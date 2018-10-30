Leading receiver one of two Seminoles suspended for a half vs. NC State for throwing punches in Florida State’s loss to Clemson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unbelievably, the scoreboard wasn’t the most embarrassing part of Florida State’s humiliating beatdown at the hands of erstwhile rival Clemson.

In the second half of the emasculating 59-10 loss to the Tigers, two Seminoles football players — wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (pictured) and linebacker Zaquandre White — were seen throwing punches at Clemson players. Among those witnessing the gridiron pugilism was the officiating crew, which penalized and ejected both players in what were separate on-field incidents.

After the game, Willie Taggart labeled the actions of those involved as “mentally weak.” “That’s what losers do and that can’t happen,” the head coach added.

On Monday, a still-perturbed Taggart announced that both players will miss the first half of this weekend’s game against North Carolina State. The biggest loss of the two, easily, is Murray.

Through eight games, Murray is far and away the Seminoles’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 536 yards; the next closest in those categories are the 22 receptions for Keith Gavin/D.J. Matthews and the 363 yards from Tamorrion Terry. Murray’s three touchdown catches are second on the team behind Terry’s five.

White is a redshirt freshman who moved from running back to linebacker in summer camp. In seven games played, White has been credited with 12 tackles.