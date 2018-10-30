Getty Images

Big 12 confirms Baylor has implemented all recommendations, announces new $2 million fine

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
At least in the eyes of its conference, Baylor has taken significant steps in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university in general and the football program specifically.

In February of 2017, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.” Tuesday, the conference confirmed in a press release that the university “has in all material respects structurally completed and practically implemented the (105 Pepper Hamilton) Recommendations” as required by the league.

The conclusion of the independent verification process was unanimously approved and accepted by the Big 12’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to thank Baylor president Linda Livingstone, athletics director Mack Rhoades, and their staffs for their cooperation during this Verification Process,” said Big 12 Board of Directors chairman and West Virginia president Gordon Gee in a statement. “We are in full support of Baylor leadership and have confidence they are moving the university forward from this chapter.”

The league also laid out the financial ramifications for Baylor to date, including a previously-undisclosed $2 million fine for what was described as “reputational damage to the conference and its members.” Additionally, the university will not receive previously-withheld revenue for at least another 48 months — and even then, it will be minus legal fees and the seven-figure fine.

To date, the Big 12 Conference has withheld $14,255,000 from Baylor’s revenue distribution. From the amount currently withheld, Baylor will immediately reimburse the Conference for its legal costs associated with the Verification – currently $1,651,000. The approximately $12.6 million remaining will be invested for the next 48 months. Net earnings realized on the investments will be distributed in equal portions to the 10 members of the Conference on an annual basis and will be used in funding campus-wide and athletics prevention efforts focused on sexual and gender-based harassment and violence, intimate partner violence, and stalking, including, but not limited to, programming addressing healthy relationships, LGBTQ+ discrimination, and bystander awareness. At the end of the 48-month period the Board will determine the amount to be returned to Baylor minus a $2,000,000 fine for reputational damage to the Conference and its members.

Moving forward, however, Baylor will receive its full share of future conference revenue distributions.

In response to the development, BU president Kinda Livingstone issued the following statement:

Dear Baylor Family:

I am pleased to report that the Big 12 Conference has completed its Verification Review of Baylor University’s 105 recommendations in response to past reports of sexual assault and interpersonal violence within our campus community and has confirmed all recommendations as complete and implemented. Additionally, the Big 12 has affirmed Baylor’s compliance with all relevant conference bylaws and the University’s receipt of full league financial distributions moving forward.

This is now the second external verification of our completion of the 105 recommendations, which have already helped the University prevent and respond to reports of sexual assault and interpersonal violence on our campus. We know that this is a very important issue, not only for Baylor, but for each of our Big 12 member institutions and other colleges and universities nationwide.

The comprehensive report of the Big 12’s Oversight Committee is publicly available at Big 12 Board of Directors Conclude Baylor Verification Process, along with the resolution approved Monday by the conference’s presidents and chancellors.

Today’s announcement provides another testament to Baylor’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff through our training, education and response efforts within a caring community. It also underscores Baylor’s strength and resilience as we continue on our path to becoming the preeminent Christian research university and competing at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics.

Despite the progress made with the conference, the university still has some potentially choppy NCAA waters to navigate. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Baylor had received a Notice of Allegations in which it is being cited for lack of institutional control.

What type of penalties that could potentially arise from the investigation remain unclear.

In June of 2018, it was reported that “if people are expecting some sort of ‘Death Penalty,’ I think they are going to be disappointed.” Nearly two months later, the university bristled at reports that they had been encouraged to self-impose a bowl ban.

In that early-August report, it was reported that the NCAA’s investigation took a “left turn” at some point in the not-too-distant past that wasn’t favorable towards Bears football.  That left turn, coincidentally or not, came not long after several current and former BU officials, including ex-athletic director Ian McCaw, spoke to NCAA investigators.

In a late-June deposition in connection to a lawsuit filed by nearly a dozen women against Baylor, McCaw, now the athletic director at Liberty University, claimed that BU officials had engaged in “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal.” The university subsequently fired back at McCaw’s portrayal.

The conclusion of the NCAA’s investigation and any subsequent penalties would serve as the bookend for what’s been a disturbing, years-long series of revelations connected to the tattered Waco institution and it’s beleaguered football program.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former head coach, Art Briles, and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

Briles was fired Memorial Day weekend of 2016.  A coaching pariah in the United States ever since, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team in August of last year; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In August of this year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence.  Florence, Italy.

FCS RB charged after assaulting 77-year-old man who hit player’s mom with his car

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
One FCS football player is facing charges following an incident involving his mother and an elderly driver.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Delaware running back Khory Spruill is facing one count each of second-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the head and face.  The alleged assault came after the elderly man hit Spruill’s mother, 42-year-old Sakeena Pickett, with his car while she was outside of a crosswalk.

From the News Journal‘s report:

The woman was crossing South College Avenue outside of a crosswalk at 7:50 p.m., when the 77-year-old’s car struck her, Lt. Andrew Rubin of Newark police said.

Police said the driver got out of the car to check on the woman when her son, Khory D. Spruill, a Blue Hens player, punched him in the head and face and struck and dented the car.

Bystanders helped the driver get back in his car, and he drove off. The man sustained facial injuries from the assault, but declined medical attention, Rubin said.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who suffered facial injuries but declined medical attention.  Spruill’s mom remains hospitalized with what were described as unspecified serious injuries.

The football program is aware of the incident, with the university saying in a statement that, “[a]s always, the safety and welfare of all members of the Blue Hens family is of the utmost priority.” The university also stated it is cooperating with authorities and the matter has been referred to the University’s Student Conduct Office.

The sophomore has rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown this season.  Last season, he ran for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries.

Illinois’ Lere Oladipo suspended after domestic battery arrest

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Another incident over the weekend has led to yet another college football player facing legal issues.

Early Sunday morning, Illinois defensive tackle Lere Oladipo was arrested in connection to a domestic incident.  Monday, Oladipo had pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic battery/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/physical contact.

According to the Chicago Tribune, “[t]he redshirt freshman from Huntley was arrested at 1:03 a.m. in a campus parking lot after a call to police indicated a woman was screaming and being pushed into a car by a man later identified as Oladipo, according to the report.”

As a result of the arrest, Oladipo has been indefinitely suspended by Lovie Smith.

This is a serious offense to be charged with,” the head coach said Monday. “Per our university, once you have a domestic battery charge, I have nothing to do with it. I talked to Lere just as one of our players. From there, he’s going through the system. We won’t be communicating anymore about anything like that.”

The redshirt freshman has played in four games thus far this season.

Kelly Bryant ‘nowhere near ready to make decision,’ could visit another SEC school

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 9:49 AM EDT
It doesn’t appear Kelly Bryant‘s Transfer Tour will be winding down anytime in the near future.

As expected, the former Clemson quarterback took in Missouri’s wild loss to then-No. 12 Kentucky Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. That visit came on the heels of trips to North Carolina (twice) and Arkansas.

Following his most recent tour, Bryant told The State that he’s not quite there when it comes to pulling a trigger on a new college football home.

“I’m nowhere near ready to make a decision. I still have visits in place,” Bryant told the newspaper. “So I’m not ready to make a decision… It’s still an open decision right now.”

Per the player, he will take a third trip, this one an official visit, to the Tar Heels this coming weekend as UNC plays host to Georgia Tech. There’s also a potential visit to Mississippi State in his future, although Bryant said a trip to Starkville “isn’t set in stone yet.”

Baylor and Louisville have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, although it’s uncertain if he’ll use one of his five official visits — he’s already used three on UNC, Arkansas and Mizzou — on either of those schools.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.

Leading receiver one of two Seminoles suspended for a half vs. NC State for throwing punches in Florida State’s loss to Clemson

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
Unbelievably, the scoreboard wasn’t the most embarrassing part of Florida State’s humiliating beatdown at the hands of erstwhile rival Clemson.

In the second half of the emasculating 59-10 loss to the Tigers, two Seminoles football players — wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (pictured) and linebacker Zaquandre White — were seen throwing punches at Clemson players. Among those witnessing the gridiron pugilism was the officiating crew, which penalized and ejected both players in what were separate on-field incidents.

After the game, Willie Taggart labeled the actions of those involved as “mentally weak.” “That’s what losers do and that can’t happen,” the head coach added.

On Monday, a still-perturbed Taggart announced that both players will miss the first half of this weekend’s game against North Carolina State. The biggest loss of the two, easily, is Murray.

Through eight games, Murray is far and away the Seminoles’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 536 yards; the next closest in those categories are the 22 receptions for Keith Gavin/D.J. Matthews and the 363 yards from Tamorrion Terry. Murray’s three touchdown catches are second on the team behind Terry’s five.

White is a redshirt freshman who moved from running back to linebacker in summer camp. In seven games played, White has been credited with 12 tackles.