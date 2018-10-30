NC State WR Stephen Louis to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

An injury suffered earlier this month will cost North Carolina State a veteran piece of its passing game moving forward.
During the Oct. 20 loss to Clemson, Stephen Louis went down with the dreaded high-ankle sprain. The injury was severe enough to keep the wide receiver out of this past Saturday’s loss to Syracuse as well.
On Monday, Dave Doeren confirmed that the injury was also severe enough to require surgery that will sideline Louis for the remainder of the 2018 season. According to the head coach, the receiver should be fully recovered at some point in January or February.
While the injury is definitely season-ending, it could also be career-ending as this is, at the moment, the fifth-year senior’s final year of eligibility. Per Doeren, however, the football program will look into the possibility of a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA.
This season, Louis has caught 12 passes for 154 yards, totals that are good for sixth on the Wolfpack through seven games. Provided he’s not granted a waiver for a sixth season, Louis will finish his collegiate career with 91 catches for 1,487 yards and five touchdowns.
Unbelievably, the scoreboard wasn’t the most embarrassing part of Florida State’s humiliating beatdown at the hands of erstwhile rival Clemson.
In the second half of the emasculating 59-10 loss to the Tigers, two Seminoles football players — wide receiver Nyqwan Murray (pictured) and linebacker Zaquandre White — were seen throwing punches at Clemson players. Among those witnessing the gridiron pugilism was the officiating crew, which penalized and ejected both players in what were separate on-field incidents.
After the game, Willie Taggart labeled the actions of those involved as “mentally weak.” “That’s what losers do and that can’t happen,” the head coach added.
On Monday, a still-perturbed Taggart announced that both players will miss the first half of this weekend’s game against North Carolina State. The biggest loss of the two, easily, is Murray.
Through eight games, Murray is far and away the Seminoles’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 536 yards; the next closest in those categories are the 22 receptions for Keith Gavin/D.J. Matthews and the 363 yards from Tamorrion Terry. Murray’s three touchdown catches are second on the team behind Terry’s five.
White is a redshirt freshman who moved from running back to linebacker in summer camp. In seven games played, White has been credited with 12 tackles.
Back-to-back arrest posts, the latest involving something that should’ve never been an issue if only the player were responsible enough to take care of his off-field business? Sure, why not.
Kansas State linebacker DaQuan Patton, the Wichita Eagle reported, was arrested Sunday evening in Manhattan. The reason? A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court to address an unpaid speeding ticket.
The K-State football program has yet to comment on the development, although it’s not expected the redshirt junior will be facing anything other than internal discipline over the issue
Patton took a redshirt at K-State last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks earlier in the year.
This season, Patton is one of the Wildcats’ starting linebackers. He’s second on the team in tackles with 49, while his three quarterback hits are tied for third.
Coming off yet another in-season weekend, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to The Oregonian, Oregon State cornerback DeShon Wilson was arrested early Sunday morning on one count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault. The arrest and charge stemmed from an incident involving the true freshman’s girlfriend.
While the details are scant, there’s this from the website’s report:
Officers responded to a 911 call at 4:05 a.m. Sunday regarding a physical altercation at an apartment near 900 NW Beca Ave., about a mile north of OSU’s campus. According to Corvallis police, Wilson’s girlfriend had sustained some physical injuries. Following a brief investigation, Wilson was arrested.
As a result of the arrest, Wilson has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.
Wilson was a three-star member of the Beavers’ 2018 recruiting class. He has played in two games this season, but didn’t travel with the team to Boulder for Saturday’s upset win over Colorado.
As Toledo looks to stay within shouting distance of the leaders in the MAC West, there is some uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Rockets.
Mitch Guadagni sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the first half of UT’s woodshedding of Western Michigan last Thursday night and didn’t return. With a home date against Ball State this Thursday night looming, Guadagni’s status is up in the air because of the injury.
“The medical team will get him ready to go,” head coach Jason Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “He’ll have to get out there and practice and do some stuff, but with the short week it will be tough.”
Should Guadagni be unable to go, Eli Peters would get the call.
After replacing the injured starter in the middle of the Week 9 win, Peters tossed three touchdown passes in a little over two quarters worth of work. Peters also saw playing time when Guadagni was benched in the middle of a loss to Buffalo earlier this month.
Toledo is 2-2 in MAC play and in third place in the West division behind 4-0 Northern Illinois and 4-1 Western Michigan. The Rockets hold the head-to-head advantage over the Broncos, while they will go on the road to face the Huskies on Nov. 7.