Oregon State v Washington State
Oregon State’s DeShon Wilson arrested on charge of assaulting woman

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 6:36 AM EDT
Coming off yet another in-season weekend, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to The Oregonian, Oregon State cornerback DeShon Wilson was arrested early Sunday morning on one count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault. The arrest and charge stemmed from an incident involving the true freshman’s girlfriend.

While the details are scant, there’s this from the website’s report:

Officers responded to a 911 call at 4:05 a.m. Sunday regarding a physical altercation at an apartment near 900 NW Beca Ave., about a mile north of OSU’s campus. According to Corvallis police, Wilson’s girlfriend had sustained some physical injuries. Following a brief investigation, Wilson was arrested.

As a result of the arrest, Wilson has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Wilson was a three-star member of the Beavers’ 2018 recruiting class. He has played in two games this season, but didn’t travel with the team to Boulder for Saturday’s upset win over Colorado.

Unpaid speeding ticket, failure to appear leads to K-State starting LB DaQuan Patton’s arrest

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
Back-to-back arrest posts, the latest involving something that should’ve never been an issue if only the player were responsible enough to take care of his off-field business? Sure, why not.

Kansas State linebacker DaQuan Patton, the Wichita Eagle reported, was arrested Sunday evening in Manhattan. The reason? A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court to address an unpaid speeding ticket.

The K-State football program has yet to comment on the development, although it’s not expected the redshirt junior will be facing anything other than internal discipline over the issue

Patton took a redshirt at K-State last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks earlier in the year.

This season, Patton is one of the Wildcats’ starting linebackers. He’s second on the team in tackles with 49, while his three quarterback hits are tied for third.

Toledo QB Mitch Guadagni questionable for Ball State game

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 5:45 AM EDT
As Toledo looks to stay within shouting distance of the leaders in the MAC West, there is some uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Rockets.

Mitch Guadagni sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the first half of UT’s woodshedding of Western Michigan last Thursday night and didn’t return. With a home date against Ball State this Thursday night looming, Guadagni’s status is up in the air because of the injury.

“The medical team will get him ready to go,” head coach Jason Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “He’ll have to get out there and practice and do some stuff, but with the short week it will be tough.”

Should Guadagni be unable to go, Eli Peters would get the call.

After replacing the injured starter in the middle of the Week 9 win, Peters tossed three touchdown passes in a little over two quarters worth of work. Peters also saw playing time when Guadagni was benched in the middle of a loss to Buffalo earlier this month.

Toledo is 2-2 in MAC play and in third place in the West division behind 4-0 Northern Illinois and 4-1 Western Michigan. The Rockets hold the head-to-head advantage over the Broncos, while they will go on the road to face the Huskies on Nov. 7.

Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray two of 20 Maxwell Award semifinalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 4:54 AM EDT
The starting quarterbacks for Alabama and Oklahoma are far and away the favorites for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, so it’s no surprise that those two are also up for an honor nearly as prestigious.

A total of 20 FBS players have been chosen as semifinalists for the 2018 Maxwell Award as the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. All five Power Five conferences are represented this time around as are two of the Group of Five leagues.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are the only semifinalists for the 2017 award won by Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who made an appearance in this year’s group. Stanford running back Bryce Love was a finalist for last year’s award and returned to school for another year, but hasn’t had the kind of season (93-419-3) that leads to making awards lists such as this.

The Big Ten’s five semifinalists and the Pac-12’s four were the most of any conference, followed by the AAC with three. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC had two apiece, with the Mountain West accounting for one. That’s the same number as football-independent Notre Dame.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Marcus McMaryion, QB, Fresno State
D’Eriq King, QB, Houston
Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
McKenzie Milton, QB, UCF
Zack Moss, RB, Utah
Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Alabama, Clemson pace Bednarik Award semifinalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 4:04 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the top two teams in the country are front and center for an award that honors defensive excellence.

The Bednarik Award is the latest to release its list of semifinalists for the 2018 version of its trophy, with an even 20 players spread out across four Power Five conferences (sorry, Big 12) and two from the Group of Five. Alabama and Clemson, the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country, respectively, were one of five schools to have two players each on the list.

The other three with two apiece are LSU, Mississippi State and Washington.

The SEC’s nine players were far and away the most for any conference, with the ACC next up at four; the Big Ten and Pac-12 followed with two apiece. The AAC, and Conference USA were represented with one each as well, as was one independent (Notre Dame).

Just two finalists from a year ago for an award won by Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick made the cut this go around — Houston’s Ed Oliver, Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons (pictured).

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Devin White, LB, LSU
Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
Montez Sweat, LB, Mississippi State
Jeffery Simmons, NG, Mississippi State
Jerry Tillery, NG, Notre Dame
Dre’nont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington