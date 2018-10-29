Mississippi State unveils new uniforms inspired by Air National Guard C-17

Aside from a very select handful of schools, just about every program is going to unveil a new uniform over the course of the season. The vast majority of these designs wind up being the kind that will cause older fans to sign and shake their fists in anger but Mississippi State just unveiled a fantastic new look for their upcoming game against SEC West rival Arkansas on November 17th.
Here’s a look to the new “Statesman” uniforms the Bulldogs will sport:
There’s a lot of mumbo-jumbo from adidas about the uniform technology that is included with the school’s release but the inspiration behind the look is worth noting. While the overall uniform is based on an Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, the actual airplane the school is utilizing has a major connection to a famous alum who accomplished quite a bit during a lengthy career in the Army:
(G.V. ‘Sonny’) Montgomery, a 1943 Mississippi State graduate, served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant during World War II where he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, Legion of Merit and Combat Infantry Badge. The Meridian native served on active duty during the Korean Conflict in the 31st National Guard Infantry Division. Montgomery had a long and distinguished career in the Mississippi National Guard, retiring with the rank of Major General after 35 years.
Montgomery was elected to the Mississippi State Senate in 1956. He served in the legislature for 10 years before being elected to the U.S. Congress in 1966. Montgomery served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1967-1997, where he championed veterans’ issues and fought for a strong national defense. He enacted a GI Bill that gave members of the military funds to pay for college.
While the jersey and pants are a very clean look, the star of the show with this set of uniforms is undoubtedly the helmet. In addition to the stylized ‘State of Mississippi’ logo being along the sides, there’s a very cool look from front to back that includes a set of Montgomery’s medals printed along the rear.
We can’t wait to see these in action against the Razorbacks and we’re sure that Bulldogs fans can’t either.
Los Angeles was the center of the sports universe this past weekend, which may have obscured the fact that USC suffered their first home loss in 19 games when they fell to Arizona State on Saturday. The result dropped the Trojans to 4-4 on the season and was their second straight Pac-12 loss that all but ended their chances of repeating as conference champion.
Needless to say, that has put head coach Clay Helton firmly on the hot seat among the fan base and the heat is apparently being felt because the school announced on Monday afternoon that offensive line coach Neil Callaway was being relieved of his duties and Helton was taking over as play-caller starting with the team’s upcoming game at Oregon State.
Offensive coordinator Tee Martin will retain his title (and also coach receivers) and have input on game days but is no longer the primary play-caller any more.
“I felt it was an appropriate time to become more involved in the offense as we continue to develop our team for the future,” Helton in a statement. “Tee and I have had conversations about this decision and he was supportive. He has done a tremendous job here. He will stay involved with the offense as he remains the offensive coordinator, helps put together our practice and game plans and serves as my offensive eyes during games.
“I want to thank Neil for all his hard work at USC. He is an outstanding coach and a great friend. I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Helton does have plenty of play-calling experience with the cardinal and gold before having served as OC from 2013 to 2015 and been the quarterbacks coach prior to that.
Tim Drevno, who joined the coaching staff from Michigan in the offseason, will handle both the offensive line and running backs (his prior focus) to take over for Callaway.
Needless to say, this is a big shakeup for the program as the Trojans enter a key stretch over the month of November.
As phenomenal as Oklahoma’s offense has been this season, many in Norman wonder just how much better the Sooners could be if they had running back Rodney Anderson still in the fold.
The tailback suffered a season-ending knee injury against UCLA in Week 2, leading many to speculate that would also end his career with the team. While injured players will typically stick around with their current program as they go through the rehab process from such injuries, it appears as though that is not the case with Anderson. Per the Tulsa World, the senior has gone elsewhere for surgery and rehab with an eye on making a decision on his future down the road.
“Rodney’s dad is in the medical field,” head coach Lincoln Riley told the paper. “With this particular injury, (the Anderson family) had a doctor and a rehab center that they wanted to use. They chose to do that.”
While nobody in Norman would typically blink an eye at that given that Anderson has missed time with injuries in three of his four seasons at OU — and could be looking at a shot in the NFL for the 2019 Draft — it sounds as though all cards are still on the table if he wanted to return. The senior has already graduated from Oklahoma and, per the World, is still enrolled at the school and taking online classes.
If he decides that he still wants to stick with college football before turning pro to prove to NFL scouts he is fully recovered, there’s also the possibility that Anderson uses that final year of eligibility (or potentially two if he were to get a waiver from the NCAA) as a graduate transfer.
The Sooners are, after all, doing okay without their 1,100 yard back from a year ago as sophomore Trey Sermon and redshirt freshman Kennedy Brooks have both filled in capably in the ground game (to say nothing of QB Kyler Murray’s ability to run the football). No matter what though, it sounds as though Anderson, his family, the school and the coaching staff are keeping all options on the table as he goes through rehab over the coming months.
Oregon’s no good, very bad, horrible stretch of the season is on the verge of getting worse.
Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the news that starting quarterback Justin Herbert and star receiver Dillon Mitchell are both undergoing concussion protocol following the team’s loss to Arizona on Saturday — putting both in jeopardy of missing Chip Kelly’s return to Eugene this weekend with UCLA coming to Autzen Stadium.
Herbert had one of his worst games as a starter against the Wildcats (24-of-48, 186 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) and was met near the goal line on a scramble on the final series of the game by several defenders in a big collision. He stayed in the game for one more play and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down as Oregon suffered their second Pac-12 loss in a row.
Mitchell, who led the team in receiving down in Tucson, left earlier in the game after taking a hard hit near the sideline.
If Herbert is unable to go, freshman Tyler Shough could be in line to make his first start with the team. Sophomore Braxton Burmeister does have game experience after replacing Herbert last season and could also be an option but just recently returned to practice after having knee surgery.
The question of whether Jake Browning would remain Washington’s starter was supposed to be the last thing on anyone’s mind entering this season. Browning threw 1,096 passes in his first three years as a starter and Washington was the AP’s preseason No. 6 team. This was supposed to be the year it all came together, when the Huskies won the Pac-12 for the second time in three years and made another run at Alabama.
But now, entering the first week of November, Washington is 6-3, unranked and looking up at No. 10 Washington State in the Pac-12 North. The offense, which ranked 10th nationally in yards per play in 2016 and 20th a year ago, has slipped to 40th this season.
And now, heading into a crucial game with Stanford, there were questions whether or not Browning would even start the game.
Browning was 11-of-21 for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 12-10 loss to California, even sitting a couple drives so freshman Jake Haener could play. After rating seventh nationally in pass efficiency in 2016, Browning has slipped to 35th this season, hitting 64.1 percent of his throws for 8.6 yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns against eight picks. His eight picks have come in 237 attempts, he threw five in 336 throws last season.
Asked about it Monday, head Husky Chris Petersen unequivocally stated Browning was still Washington’s starter.
Though the College Football Playoff dream is dead and gone, Washington is still very much in the thick of the hunt for a Rose Bowl bid. Washington can still win the Pac-12 North by winning out, which would require beating Stanford and Oregon State (after an off week) in Seattle and then beating Washington State in Pullman on Nov. 23.