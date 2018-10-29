Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson recovering from injury away from team, but could still return to Sooners in the future

As phenomenal as Oklahoma’s offense has been this season, many in Norman wonder just how much better the Sooners could be if they had running back Rodney Anderson still in the fold.

The tailback suffered a season-ending knee injury against UCLA in Week 2, leading many to speculate that would also end his career with the team. While injured players will typically stick around with their current program as they go through the rehab process from such injuries, it appears as though that is not the case with Anderson. Per the Tulsa World, the senior has gone elsewhere for surgery and rehab with an eye on making a decision on his future down the road.

“Rodney’s dad is in the medical field,” head coach Lincoln Riley told the paper. “With this particular injury, (the Anderson family) had a doctor and a rehab center that they wanted to use. They chose to do that.”

While nobody in Norman would typically blink an eye at that given that Anderson has missed time with injuries in three of his four seasons at OU — and could be looking at a shot in the NFL for the 2019 Draft — it sounds as though all cards are still on the table if he wanted to return. The senior has already graduated from Oklahoma and, per the World, is still enrolled at the school and taking online classes.

If he decides that he still wants to stick with college football before turning pro to prove to NFL scouts he is fully recovered, there’s also the possibility that Anderson uses that final year of eligibility (or potentially two if he were to get a waiver from the NCAA) as a graduate transfer.

The Sooners are, after all, doing okay without their 1,100 yard back from a year ago as sophomore Trey Sermon and redshirt freshman Kennedy Brooks have both filled in capably in the ground game (to say nothing of QB Kyler Murray’s ability to run the football). No matter what though, it sounds as though Anderson, his family, the school and the coaching staff are keeping all options on the table as he goes through rehab over the coming months.