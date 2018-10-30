Pac-12 fines Wazzu $25,000 for fans storming field after win over Oregon

Make room Iowa State (HERE) and Kentucky (HERE) and LSU (HERE). You have some fine company.
A Pac-12 spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.com Thursday night that Washington State has been fined $25,000 after its fans stormed the field following an Oct. 20 win over Oregon. Conference commissioner Larry Scott had the option to rescind the fine, but opted against that tack.
From ESPN.com:
In 2016, the Pac-12 introduced a policy that called for institutional fines when fans rush the field or court. The fine structure is as follows: $25,000 for a first offense, $50,000 for a second offense and $100,000 for a third offense.
The policy requires each school to have a security plan in place to prevent fans from rushing the field.
“In the event field-rushing activities occur within 60 seconds after completion of a game, an automatic fine shall be accessed,” the policy states. “If the visiting team, staff members, working personnel and game officials safely exit from the field during the 60-second time period, the Commissioner may waive the fine.
The huge win over Oregon that weekend, combined with another big win over Stanford this past weekend, helped propel Wazzu to the top of the Pac-12 North standings at 4-1 with four games remaining.