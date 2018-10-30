NC State WR Stephen Louis to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

An injury suffered earlier this month will cost North Carolina State a veteran piece of its passing game moving forward.

During the Oct. 20 loss to Clemson, Stephen Louis went down with the dreaded high-ankle sprain. The injury was severe enough to keep the wide receiver out of this past Saturday’s loss to Syracuse as well.

On Monday, Dave Doeren confirmed that the injury was also severe enough to require surgery that will sideline Louis for the remainder of the 2018 season. According to the head coach, the receiver should be fully recovered at some point in January or February.

While the injury is definitely season-ending, it could also be career-ending as this is, at the moment, the fifth-year senior’s final year of eligibility. Per Doeren, however, the football program will look into the possibility of a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA.

This season, Louis has caught 12 passes for 154 yards, totals that are good for sixth on the Wolfpack through seven games. Provided he’s not granted a waiver for a sixth season, Louis will finish his collegiate career with 91 catches for 1,487 yards and five touchdowns.