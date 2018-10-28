No. 11 Kentucky can clinch SEC East title with win on Saturday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Since the SEC split into divisions in 1992, Kentucky has never finished higher than third place. And they’ve only done that three times in 26 tries.

But that doesn’t even tell the whole story. In those three seasons, Big Blue went 4-4 each time. This means that in 26 seasons of SEC East membership, Kentucky has never finished with a winning conference record.

That streak ended Saturday with the Wildcats’ come-from-behind 15-14 win at Missouri.

The win moved the No. 11 Wildcats to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in conference, equal with No. 6 Georgia, who comes to Lexington on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Both teams hold victories over 4-2 Florida, meaning Saturday’s Cats-Dogs game is the SEC East title game. That isn’t a hypothetical projection: the winner of the game clinches the SEC East crown.

It would be Georgia’s seventh SEC East championship and second consecutive, and Kentucky’s first. (Obviously).

The obvious question: could Kentucky actually win this game? And the answer is… maybe!

The Wildcats have scored 14, 14 and 15 points in their last three games, so popping off for 40 would be a major surprise. But this may be the very best defense in the SEC. UK ranks second in the SEC in total defense, yards per carry and yards per play allowed, third in pass efficiency defense and shares the national lead with Clemson in scoring defense at 13 points per game allowed.

If Kentucky gets Benny Snell and the running game going, the Wildcats could win a low-scoring slugfest on Saturday evening and book non-refundable tickets for Atlanta on Saturday night.