Iowa suspends pair of cornerbacks cited for disorderly conduct

Given Kirk Ferentz‘s track record when it comes to off-field issues, you knew this was coming.

It was reported over the weekend that a pair of Iowa State cornerbacks, Matt Hankins and Trey Creamer, were arrested by the Iowa City Police Department very early Sunday morning on one count each of disorderly conduct. Per a press release from the school, “[t]hey each received citations for noise complaints and disorderly conduct related to a house party.”

As a result of the arrest, both players have been slapped with a one-week suspension. Neither player will be permitted to participate in any football activities during the suspension, and will be barred from traveling with the team for Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Neither of the defensive backs had traveled with the team to its loss to Penn State this past weekend.

“Their actions demonstrate poor judgment and are not reflective of the high standards of citizenship that we try to uphold,” the head coach said in a statement. “It is difficult but important to hold student-athletes accountable.”

Hankins started the first four games at one of the Hawkeyes’ corner slots, but has been sidelined the last four games because of a variety of injuries. Creamer had entered summer camp in line for significant playing time this season but hasn’t played a down in 2018.