Can LSU buck the trend? No No. 3 in initial rankings has earned a spot in the College Football Playoff

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
Congratulations, LSU. You’re the No. 3 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2018 season. Now, with that Crimson Tide behemoth looming, go out over the next five weeks and buck history.

As noted, LSU is the No. 3 team in the eyes of the playoff committee, sandwiched between No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame — with everybody looking up at No. 1 Alabama. In the first four years of the CFP, not a single team that opened at No. 3 in the initial playoff rankings has gone on to qualify as one of the four semifinalists; in fact, none finished higher than sixth and two finished well outside of the Top Ten of the final regular season rankings.

  • 2017: Notre Dame (finished regular season 14th)
  • 2016: Michigan (6th)
  • 2015: Ohio State (7th)
  • 2014: Auburn (19th)

Interestingly, LSU’s opponent in Week 10. top-ranked Alabama, has its own history to buck as well as no team that opened as the CFP No. 1 has gone on to win the national championship.

  • 2017: Georgia (Alabama won the CFP)
  • 2016: Alabama (Clemson)
  • 2015: Clemson (Alabama)
  • 2014: Mississippi State (Ohio State)

There are also history lessons to learn from the initial CFP rankings as a whole.

Over the first four years of the new system to determine a national champion, exactly eight of the 16 semifinalists were ranked outside of the top four in the initial CFP rankings. That number has steadily decreased over that timeframe, however, going from three in 2014 to two in both 2015 and 2016 to just one last season.

Stripped of play-calling duties, OC Tee Martin scrubs Twitter account of all USC references

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
These are certainly some interesting times in the Land of Troy.

Monday, USC announced that assistant Neil Callaway had been relieved of his duties after two-plus seasons as the Trojans’ offensive line coach. Additionally, Clay Helton confirmed that he will be taking over as play-caller after stripping those duties from offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

A day later, the head coach claimed all was fine with his demoted play-caller.

There is at least one indication, however, that Martin isn’t exactly OK with the move as he has scrubbed his Twitter account profile of any mention of the Trojans.

Regardless of Helton’s public sentiments, it appears the relationship between the two has been damaged. Whether it’s irreparable or not will be played out in the future — provided hot-seat Helton gets a fourth full season as the Trojans’ head coach, that is.

DJ Durkin: ‘Grateful for opportunity to rejoin team, very much appreciate support of the board’

University of Maryland spring football practice.
By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
In one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, Maryland announced Tuesday afternoon that DJ Durkin had been reinstated as the football program’s head coach, more than four months after a Terrapins player, offensive lineman Jordan McNair, died on his watch.  The decision to reinstate the beleaguered coach came at the behest of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents even as the president of U of M, College Park, Wallace Loh, made it abundantly clear at the press conference this afternoon that he did not support the decision even as he wasn’t required to follow the board’s recommendations.

In a statement Tuesday night, athletic director Damon Evans, who himself survived the scandal to remain on the job, confirmed that Durkin “has all the customary responsibilities along with” being reinstated, meaning the coach will be on the sidelines and in charge of the football team this weekend against Michigan State.

In his own statement, Durkin expressed his gratitude to the board — not the president, who alone has the power to fire him — for its support.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the team and very much appreciate having the support of the Board of Regents,” the statement from the coach began. “Our thoughts and prayers have and will continue to be with Jordan’s family.

“I am proud that the team has remained united and represented themselves and the University well during this difficult time.  As we move forward, I am confident that our team will successfully represent the entire University in a positive way both on and off the field.”

While Durkin noted that his team has remained united, that doesn’t mean they are all in favor of today’s developments.

Earlier this afternoon, Durkin addressed his players for the first time since he was placed on paid administrative leave nearly three months ago.  According to one report, several Terrapins football players walked out of the meeting because of their displeasure with Durkin’s reinstatement.

Additionally, at least one player took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the administration’s failure to hold anyone responsible for his teammate’s death.

With Durkin on leave, offensive coordinator Matt Canada served as interim head coach.  During that time, the Terrapins went 5-3 and are currently tied for third place in the Big Ten East at 3-2.

In Durkin’s first two seasons, the Terps went 10-15 (6-7 in 2016, 4-8 in 2017) and finished fifth (3-6) and sixth (2-7) in conference play in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Alabama tops initial CFP rankings

By Zach BarnettOct 30, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
The first set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2018 season were released Tuesday and the committee agreed with every other major selector, putting Alabama at No. 1 in its rankings.

Clemson followed at No. 2, trailed by No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Notre Dame. Michigan and Georgia came in at Nos. 5 and 6.

Alabama visits LSU on Saturday.

UCF appeared at No. 12, higher than the Knights were at this point a year ago but three spots lower lower than they rank in the AP poll

In one other difference from the AP poll, Iowa State appeared in the rankings at No. 24. The Cyclones were among three 3-loss teams, joined by No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 20 Texas A&M. Texas made its first appearance, ever, in a CFP poll at No. 17.

The SEC led all conferences with seven teams.

As a reminder, this is the first rankings issued from a 13-member committee comprised of six new members. Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury and Florida AD Scott Stricklin are the new representatives from their respective conferences, while Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott, former Arkansas and Rice head coach Ken Hatfield and former Arizona Republic columnist Paola Boivin are new as well. Oregon AD Rob Mullens, in his fourth year on the committee, has cycled up as the committee’s new chairman.

And now the rankings:

1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Washington State
9. Kentucky
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. UCF
13. West Virginia
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Iowa
17. Texas
18. Mississippi State
19. Syracuse
20. Texas A&M
21. NC State
22. Boston College
23. Fresno State
24. Iowa State
25. Virginia

Rutgers player charged in double murder plot

By Zach BarnettOct 30, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was implicated Tuesday in a plot to murder two members of a friend’s family.

Bullock, 22, has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Needless to say, he has been dismissed from the team. He also faces university discipline for the arrest.

Rutgers police chief Kenneth Cop and Middlesex County (N.J.) prosecutor Andrew Carey jointly announced Bullock’s arrest Tuesday after determining Monday that “Bullock initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance,” according to NJ.com.

Motive for the crime was not immediately known; the investigation is still ongoing.

The targets in the attempted murder plot were not injured, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Bullock, a native of Linden, N.J., appeared in one game this season for the Scarlet Knights. He is currently being held at Middlesex County Adult Correction Center and will appear before New Jersey’s Superior Court in New Brunswick.