Unpaid speeding ticket, failure to appear leads to K-State starting LB DaQuan Patton’s arrest

Back-to-back arrest posts, the latest involving something that should’ve never been an issue if only the player were responsible enough to take care of his off-field business? Sure, why not.

Kansas State linebacker DaQuan Patton, the Wichita Eagle reported, was arrested Sunday evening in Manhattan. The reason? A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court to address an unpaid speeding ticket.

The K-State football program has yet to comment on the development, although it’s not expected the redshirt junior will be facing anything other than internal discipline over the issue

Patton took a redshirt at K-State last season after transferring in from the junior college ranks earlier in the year.

This season, Patton is one of the Wildcats’ starting linebackers. He’s second on the team in tackles with 49, while his three quarterback hits are tied for third.