near his own end zone and was tackled at his own 2. Oklahoma State forced a punt and took over inside Texas territory, but still Texas had a chance to force a field goal on a 3rd-and-goal from the 10 with just under six minutes left.

After a timeout, Oklahoma State dialed up a zone read keeper for Taylor Cornelius, who shed two tacklers to get in for the deciding touchdown, putting the Cowboys up 38-28 with 5:44 left.

Texas surged 75 yards down the field for the answering score — but it took nearly four minutes.

An onside kick with 1:46 left went straight to OSU’s Dylan Stoner. On a 3rd-and-6 with 1:37 left, Cornelius again kept the ball and picked up the crucial first down to allow Oklahoma State to hold on for a 38-35 win.

Of course, there was the story of how Oklahoma State built that 31-14 halftime lead in the first place. The Cowboys, a that gained only 311 yards in a 31-12 loss Kansas State its last time out, rolled up 378 yards in the first half. 

Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) accepted the ball to open the game and rolled 68 yards in four plays, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Cornelius to Tylan Wallace, who hauled in 216 yards in the first half alone.

After a Texas (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) touchdown, Oklahoma State answered with a 75-yard march in nine snaps, as Cornelius found Jelani Woods for a 16-yard score.

The Cowboys’ next two drives — 59 and 58 yards — ended in two Matt Ammendola field goal tries, one good from 24 and another hooked from 41.

Oklahoma State followed its first empty possession with a 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a 1-yard Cornelius sneak.

After their first punt, Oklahoma State moved 70 yards in 10 plays for another Cornelius-to-Wallace touchdown. The Cowboys converted two fourth downs en route to the score, on by drawing an offsides on a 4th-and-1 punt, and then the 36-yard touchdown to Wallace on another 4th-and-1.

Cornelius finished the game 23-of-34 for 321 yards and three touchdowns plus 23 rushing yards for two crucial touchdowns.

Ehlinger struggled in the first half but rallied to go 22-of-42 for 283 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 47 yards and two scores.