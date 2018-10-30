Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray two of 20 Maxwell Award semifinalists

The starting quarterbacks for Alabama and Oklahoma are far and away the favorites for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, so it’s no surprise that those two are also up for an honor nearly as prestigious.
A total of 20 FBS players have been chosen as semifinalists for the 2018 Maxwell Award as the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. All five Power Five conferences are represented this time around as are two of the Group of Five leagues.
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are the only semifinalists for the 2017 award won by Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who made an appearance in this year’s group. Stanford running back Bryce Love was a finalist for last year’s award and returned to school for another year, but hasn’t had the kind of season (93-419-3) that leads to making awards lists such as this.
The Big Ten’s five semifinalists and the Pac-12’s four were the most of any conference, followed by the AAC with three. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC had two apiece, with the Mountain West accounting for one. That’s the same number as football-independent Notre Dame.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Marcus McMaryion, QB, Fresno State
D’Eriq King, QB, Houston
Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
McKenzie Milton, QB, UCF
Zack Moss, RB, Utah
Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin