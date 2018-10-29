Getty Images

Iowa State QB Zeb Noland to transfer

By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Iowa State entered this season expecting Kyle Kempt to be its starting quarterback. A former walk-on, Kempt burst on the scene with a 343-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a shocking win over No. 3 Oklahoma, then piloted the Cyclones the rest of the way. Granted a sixth year of eligibility over the off-season, this was supposed to be Kempt’s team.

And then he got hurt.

Kempt went down with a knee injury during Iowa State’s season-opening loss to Iowa and, though it hasn’t been diagnosed as a long-term injury, he hasn’t played since.

The Cyclones turned to redshirt sophomore Zeb Noland at quarterback, and he turned in a Kempt-like first start, throwing for 360 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-27 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma. Noland started Iowa State’s next three games, two of them wins, but head coach Matt Campbell pulled Noland after one drive of the Oct. 6 Oklahoma State game, inserting freshman Brock Purdy.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native Purdy has played well enough that Kempt and Noland have not played again. He threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns on Oct. 6, leading the Cyclones to a 48-42 win. From there, Purdy threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-14 thumping of No. 12 West Virginia and 250 yards and two scores in Saturday’s 40-31 win over Texas Tech.

With Iowa State now in the Big 12 title game hunt, the job is Purdy’s and Noland is out.

Campbell said Saturday that Noland will take a personal leave of absence from the team.

“I don’t know where that is right now,” he said at the time. “But he did nothing wrong. It was nothing in terms of anything else other than we’ll have maybe some definitive (answer) to that here maybe sometime next week.”

But now Campbell has announced Noland has elected to transfer.

“I want to thank Zeb for his time at Iowa State,” Campbell said. “He notified me of his decision to transfer in order to find more playing time. I respect Zeb’s decision and we will assist him in his process of finding another school.”

Noland has already been removed from Iowa State’s online roster.

A native of Watkinsville, Ga., Noland redshirted in 2016 while rehabbing a torn ACL, so he would have to sit 2019 and play in 2020 as a senior unless the former 3-star recruit earns his communications studies degree before transferring.

Lincoln Riley claims no interest in Cleveland Browns job

By Zach BarnettOct 29, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a head coach right now. Baker Mayfield is the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback. Lincoln Riley coached Mayfield in college.

Those three facts are enough to drive speculation the Browns could pursue Riley to replace the newly-fired Hue Jackson, and Riley was asked about his thoughts on the matter on Monday.

“Knew that was coming, but no. Not right now. To sit here and answer these questions, I always want to be truthful,” Riley said. “The truth is, for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here. I love coaching college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now.”

Riley didn’t slam the door — and acknowledged his non-slamming of said proverbial door — but didn’t sound like a guy itching to coach in Cleveland. Watch for yourself below.

Cleveland may have Mayfield, but it also has a long and storied history of crushing defeat. Oklahoma owns college football’s highest winning percentage since World War II.

Quarterback aside, to trade one of the cushiest college gigs for one of the NFL’s most difficult would require a special type of striver who’s always dreamed of becoming his generation’s Bill Belichick. Riley is a college football creature; he started as a student assistant under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, was his wide receivers coach at age 23, and has been in the college game ever since.

Iowa suspends pair of cornerbacks cited for disorderly conduct

By John TaylorOct 29, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
1 Comment

Given Kirk Ferentz‘s track record when it comes to off-field issues, you knew this was coming.

It was reported over the weekend that a pair of Iowa State cornerbacks, Matt Hankins and Trey Creamer, were arrested by the Iowa City Police Department very early Sunday morning on one count each of disorderly conduct.  Per a press release from the school, “[t]hey each received citations for noise complaints and disorderly conduct related to a house party.”

As a result of the arrest, both players have been slapped with a one-week suspension.  Neither player will be permitted to participate in any football activities during the suspension, and will be barred from traveling with the team for Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Neither of the defensive backs had traveled with the team to its loss to Penn State this past weekend.

“Their actions demonstrate poor judgment and are not reflective of the high standards of citizenship that we try to uphold,” the head coach said in a statement. “It is difficult but important to hold student-athletes accountable.”

Hankins started the first four games at one of the Hawkeyes’ corner slots, but has been sidelined the last four games because of a variety of injuries.  Creamer had entered summer camp in line for significant playing time this season but hasn’t played a down in 2018.

Texas CB Kris Boyd warns former ‘Horn LB, current ESPN analyst not to show up at UT facility

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
15 Comments

No. 15 Texas started with a deficit against Oklahoma State before Saturday night’s game even started, as Tom Herman suspended starting wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and starting cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Davante Davis for violations of team rules. Humphrey returned to action after the first series, while Boyd and Davis, both seniors, missed the entire first quarter — a frame that saw Oklahoma State roll up 245 yards of total offense and 17 points.

Boyd and Davis entered with Texas facing a 17-7 deficit, and the night got worse from there for Boyd. Trailing 24-14 with just over a minute left before halftime, Boyd was in place to defend a 4th-and-1 heave toward the end zone but mistimed his jump, allowing Tylan Wallace to haul in a 36-yard rainbow from Taylor Cornelius for a touchdown. That score pushed the Oklahoma State lead to 31-14 at the break, serving as the decisive score in a 38-35 upset.

Watching and commenting alongside the game was Emmanuel Acho, a Texas linebacker from 2008-11 who, after a brief NFL career, now works as a studio analyst for ESPN. Acho was critical of Herman’s decision to suspend Boyd and Davis as well as Boyd’s performance. Acho did not call Boyd out by name, but it wasn’t hard to figure out who he was talking about.

It didn’t take long for Acho’s comments to get back to Boyd, who posted this message in an Instagram story, screen capped by Burnt Orange Nation.

This is not the first time Boyd has gotten into hot water for a social media post. As a freshman he re-tweeted a message soliciting a transfer to Texas A&M at halftime of an eventual 50-7 loss to TCU. He later issued an apology through the program.

A Texas spokesman did not immediately return a message to CFT seeking comment for Boyd’s latest post.

Acho followed up Sunday with this message.

Ironically, Mike Gundy ended his winning night with a rant about the negative affects of social media.

The difference between Gundy’s comments and reality in this case is that Acho was paid in part to rip Boyd’s performance.