Illinois’ Lere Oladipo suspended after domestic battery arrest

Another incident over the weekend has led to yet another college football player facing legal issues.

Early Sunday morning, Illinois defensive tackle Lere Oladipo was arrested in connection to a domestic incident. Monday, Oladipo had pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic battery/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/physical contact.

According to the Chicago Tribune, “[t]he redshirt freshman from Huntley was arrested at 1:03 a.m. in a campus parking lot after a call to police indicated a woman was screaming and being pushed into a car by a man later identified as Oladipo, according to the report.”

As a result of the arrest, Oladipo has been indefinitely suspended by Lovie Smith.

“This is a serious offense to be charged with,” the head coach said Monday. “Per our university, once you have a domestic battery charge, I have nothing to do with it. I talked to Lere just as one of our players. From there, he’s going through the system. We won’t be communicating anymore about anything like that.”

The redshirt freshman has played in four games thus far this season.