Iowa suspends pair of cornerbacks cited for disorderly conduct

By John TaylorOct 29, 2018, 8:48 AM EDT
Given Kirk Ferentz‘s track record when it comes to off-field issues, you knew this was coming.

It was reported over the weekend that a pair of Iowa State cornerbacks, Matt Hankins and Trey Creamer, were arrested by the Iowa City Police Department very early Sunday morning on one count each of disorderly conduct.  Per a press release from the school, “[t]hey each received citations for noise complaints and disorderly conduct related to a house party.”

As a result of the arrest, both players have been slapped with a one-week suspension.  Neither player will be permitted to participate in any football activities during the suspension, and will be barred from traveling with the team for Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Neither of the defensive backs had traveled with the team to its loss to Penn State this past weekend.

“Their actions demonstrate poor judgment and are not reflective of the high standards of citizenship that we try to uphold,” the head coach said in a statement. “It is difficult but important to hold student-athletes accountable.”

Hankins started the first four games at one of the Hawkeyes’ corner slots, but has been sidelined the last four games because of a variety of injuries.  Creamer had entered summer camp in line for significant playing time this season but hasn’t played a down in 2018.

Getty Images
Texas CB Kris Boyd warns former ‘Horn LB, current ESPN analyst not to show up at UT facility

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
No. 15 Texas started with a deficit against Oklahoma State before Saturday night’s game even started, as Tom Herman suspended starting wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and starting cornerbacks Kris Boyd and Davante Davis for violations of team rules. Humphrey returned to action after the first series, while Boyd and Davis, both seniors, missed the entire first quarter — a frame that saw Oklahoma State roll up 245 yards of total offense and 17 points.

Boyd and Davis entered with Texas facing a 17-7 deficit, and the night got worse from there for Boyd. Trailing 24-14 with just over a minute left before halftime, Boyd was in place to defend a 4th-and-1 heave toward the end zone but mistimed his jump, allowing Tylan Wallace to haul in a 36-yard rainbow from Taylor Cornelius for a touchdown. That score pushed the Oklahoma State lead to 31-14 at the break, serving as the decisive score in a 38-35 upset.

Watching and commenting alongside the game was Emmanuel Acho, a Texas linebacker from 2008-11 who, after a brief NFL career, now works as a studio analyst for ESPN. Acho was critical of Herman’s decision to suspend Boyd and Davis as well as Boyd’s performance. Acho did not call Boyd out by name, but it wasn’t hard to figure out who he was talking about.

It didn’t take long for Acho’s comments to get back to Boyd, who posted this message in an Instagram story, screen capped by Burnt Orange Nation.

This is not the first time Boyd has gotten into hot water for a social media post. As a freshman he re-tweeted a message soliciting a transfer to Texas A&M at halftime of an eventual 50-7 loss to TCU. He later issued an apology through the program.

A Texas spokesman did not immediately return a message to CFT seeking comment for Boyd’s latest post.

Acho followed up Sunday with this message.

Ironically, Mike Gundy ended his winning night with a rant about the negative affects of social media.

The difference between Gundy’s comments and reality in this case is that Acho was paid in part to rip Boyd’s performance.

No. 11 Kentucky can clinch SEC East title with win on Saturday

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Since the SEC split into divisions in 1992, Kentucky has never finished higher than third place. And they’ve only done that three times in 26 tries.

But that doesn’t even tell the whole story. In those three seasons, Big Blue went 4-4 each time. This means that in 26 seasons of SEC East membership, Kentucky has never finished with a winning conference record.

That streak ended Saturday with the Wildcats’ come-from-behind 15-14 win at Missouri.

The win moved the No. 11 Wildcats to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in conference, equal with No. 6 Georgia, who comes to Lexington on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Both teams hold victories over 4-2 Florida, meaning Saturday’s Cats-Dogs game is the SEC East title game. That isn’t a hypothetical projection: the winner of the game clinches the SEC East crown.

It would be Georgia’s seventh SEC East championship and second consecutive, and Kentucky’s first. (Obviously).

The obvious question: could Kentucky actually win this game? And the answer is… maybe!

The Wildcats have scored 14, 14 and 15 points in their last three games, so popping off for 40 would be a major surprise. But this may be the very best defense in the SEC. UK ranks second in the SEC in total defense, yards per carry and yards per play allowed, third in pass efficiency defense and shares the national lead with Clemson in scoring defense at 13 points per game allowed.

If Kentucky gets Benny Snell and the running game going, the Wildcats could win a low-scoring slugfest on Saturday evening and book non-refundable tickets for Atlanta on Saturday night.

 

Seven new teams join AP top 25, led by No. 17 Houston

By Zach BarnettOct 28, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Week 9 was not one of action among the top five teams in the AP poll. Three of them took the week off, actually, and the other two won by scores of 59-10 and 42-22.

The same cannot be said for the bottom half of the poll.

Eleven ranked teams lost in Week 9 games and nine of them were to unranked opponents, so as a result there are seven new teams in this week’s AP top 25.

There’s Houston, a 57-36 winner over previously unbeaten and 21st-ranked South Florida, at No. 17. The Cougars are trailed by the first of two Mountain West newcomers, No. 18 Utah State. Fresno State trails at No. 20. Mississippi State is back in the poll for a third time this year, as the 5-3 Bulldogs rejoined at No. 21 after a 28-13 win over then-No. 16 Texas A&M. The 5-3 Aggies hung on to their ranked status, checking in at No. 25. Mississippi State is trailed by three ACC teams — No. 22 Syracuse, No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Boston College.

Syracuse is in the AP poll for the first time since Jan. 4, 2002. Virginia was last ranked on Nov. 20, 2011, while Boston College hadn’t been ranked since Nov. 30, 2008.

Utah State, meanwhile, is in the AP poll for the first time since ending the 2012 season at No. 16. It’s just the second season in which the Aggies have been ranked since 1961.

Elsewhere, Texas plummeted from No. 6 to No. 15 after a 38-35 loss at Oklahoma State, while Florida was docked four spots to No. 13 for a 36-17 loss to Georgia, who inched up to No. 6 with the Texas loss.

Utah was this week’s biggest climber, moving seven spots to No. 16 after a 41-10 win over UCLA, while Washington State moved four spots to No. 10 for a 41-38 win at then-No. 24 Stanford. Idle Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 8.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama — 1,500 total points (60 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,433
3. Notre Dame — 1,374
4. LSU — 1,317
5. Michigan — 1,240
6. Georgia — 1,202
7. Oklahoma — 1,132
8. Ohio State — 1,022
9. UCF — 1,014
10. Washington State — 938
11. Kentucky — 905
12. West Virginia — 891
13. Florida — 734
14. Penn State — 733
15. Texas — 719
16. Utah — 593
17. Houston — 403
18. Utah State — 340
19. Iowa — 323
20. Fresno State — 261
21. Mississippi State — 204
22. Syracuse — 192
23. Virginia — 175
24. Boston College — 169
25. Texas A&M — 132

Ranked-on-ranked action in Week 10:

No. 12 West Virginia at No. 15 Texas (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)
No. 6 Georgia at No. 11 Kentucky (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)
No. 1 Alabama at No. 4 LSU (8 p.m. ET, CBS)