USF LB apologizes for sideline shoving of Bulls DB coach

By John TaylorOct 29, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
A mea culpa stemming from a heated moment in an emotional game has come, as expected.

During the first half of USF’s loss to Houston Saturday afternoon, television cameras caught senior linebacker Khalid McGee (pictured) shoving Bulls defensive backs coach Blue Adams in the chest during a sideline altercation. Another assistant, defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary, as well as a teammate got into between the two and pulled McGee away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

It’s unclear what led to the dustup between Blue and McGee, who was originally a safety before being moved to linebacker late last year.

On Twitter Sunday, the veteran offered up a public apology, calling it “unacceptable and totally out of character.”

Head coach Charlie Strong has not yet discussed what if any punishment McGee may be facing.

McGee has started all eight games in 2018 after starting 18 coming into the season. His 70 tackles are currently tops on the Bulls.

Ex-Indiana RB Morgan Ellison proclaims innocence over rape allegations

By John TaylorOct 29, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
Morgan Ellison isn’t going quietly, although it may not matter how loudly he shouts.

Late last week, Indiana announced that the running back has been suspended for two and a half years from the university as well as permanently dismissed from the Hoosiers football team. On Oct. 3, an IU panel determined that Ellison had sexually assaulted a female student in mid-August of this year.

Ellison appealed the decision, but was denied. On Twitter over the weekend, Ellison released a very lengthy statement in which he very loudly proclaimed his innocence while also pointing the finger at the university’s process for failing him.

In the statement, Ellison claimed that a text message sent by the alleged victim “demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt” that any sex between the two was consensual.

Conversely, the unidentified victim had alleged at the hearing that she was sexually assaulted in her sleep by Ellison. “It hurt so much and when I woke up I was like stop stop and he wouldn’t stop,” the alleged victim claimed in a text to a friend shortly after the assault.

“The allegations made against me are very serious and should be taken as such. I have always welcomed, and will continue to welcome an honest and fact-based process knowing it will reveal the truth of my actions and character,” Ellison, who accused the university of “rushing the process” and “choosing to follow a politically expedient path,” said in a portion of his statement.

“We will now be pursuing every avenue we can show my innocence,” Ellison added, intimating that a lawsuit could be forthcoming.

Ellison has not been charged criminally in connection to the alleged sexual assault, although it’s unclear if the university’s police department is investigating the allegations.

In late August, Indiana announced that Ellison had been indefinitely suspended from all football activities, including games and practice, by Tom Allen for unspecified violations of team rules. Oct. 2, one day before the panel found him guilty, the head coach revealed that the running back was permitted to practice with his teammates but would remain suspended from playing in games for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Ellison led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns. The true junior had not played in any of the Hoosiers’ games this season before or after the panel’s ruling.

Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson resigns for health reasons

By Bryan FischerOct 29, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
In-season coordinator changes have been becoming more and more of a thing in college football but Illinois is suddenly dealing with one out of the blue.

In a statement provided by the school on Monday, the Illini confirmed that defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson had abruptly resigned from his position with the program as the result of health-related circumstances.

“Hardy informed me yesterday that he felt it was in the program’s best interest to leave our staff,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “I’ve known and coached with Hardy for many years, and know what an outstanding person he is. We are all disappointed in the performance of our defense this season, and we all bear responsibility for that. I wish Hardy nothing but the best as he moves forward with his career.”

“When I was contacted about being offered this job back in 2016, I was excited for the opportunity to come in to coordinate and run Illinois’ defense,” Nickerson added. “I had every intention of helping put our defensive student-athletes in the best possible position to win, and, ultimately, to make the University of Illinois community and fans proud of our results. Due to health-related circumstances beyond my control I must step aside at this time.”

Nickerson, a former linebacker who played for Smith in the NFL, will be replaced on the coaching staff with Miles Smith, the son of the head coach. The elder Smith confirmed later in the day that he would take over play-calling duties on defense in the wake of Nickerson’s departure as well.

The only silver lining for the changes is that Illinois has nowhere to go but up on the defensive side of the ball. Sitting at 3-5 overall on the season heading into a home game against Minnesota on Saturday, the Illini are ranked 127th in FBS in total defense and are giving up 37.6 points per game.

Clay Helton takes over play-calling at USC; OL coach Neil Callaway relieved of duties

By Bryan FischerOct 29, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
Los Angeles was the center of the sports universe this past weekend, which may have obscured the fact that USC suffered their first home loss in 19 games when they fell to Arizona State on Saturday. The result dropped the Trojans to 4-4 on the season and was their second straight Pac-12 loss that all but ended their chances of repeating as conference champion.

Needless to say, that has put head coach Clay Helton firmly on the hot seat among the fan base and the heat is apparently being felt because the school announced on Monday afternoon that offensive line coach Neil Callaway was being relieved of his duties and Helton was taking over as play-caller starting with the team’s upcoming game at Oregon State.

Offensive coordinator Tee Martin will retain his title (and also coach receivers) and have input on game days but is no longer the primary play-caller any more.

“I felt it was an appropriate time to become more involved in the offense as we continue to develop our team for the future,” Helton in a statement. “Tee and I have had conversations about this decision and he was supportive.  He has done a tremendous job here.  He will stay involved with the offense as he remains the offensive coordinator, helps put together our practice and game plans and serves as my offensive eyes during games.

“I want to thank Neil for all his hard work at USC.  He is an outstanding coach and a great friend.  I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Helton does have plenty of play-calling experience with the cardinal and gold before having served as OC from 2013 to 2015 and been the quarterbacks coach prior to that.

Tim Drevno, who joined the coaching staff from Michigan in the offseason, will handle both the offensive line and running backs (his prior focus) to take over for Callaway.

Needless to say, this is a big shakeup for the program as the Trojans enter a key stretch over the month of November.

Mississippi State unveils new uniforms inspired by Air National Guard C-17

By Bryan FischerOct 29, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Aside from a very select handful of schools, just about every program is going to unveil a new uniform over the course of the season. The vast majority of these designs wind up being the kind that will cause older fans to sign and shake their fists in anger but Mississippi State just unveiled a fantastic new look for their upcoming game against SEC West rival Arkansas on November 17th.

Here’s a look to the new “Statesman” uniforms the Bulldogs will sport:

There’s a lot of mumbo-jumbo from adidas about the uniform technology that is included with the school’s release but the inspiration behind the look is worth noting. While the overall uniform is based on an Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III, the actual airplane the school is utilizing has a major connection to a famous alum who accomplished quite a bit during a lengthy career in the Army:

(G.V. ‘Sonny’) Montgomery, a 1943 Mississippi State graduate, served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant during World War II where he was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor, Legion of Merit and Combat Infantry Badge. The Meridian native served on active duty during the Korean Conflict in the 31st National Guard Infantry Division. Montgomery had a long and distinguished career in the Mississippi National Guard, retiring with the rank of Major General after 35 years.

Montgomery was elected to the Mississippi State Senate in 1956. He served in the legislature for 10 years before being elected to the U.S. Congress in 1966. Montgomery served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1967-1997, where he championed veterans’ issues and fought for a strong national defense. He enacted a GI Bill that gave members of the military funds to pay for college.

While the jersey and pants are a very clean look, the star of the show with this set of uniforms is undoubtedly the helmet. In addition to the stylized ‘State of Mississippi’ logo being along the sides, there’s a very cool look from front to back that includes a set of Montgomery’s medals printed along the rear.

We can’t wait to see these in action against the Razorbacks and we’re sure that Bulldogs fans can’t either.