FCS RB charged after assaulting 77-year-old man who hit player’s mom with his car

One FCS football player is facing charges following an incident involving his mother and an elderly driver.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Delaware running back Khory Spruill is facing one count each of second-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the head and face. The alleged assault came after the elderly man hit Spruill’s mother, 42-year-old Sakeena Pickett, with his car while she was outside of a crosswalk.

From the News Journal‘s report:

The woman was crossing South College Avenue outside of a crosswalk at 7:50 p.m., when the 77-year-old’s car struck her, Lt. Andrew Rubin of Newark police said. Police said the driver got out of the car to check on the woman when her son, Khory D. Spruill, a Blue Hens player, punched him in the head and face and struck and dented the car. Bystanders helped the driver get back in his car, and he drove off. The man sustained facial injuries from the assault, but declined medical attention, Rubin said.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who suffered facial injuries but declined medical attention. Spruill’s mom remains hospitalized with what were described as unspecified serious injuries.

The football program is aware of the incident, with the university saying in a statement that, “[a]s always, the safety and welfare of all members of the Blue Hens family is of the utmost priority.” The university also stated it is cooperating with authorities and the matter has been referred to the University’s Student Conduct Office.

The sophomore has rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown this season. Last season, he ran for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries.