Toledo QB Mitch Guadagni questionable for Ball State game

As Toledo looks to stay within shouting distance of the leaders in the MAC West, there is some uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Rockets.

Mitch Guadagni sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the first half of UT’s woodshedding of Western Michigan last Thursday night and didn’t return. With a home date against Ball State this Thursday night looming, Guadagni’s status is up in the air because of the injury.

“The medical team will get him ready to go,” head coach Jason Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “He’ll have to get out there and practice and do some stuff, but with the short week it will be tough.”

Should Guadagni be unable to go, Eli Peters would get the call.

After replacing the injured starter in the middle of the Week 9 win, Peters tossed three touchdown passes in a little over two quarters worth of work. Peters also saw playing time when Guadagni was benched in the middle of a loss to Buffalo earlier this month.

Toledo is 2-2 in MAC play and in third place in the West division behind 4-0 Northern Illinois and 4-1 Western Michigan. The Rockets hold the head-to-head advantage over the Broncos, while they will go on the road to face the Huskies on Nov. 7.