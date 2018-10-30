FCS RB charged after assaulting 77-year-old man who hit player’s mom with his car

One FCS football player is facing charges following an incident involving his mother and an elderly driver.
According to the Delaware News Journal, Delaware running back Khory Spruill is facing one count each of second-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the head and face. The alleged assault came after the elderly man hit Spruill’s mother, 42-year-old Sakeena Pickett, with his car while she was outside of a crosswalk.
From the News Journal‘s report:
The woman was crossing South College Avenue outside of a crosswalk at 7:50 p.m., when the 77-year-old’s car struck her, Lt. Andrew Rubin of Newark police said.
Police said the driver got out of the car to check on the woman when her son, Khory D. Spruill, a Blue Hens player, punched him in the head and face and struck and dented the car.
Bystanders helped the driver get back in his car, and he drove off. The man sustained facial injuries from the assault, but declined medical attention, Rubin said.
No charges have been filed against the driver, who suffered facial injuries but declined medical attention. Spruill’s mom remains hospitalized with what were described as unspecified serious injuries.
The football program is aware of the incident, with the university saying in a statement that, “[a]s always, the safety and welfare of all members of the Blue Hens family is of the utmost priority.” The university also stated it is cooperating with authorities and the matter has been referred to the University’s Student Conduct Office.
The sophomore has rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown this season. Last season, he ran for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries.
Another incident over the weekend has led to yet another college football player facing legal issues.
Early Sunday morning, Illinois defensive tackle Lere Oladipo was arrested in connection to a domestic incident. Monday, Oladipo had pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic battery/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/physical contact.
According to the Chicago Tribune, “[t]he redshirt freshman from Huntley was arrested at 1:03 a.m. in a campus parking lot after a call to police indicated a woman was screaming and being pushed into a car by a man later identified as Oladipo, according to the report.”
As a result of the arrest, Oladipo has been indefinitely suspended by Lovie Smith.
“This is a serious offense to be charged with,” the head coach said Monday. “Per our university, once you have a domestic battery charge, I have nothing to do with it. I talked to Lere just as one of our players. From there, he’s going through the system. We won’t be communicating anymore about anything like that.”
The redshirt freshman has played in four games thus far this season.
It doesn’t appear Kelly Bryant‘s Transfer Tour will be winding down anytime in the near future.
As expected, the former Clemson quarterback took in Missouri’s wild loss to then-No. 12 Kentucky Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. That visit came on the heels of trips to North Carolina (twice) and Arkansas.
Following his most recent tour, Bryant told The State that he’s not quite there when it comes to pulling a trigger on a new college football home.
“I’m nowhere near ready to make a decision. I still have visits in place,” Bryant told the newspaper. “So I’m not ready to make a decision… It’s still an open decision right now.”
Per the player, he will take a third trip, this one an official visit, to the Tar Heels this coming weekend as UNC plays host to Georgia Tech. There’s also a potential visit to Mississippi State in his future, although Bryant said a trip to Starkville “isn’t set in stone yet.”
Baylor and Louisville have also been mentioned as potential landing spots, although it’s uncertain if he’ll use one of his five official visits — he’s already used three on UNC, Arkansas and Mizzou — on either of those schools.
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.
Unbelievably, the scoreboard wasn’t the most embarrassing part of Florida State’s humiliating beatdown at the hands of erstwhile rival Clemson.
In the second half of the emasculating 59-10 loss to the Tigers, two Seminoles football players — wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (pictured) and linebacker Zaquandre White — were seen throwing punches at Clemson players. Among those witnessing the gridiron pugilism was the officiating crew, which penalized and ejected both players in what were separate on-field incidents.
After the game, Willie Taggart labeled the actions of those involved as “mentally weak.” “That’s what losers do and that can’t happen,” the head coach added.
On Monday, a still-perturbed Taggart announced that both players will miss the first half of this weekend’s game against North Carolina State. The biggest loss of the two, easily, is Murray.
Through eight games, Murray is far and away the Seminoles’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 536 yards; the next closest in those categories are the 22 receptions for Keith Gavin/D.J. Matthews and the 363 yards from Tamorrion Terry. Murray’s three touchdown catches are second on the team behind Terry’s five.
White is a redshirt freshman who moved from running back to linebacker in summer camp. In seven games played, White has been credited with 12 tackles.
An injury suffered earlier this month will cost North Carolina State a veteran piece of its passing game moving forward.
During the Oct. 20 loss to Clemson, Stephen Louis went down with the dreaded high-ankle sprain. The injury was severe enough to keep the wide receiver out of this past Saturday’s loss to Syracuse as well.
On Monday, Dave Doeren confirmed that the injury was also severe enough to require surgery that will sideline Louis for the remainder of the 2018 season. According to the head coach, the receiver should be fully recovered at some point in January or February.
While the injury is definitely season-ending, it could also be career-ending as this is, at the moment, the fifth-year senior’s final year of eligibility. Per Doeren, however, the football program will look into the possibility of a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA.
This season, Louis has caught 12 passes for 154 yards, totals that are good for sixth on the Wolfpack through seven games. Provided he’s not granted a waiver for a sixth season, Louis will finish his collegiate career with 91 catches for 1,487 yards and five touchdowns.