Oregon State’s DeShon Wilson arrested on charge of assaulting woman

Coming off yet another in-season weekend, it’s time to, once again, reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to The Oregonian, Oregon State cornerback DeShon Wilson was arrested early Sunday morning on one count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault. The arrest and charge stemmed from an incident involving the true freshman’s girlfriend.

While the details are scant, there’s this from the website’s report:

Officers responded to a 911 call at 4:05 a.m. Sunday regarding a physical altercation at an apartment near 900 NW Beca Ave., about a mile north of OSU’s campus. According to Corvallis police, Wilson’s girlfriend had sustained some physical injuries. Following a brief investigation, Wilson was arrested.

As a result of the arrest, Wilson has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

Wilson was a three-star member of the Beavers’ 2018 recruiting class. He has played in two games this season, but didn’t travel with the team to Boulder for Saturday’s upset win over Colorado.