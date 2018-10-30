Urban Meyer details history of brain surgery and headaches, plans to continue coaching

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Urban Meyer kneeled to the turf during Ohio State’s Oct. 6 win over Indiana, doubling over in pain from an ongoing headache issue. That episode has led to questions about Meyer’s health and his future as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

On Tuesday, Meyer conducted something of a private press conference with a number of local outlets detailing the extent of the arachnoid cyst on his brain the 54-year-old has spent his entire life dealing with.

Meyer underwent surgery ahead of Ohio State’s 2014 national championship run to remove fluid and reduce pressure in his brain, resulting in two holes being drilled in his head. Still, the issues remained, as the cyst is an issue that can only be managed, not cured.

As detailed by Yahoo Sports, the cyst has continued to cause issues since the surgery:

After the 2014 surgery, Meyer managed the pain. It flared up at times in 2015 and 2016. But the past two seasons, he’s endured what he calls “severe pain” at times. Through medication and monitoring by his doctors, Meyer has been able to manage this. But he admits there have been times that he has to manage how intense he can be at practice and in games.

Still, Ohio State is Meyer’s dream job, and he plans to remain in said job as long as possible.

“I am fully committed to Ohio State and the football program for as long I can,” Meyer told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Meyer also provided this statement from his personal physician Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center:

“The past four years, we’ve been working closely with Coach Meyer to monitor and manage the symptoms that have risen from his enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst. This includes aggressive headaches, which have particularly flared up the past two years.”

Stress-related heart issues ultimately chased Meyer out of his job at Florida, and now a stress-triggered headache ailment has dogged him at Ohio State. Meyer is also in his seventh season as the Buckeyes’ head coach, making this the longest stint he’s had in his 32-year coaching career.

All signs point to the conclusion Meyer may not be Ohio State’s coach much longer, except for the fact Meyer seems determined to remain in his chair, headaches or no headaches.