Mississippi State unveils new uniforms inspired by Air National Guard C-17

Aside from a very select handful of schools, just about every program is going to unveil a new uniform over the course of the season. The vast majority of these designs wind up being the kind that will cause older fans to sign and shake their fists in anger but Mississippi State just unveiled a fantastic new look for their upcoming game against SEC West rival Arkansas on November 17th.

Here’s a look to the new “Statesman” uniforms the Bulldogs will sport:

Introducing the adidas Primeknit A1 “Statesman” uniform. Inspired by the Mississippi Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, the Spirit of G.V. ‘Sonny’ Montgomery. 📸📰: https://t.co/4saiEC2zyk#HailState🐶 #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/L3ZuNltzjs — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) October 29, 2018

There’s a lot of mumbo-jumbo from adidas about the uniform technology that is included with the school’s release but the inspiration behind the look is worth noting. While the overall uniform is based on an Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, the actual airplane the school is utilizing has a major connection to a famous alum who accomplished quite a bit during a lengthy career in the Army:

(G.V. ‘Sonny’) Montgomery, a 1943 Mississippi State graduate, served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant during World War II where he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, Legion of Merit and Combat Infantry Badge. The Meridian native served on active duty during the Korean Conflict in the 31st National Guard Infantry Division. Montgomery had a long and distinguished career in the Mississippi National Guard, retiring with the rank of Major General after 35 years. Montgomery was elected to the Mississippi State Senate in 1956. He served in the legislature for 10 years before being elected to the U.S. Congress in 1966. Montgomery served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1967-1997, where he championed veterans’ issues and fought for a strong national defense. He enacted a GI Bill that gave members of the military funds to pay for college.

While the jersey and pants are a very clean look, the star of the show with this set of uniforms is undoubtedly the helmet. In addition to the stylized ‘State of Mississippi’ logo being along the sides, there’s a very cool look from front to back that includes a set of Montgomery’s medals printed along the rear.

We can’t wait to see these in action against the Razorbacks and we’re sure that Bulldogs fans can’t either.