Oregon QB Justin Herbert, WR Dillon Mitchell both in concussion protocol following loss to Arizona

Oregon’s no good, very bad, horrible stretch of the season is on the verge of getting worse.
Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed the news that starting quarterback Justin Herbert and star receiver Dillon Mitchell are both undergoing concussion protocol following the team’s loss to Arizona on Saturday — putting both in jeopardy of missing Chip Kelly’s return to Eugene this weekend with UCLA coming to Autzen Stadium.
Herbert had one of his worst games as a starter against the Wildcats (24-of-48, 186 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) and was met near the goal line on a scramble on the final series of the game by several defenders in a big collision. He stayed in the game for one more play and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down as Oregon suffered their second Pac-12 loss in a row.
Mitchell, who led the team in receiving down in Tucson, left earlier in the game after taking a hard hit near the sideline.
If Herbert is unable to go, freshman Tyler Shough could be in line to make his first start with the team. Sophomore Braxton Burmeister does have game experience after replacing Herbert last season and could also be an option but just recently returned to practice after having knee surgery.
As phenomenal as Oklahoma’s offense has been this season, many in Norman wonder just how much better the Sooners could be if they had running back Rodney Anderson still in the fold.
The tailback suffered a season-ending knee injury against UCLA in Week 2, leading many to speculate that would also end his career with the team. While injured players will typically stick around with their current program as they go through the rehab process from such injuries, it appears as though that is not the case with Anderson. Per the Tulsa World, the senior has gone elsewhere for surgery and rehab with an eye on making a decision on his future down the road.
“Rodney’s dad is in the medical field,” head coach Lincoln Riley told the paper. “With this particular injury, (the Anderson family) had a doctor and a rehab center that they wanted to use. They chose to do that.”
While nobody in Norman would typically blink an eye at that given that Anderson has missed time with injuries in three of his four seasons at OU — and could be looking at a shot in the NFL for the 2019 Draft — it sounds as though all cards are still on the table if he wanted to return. The senior has already graduated from Oklahoma and, per the World, is still enrolled at the school and taking online classes.
If he decides that he still wants to stick with college football before turning pro to prove to NFL scouts he is fully recovered, there’s also the possibility that Anderson uses that final year of eligibility (or potentially two if he were to get a waiver from the NCAA) as a graduate transfer.
The Sooners are, after all, doing okay without their 1,100 yard back from a year ago as sophomore Trey Sermon and redshirt freshman Kennedy Brooks have both filled in capably in the ground game (to say nothing of QB Kyler Murray’s ability to run the football). No matter what though, it sounds as though Anderson, his family, the school and the coaching staff are keeping all options on the table as he goes through rehab over the coming months.
The question of whether Jake Browning would remain Washington’s starter was supposed to be the last thing on anyone’s mind entering this season. Browning threw 1,096 passes in his first three years as a starter and Washington was the AP’s preseason No. 6 team. This was supposed to be the year it all came together, when the Huskies won the Pac-12 for the second time in three years and made another run at Alabama.
But now, entering the first week of November, Washington is 6-3, unranked and looking up at No. 10 Washington State in the Pac-12 North. The offense, which ranked 10th nationally in yards per play in 2016 and 20th a year ago, has slipped to 40th this season.
And now, heading into a crucial game with Stanford, there were questions whether or not Browning would even start the game.
Browning was 11-of-21 for 148 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 12-10 loss to California, even sitting a couple drives so freshman Jake Haener could play. After rating seventh nationally in pass efficiency in 2016, Browning has slipped to 35th this season, hitting 64.1 percent of his throws for 8.6 yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns against eight picks. His eight picks have come in 237 attempts, he threw five in 336 throws last season.
Asked about it Monday, head Husky Chris Petersen unequivocally stated Browning was still Washington’s starter.
Though the College Football Playoff dream is dead and gone, Washington is still very much in the thick of the hunt for a Rose Bowl bid. Washington can still win the Pac-12 North by winning out, which would require beating Stanford and Oregon State (after an off week) in Seattle and then beating Washington State in Pullman on Nov. 23.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is in concussion protocol after leaving the Bears’ loss to West Virginia on Thursday, head coach Matt Rhule said Monday.
Brewer, a sophomore from Austin, played the worst game of his short career on Thursday, completing just one of his eight passes for 22 yards with three interceptions.
Senior Jalan McClendon finished the game, completing 16-of-21 passes for 183 yards in an eventual 58-14 loss.
McClendon has appeared in six of the Bears’ eight games thus far, though his 21 passes were a season high.
For the season, Brewer ranks sixth in the Big 12 in passing efficiency, hitting 60.5 percent of his throws for 1,820 yards with 10 touchdowns against six interceptions.
Baylor next plays Saturday against Oklahoma State (noon ET, FS1).
The Cleveland Browns don’t have a head coach right now. Baker Mayfield is the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback. Lincoln Riley coached Mayfield in college.
Those three facts are enough to drive speculation the Browns could pursue Riley to replace the newly-fired Hue Jackson, and Riley was asked about his thoughts on the matter on Monday.
“Knew that was coming, but no. Not right now. To sit here and answer these questions, I always want to be truthful,” Riley said. “The truth is, for me, I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here. I love coaching college football. I certainly don’t have that itch right now.”
Riley didn’t slam the door — and acknowledged his non-slamming of said proverbial door — but didn’t sound like a guy itching to coach in Cleveland. Watch for yourself below.
Cleveland may have Mayfield, but it also has a long and storied history of crushing defeat. Oklahoma owns college football’s highest winning percentage since World War II.
Quarterback aside, to trade one of the cushiest college gigs for one of the NFL’s most difficult would require a special type of striver who’s always dreamed of becoming his generation’s Bill Belichick. Riley is a college football creature; he started as a student assistant under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, was his wide receivers coach at age 23, and has been in the college game ever since.