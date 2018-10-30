Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray two of 20 Maxwell Award semifinalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 4:54 AM EDT
The starting quarterbacks for Alabama and Oklahoma are far and away the favorites for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, so it’s no surprise that those two are also up for an honor nearly as prestigious.

A total of 20 FBS players have been chosen as semifinalists for the 2018 Maxwell Award as the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. All five Power Five conferences are represented this time around as are two of the Group of Five leagues.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are the only semifinalists for the 2017 award won by Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who made an appearance in this year’s group. Stanford running back Bryce Love was a finalist for last year’s award and returned to school for another year, but hasn’t had the kind of season (93-419-3) that leads to making awards lists such as this.

The Big Ten’s five semifinalists and the Pac-12’s four were the most of any conference, followed by the AAC with three. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC had two apiece, with the Mountain West accounting for one. That’s the same number as football-independent Notre Dame.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
Marcus McMaryion, QB, Fresno State
D’Eriq King, QB, Houston
Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky
Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis
Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan
Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
McKenzie Milton, QB, UCF
Zack Moss, RB, Utah
Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State
Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Alabama, Clemson pace Bednarik Award semifinalists

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 4:04 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the top two teams in the country are front and center for an award that honors defensive excellence.

The Bednarik Award is the latest to release its list of semifinalists for the 2018 version of its trophy, with an even 20 players spread out across four Power Five conferences (sorry, Big 12) and two from the Group of Five. Alabama and Clemson, the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country, respectively, were one of five schools to have two players each on the list.

The other three with two apiece are LSU, Mississippi State and Washington.

The SEC’s nine players were far and away the most for any conference, with the ACC next up at four; the Big Ten and Pac-12 followed with two apiece. The AAC, and Conference USA were represented with one each as well, as was one independent (Notre Dame).

Just two finalists from a year ago for an award won by Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick made the cut this go around — Houston’s Ed Oliver, Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons (pictured).

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Jachai Polite, DE, Florida
Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky
Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Devin White, LB, LSU
Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
Montez Sweat, LB, Mississippi State
Jeffery Simmons, NG, Mississippi State
Jerry Tillery, NG, Notre Dame
Dre’nont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

Pac-12 fines Wazzu $25,000 for fans storming field after win over Oregon

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 12:12 AM EDT
Make room Iowa State (HERE) and Kentucky (HERE) and LSU (HERE).  You have some fine company.

A Pac-12 spokesperson confirmed to ESPN.com Thursday night that Washington State has been fined $25,000 after its fans stormed the field following an Oct. 20 win over Oregon.  Conference commissioner Larry Scott had the option to rescind the fine, but opted against that tack.

From ESPN.com:

In 2016, the Pac-12 introduced a policy that called for institutional fines when fans rush the field or court. The fine structure is as follows: $25,000 for a first offense, $50,000 for a second offense and $100,000 for a third offense.

The policy requires each school to have a security plan in place to prevent fans from rushing the field.

“In the event field-rushing activities occur within 60 seconds after completion of a game, an automatic fine shall be accessed,” the policy states. “If the visiting team, staff members, working personnel and game officials safely exit from the field during the 60-second time period, the Commissioner may waive the fine.

The huge win over Oregon that weekend, combined with another big win over Stanford this past weekend, helped propel Wazzu to the top of the Pac-12 North standings at 4-1 with four games remaining.

Ex-Indiana RB Morgan Ellison proclaims innocence over rape allegations

By John TaylorOct 29, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
Morgan Ellison isn’t going quietly, although it may not matter how loudly he shouts.

Late last week, Indiana announced that the running back has been suspended for two and a half years from the university as well as permanently dismissed from the Hoosiers football team. On Oct. 3, an IU panel determined that Ellison had sexually assaulted a female student in mid-August of this year.

Ellison appealed the decision, but was denied. On Twitter over the weekend, Ellison released a very lengthy statement in which he very loudly proclaimed his innocence while also pointing the finger at the university’s process for failing him.

In the statement, Ellison claimed that a text message sent by the alleged victim “demonstrated beyond a shadow of a doubt” that any sex between the two was consensual.

Conversely, the unidentified victim had alleged at the hearing that she was sexually assaulted in her sleep by Ellison. “It hurt so much and when I woke up I was like stop stop and he wouldn’t stop,” the alleged victim claimed in a text to a friend shortly after the assault.

“The allegations made against me are very serious and should be taken as such. I have always welcomed, and will continue to welcome an honest and fact-based process knowing it will reveal the truth of my actions and character,” Ellison, who accused the university of “rushing the process” and “choosing to follow a politically expedient path,” said in a portion of his statement.

“We will now be pursuing every avenue we can show my innocence,” Ellison added, intimating that a lawsuit could be forthcoming.

Ellison has not been charged criminally in connection to the alleged sexual assault, although it’s unclear if the university’s police department is investigating the allegations.

In late August, Indiana announced that Ellison had been indefinitely suspended from all football activities, including games and practice, by Tom Allen for unspecified violations of team rules. Oct. 2, one day before the panel found him guilty, the head coach revealed that the running back was permitted to practice with his teammates but would remain suspended from playing in games for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Ellison led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns. The true junior had not played in any of the Hoosiers’ games this season before or after the panel’s ruling.

USF LB apologizes for sideline shoving of Bulls DB coach

By John TaylorOct 29, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
A mea culpa stemming from a heated moment in an emotional game has come, as expected.

During the first half of USF’s loss to Houston Saturday afternoon, television cameras caught senior linebacker Khalid McGee (pictured) shoving Bulls defensive backs coach Blue Adams in the chest during a sideline altercation. Another assistant, defensive coordinator Brian Jean-Mary, as well as a teammate got into between the two and pulled McGee away in an attempt to defuse the situation.

It’s unclear what led to the dustup between Blue and McGee, who was originally a safety before being moved to linebacker late last year.

On Twitter Sunday, the veteran offered up a public apology, calling it “unacceptable and totally out of character.”

Head coach Charlie Strong has not yet discussed what if any punishment McGee may be facing.

McGee has started all eight games in 2018 after starting 18 coming into the season. His 70 tackles are currently tops on the Bulls.