Getty Images

Maryland confirms DJ Durkin, Damon Evans will remain in posts

By Zach BarnettOct 30, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

In a bizarre press conference confirming-but-not confirming every detail of a Washington Post story Tuesday afternoon, Maryland announced that DJ Durkin and Damon Evans will remain in their posts as the Terps’ head coach and AD, respectively.

University System of Maryland board chairman James Brady opened the press conference by saying the board recommended holding steady with Durkin and Evans while at the same time laying out what a dysfucntional athletics department Maryland had that led to the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and multiple players claiming abuse and mistreatment.

“All three individuals understand and have accepted responsibility for the dysfunction within the athletic department. We also found all three individuals share our commitment to improving the culture,” Brady said.

It was Wallace Loh who confirmed that Evans and Durkin would indeed return. Loh also announced he will retire at the close of this academic year.

Loh praised Evans effusively during his statement, saying, “I am pleased the board has confidence in AD Damon Evans, in his leadership. Since he was appointed AD in early July 2018, he has put that department on the path to becoming more united, more cohesive and more thriving.”

Loh did not mention Durkin by name at all during the his press conference statement, and said it would be Evans who determines if Durkin coaches Maryland against Michigan State on Saturday.

Brady repeatedly defended Durkin, arguing his lack of oversight into former strength coach Rick Court was Maryland’s fault, since it did not properly train its first-time head coach.

“We believe that Coach Durkin has been unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department,” Brady said. “And while he shares some responsibility, it is not fair to place all of it at his feet.”

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that, during an in-person meeting Friday, Durkin personally persuaded the board to reinstate him to his post, against the wishes of Loh.

Tuesday’s press conference all but confirmed that reporting.

That reported Friday recruiting pitch allowed Durkin to keep his job as Maryland’s head coach, but, with scores of negative recruiting material now out and confirmed by his own employer, it’s hard to see how he credibly recruits for the program moving forward.

One NFL reporter convinced Dabo Swinney ‘will eventually take a shot at the next level of football’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s long been thought by some observers that Dabo Swinney will ultimately take over for Nick Saban at his alma mater Alabama. Could it be, though, that the NFL presents a bigger threat to Clemson when it comes to keeping its wildly successful head football coach?

With the Cleveland Browns job opening up Monday and Baker Mayfield entrenched as that franchise’s much hoped-for franchise quarterback, Lincoln Riley was immediately mentioned as a potential candidate.  While the Oklahoma head coach attempted to publicly knock down the speculation — he used the words “right now” three different times, it’s been widely highlighted — Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports noted that, if not the Browns, the Dallas Cowboys could come calling on the 35-year-old Riley if Jerry Jones moves on from Jason Garrett.

In that same report on potential candidates to replace Hue Jackson in Cleveland, Robinson offered up another high-profile name from the college game — Swinney.

To open the note on Swinney, Robinson writes that, “[l]istening to some people around the NFL who know Swinney, I’m convinced he will eventually take a shot at the next level of football.” “For his part, Swinney has had an opportunity to shut down NFL talk in the past but declined to completely close the door,” Robinson added.

And what of the Crimson Tide job when Saban, who’ll turn 67 Oct. 31, ultimately steps down?

“Following Nick Saban’s record at Alabama is a lot harder than following [Saban’s] record in the NFL,” one league source told Robinson. “Dabo is his own guy, too. I don’t think he’s all that interested in being a successor to anyone in college.”

In a separate post, Robinson’s Yahoo! colleague, Pat Forde, doesn’t mention Swinney, but does have the usual list of college coaches who could be candidates for NFL jobs — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Stanford’s David Shaw — as well as a pair of names — Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, Florida’s Dan Mullen — who could be on the NFL’s radar before it’s all said and done.

Maryland president confirms DJ Durkin ‘is coming back’ as several players reportedly walk out of meeting with head coach

University of Maryland spring football practice.
Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
9 Comments

UPDATED 4:23 P.M. ET: With the board chair’s words preceding him — “We believe [DJ Durkin] has been unfairly blamed for dysfunction within the athletic department” — University of Maryland, College Park president Wallace Loh confirmed at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Durkin “is coming back” as Maryland’s head football coach and that it’ll be up to athletic director Damon Evans, who’s being retained as well, whether or not Durkin will be back on the sidelines Saturday..

The decision to bring Durkin back, however, reportedly isn’t sitting well with all members of the football roster.

Loh also confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of the current academic year, in June of 2019.

———-

UPDATED 2:38 P.M. ET: Not long after we posted the story below, a rather significant development surfaced in which it’s being reported that DJ Durkin will indeed remain on as the Terps head football coach and the man charged with making that decision, president Wallace Loh, will retire next June.

(The original story appears below.)

———-

This would certainly be some turn of events if it ultimately comes to fruition.

Late last week, not long after receiving a 200-page report that was the result of an investigation into allegations of a toxic culture within the football program, it was reported that the University System of Maryland Board of Regents would recommend moving on from DJ Durkin as the Terrapins head coach.  With the board set to hold a previously-announced press conference at 3:30 ET this afternoon, the Washington Post is now reporting that the regents are instead expected to recommend that Durkin, along with athletic director Damon Evans, remain in their respective positions.

The Post wrote that, “[a]ccording to two people familiar with the situation, many of the regents were impressed by their in-person meeting with Durkin at a board meeting last Friday, and many were persuaded that he deserved to remain in his post.”

It should be noted, though, that the regents do not have the authority to hire and fire university employees such as the head football coach; that responsibility falls to the leadership of the individual university.  In this case, that would be U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh, and it’s unclear at this point in time in which direction the leadership at that university will head.

The developments come more than four months after the death of Terps offensive lineman Jordan McNair during a football workout.

Durkin, two members of the training staff and head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave — Court ultimately accepted a buyout — in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded McNair’s death as well as a toxic culture within the football program.  That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.

The commission charged with investigating the culture of the program, the Post wrote today, “did not find the culture of the program to be ‘toxic,’ though it did identify several incidences of abusive or bullying behavior and faulted for Durkin for failing to rein in Court.” “Many players interviewed by the Commission felt Mr. Durkin’s and Mr. Court’s coaching tactics reflected those of a ‘big-time football program,” the report stated.

It has been alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout, with Durkin in attendance, in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  McNair’s attorney and his parents have all called for Durkin’s dismissal, with the family reportedly not willing to discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin is removed as the head football coach.

Durkin has not coached in any of Maryland’s seven games this season as he remains on administrative leave. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has served as acting head coach for the 5-3 Terrapins.

Big 12 confirms Baylor has implemented all recommendations, announces new $2 million fine

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

At least in the eyes of its conference, Baylor has taken significant steps in the wake of the sexual assault scandal that rocked the university in general and the football program specifically.

In February of 2017, the Big 12 announced that it will withhold 25 percent of future revenue payments to BU, only releasing the monies “pending the outcome of third-party verification review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.” Tuesday, the conference confirmed in a press release that the university “has in all material respects structurally completed and practically implemented the (105 Pepper Hamilton) Recommendations” as required by the league.

The conclusion of the independent verification process was unanimously approved and accepted by the Big 12’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to thank Baylor president Linda Livingstone, athletics director Mack Rhoades, and their staffs for their cooperation during this Verification Process,” said Big 12 Board of Directors chairman and West Virginia president Gordon Gee in a statement. “We are in full support of Baylor leadership and have confidence they are moving the university forward from this chapter.”

The league also laid out the financial ramifications for Baylor to date, including a previously-undisclosed $2 million fine for what was described as “reputational damage to the conference and its members.” Additionally, the university will not receive previously-withheld revenue for at least another 48 months — and even then, it will be minus legal fees and the seven-figure fine.

To date, the Big 12 Conference has withheld $14,255,000 from Baylor’s revenue distribution. From the amount currently withheld, Baylor will immediately reimburse the Conference for its legal costs associated with the Verification – currently $1,651,000. The approximately $12.6 million remaining will be invested for the next 48 months. Net earnings realized on the investments will be distributed in equal portions to the 10 members of the Conference on an annual basis and will be used in funding campus-wide and athletics prevention efforts focused on sexual and gender-based harassment and violence, intimate partner violence, and stalking, including, but not limited to, programming addressing healthy relationships, LGBTQ+ discrimination, and bystander awareness. At the end of the 48-month period the Board will determine the amount to be returned to Baylor minus a $2,000,000 fine for reputational damage to the Conference and its members.

Moving forward, however, Baylor will receive its full share of future conference revenue distributions.

In response to the development, BU president Kinda Livingstone issued the following statement:

Dear Baylor Family:

I am pleased to report that the Big 12 Conference has completed its Verification Review of Baylor University’s 105 recommendations in response to past reports of sexual assault and interpersonal violence within our campus community and has confirmed all recommendations as complete and implemented. Additionally, the Big 12 has affirmed Baylor’s compliance with all relevant conference bylaws and the University’s receipt of full league financial distributions moving forward.

This is now the second external verification of our completion of the 105 recommendations, which have already helped the University prevent and respond to reports of sexual assault and interpersonal violence on our campus. We know that this is a very important issue, not only for Baylor, but for each of our Big 12 member institutions and other colleges and universities nationwide.

The comprehensive report of the Big 12’s Oversight Committee is publicly available at Big 12 Board of Directors Conclude Baylor Verification Process, along with the resolution approved Monday by the conference’s presidents and chancellors.

Today’s announcement provides another testament to Baylor’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff through our training, education and response efforts within a caring community. It also underscores Baylor’s strength and resilience as we continue on our path to becoming the preeminent Christian research university and competing at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics.

Despite the progress made with the conference, the university still has some potentially choppy NCAA waters to navigate. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Baylor had received a Notice of Allegations in which it is being cited for lack of institutional control.

What type of penalties that could potentially arise from the investigation remain unclear.

In June of 2018, it was reported that “if people are expecting some sort of ‘Death Penalty,’ I think they are going to be disappointed.” Nearly two months later, the university bristled at reports that they had been encouraged to self-impose a bowl ban.

In that early-August report, it was reported that the NCAA’s investigation took a “left turn” at some point in the not-too-distant past that wasn’t favorable towards Bears football.  That left turn, coincidentally or not, came not long after several current and former BU officials, including ex-athletic director Ian McCaw, spoke to NCAA investigators.

In a late-June deposition in connection to a lawsuit filed by nearly a dozen women against Baylor, McCaw, now the athletic director at Liberty University, claimed that BU officials had engaged in “an elaborate plan that essentially scapegoated black football players and the football program for being responsible for what was a decades-long, university-wide sexual assault scandal.” The university subsequently fired back at McCaw’s portrayal.

The conclusion of the NCAA’s investigation and any subsequent penalties would serve as the bookend for what’s been a disturbing, years-long series of revelations connected to the tattered Waco institution and it’s beleaguered football program.

In late January of 2017, damning details in one of the handful of the lawsuits facing the university emerged, with that suit alleging that 31 Bears football players had committed 52 acts of rape over a period of four years beginning in 2011.

Not long after, a legal filing connected to the libel lawsuit filed by a former BU football staffer produced emails and text messages that paint a picture of the former head coach, Art Briles, and/or his assistants as unrestrained rogue elements concerned with nothing more than the image of the football program off the field and its performance on it. The details in a damning document dump included allegations that Briles attempted to circumvent BU’s “judicial affairs folks” when it came to one player’s arrest… and on Briles asking, in response to one of his players brandishing a gun on a female, “she reporting [it] to authorities?”… and asking “she a stripper?” when told one of his players expected a little something extra from a female masseuse… and stating in a text “we need to know who [the] supervisor is and get him to alert us first” in response to a player who was arrested on a drug charge because the apartment superintendent called the police.

In reference to a woman who alleged she was gang-raped by several Bears football players, Briles allegedly responded, “those are some bad dudes. Why was she around those guys?

Briles was fired Memorial Day weekend of 2016.  A coaching pariah in the United States ever since, the disgraced coach was hired by a CFL team in August of last year; a couple of hours later, after the hiring was denounced by fans and sponsors, the organization announced that Briles would no longer be joining the team.

In August of this year, Briles was named as the head coach of the Guelfi Firenze American Football team in Florence.  Florence, Italy.

FCS RB charged after assaulting 77-year-old man who hit player’s mom with his car

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
2 Comments

One FCS football player is facing charges following an incident involving his mother and an elderly driver.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Delaware running back Khory Spruill is facing one count each of second-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the head and face.  The alleged assault came after the elderly man hit Spruill’s mother, 42-year-old Sakeena Pickett, with his car while she was outside of a crosswalk.

From the News Journal‘s report:

The woman was crossing South College Avenue outside of a crosswalk at 7:50 p.m., when the 77-year-old’s car struck her, Lt. Andrew Rubin of Newark police said.

Police said the driver got out of the car to check on the woman when her son, Khory D. Spruill, a Blue Hens player, punched him in the head and face and struck and dented the car.

Bystanders helped the driver get back in his car, and he drove off. The man sustained facial injuries from the assault, but declined medical attention, Rubin said.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who suffered facial injuries but declined medical attention.  Spruill’s mom remains hospitalized with what were described as unspecified serious injuries.

The football program is aware of the incident, with the university saying in a statement that, “[a]s always, the safety and welfare of all members of the Blue Hens family is of the utmost priority.” The university also stated it is cooperating with authorities and the matter has been referred to the University’s Student Conduct Office.

The sophomore has rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown this season.  Last season, he ran for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries.