Urban Meyer details history of brain surgery and headaches, plans to continue coaching

By Zach BarnettOct 30, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Urban Meyer kneeled to the turf during Ohio State’s Oct. 6 win over Indiana, doubling over in pain from an ongoing headache issue. That episode has led to questions about Meyer’s health and his future as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

On Tuesday, Meyer conducted something of a private press conference with a number of local outlets detailing the extent of the arachnoid cyst on his brain the 54-year-old has spent his entire life dealing with.

Meyer underwent surgery ahead of Ohio State’s 2014 national championship run to remove fluid and reduce pressure in his brain, resulting in two holes being drilled in his head. Still, the issues remained, as the cyst is an issue that can only be managed, not cured.

As detailed by Yahoo Sports, the cyst has continued to cause issues since the surgery:

After the 2014 surgery, Meyer managed the pain. It flared up at times in 2015 and 2016. But the past two seasons, he’s endured what he calls “severe pain” at times. Through medication and monitoring by his doctors, Meyer has been able to manage this. But he admits there have been times that he has to manage how intense he can be at practice and in games.

Still, Ohio State is Meyer’s dream job, and he plans to remain in said job as long as possible.

“I am fully committed to Ohio State and the football program for as long I can,” Meyer told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Meyer also provided this statement from his personal physician Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center:

“The past four years, we’ve been working closely with Coach Meyer to monitor and manage the symptoms that have risen from his enlarged congenital arachnoid cyst. This includes aggressive headaches, which have particularly flared up the past two years.”

Stress-related heart issues ultimately chased Meyer out of his job at Florida, and now a stress-triggered headache ailment has dogged him at Ohio State. Meyer is also in his seventh season as the Buckeyes’ head coach, making this the longest stint he’s had in his 32-year coaching career.

All signs point to the conclusion Meyer may not be Ohio State’s coach much longer, except for the fact Meyer seems determined to remain in his chair, headaches or no headaches.

Rutgers player charged in double murder plot

By Zach BarnettOct 30, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was implicated Tuesday in a plot to murder two members of a friend’s family.

Bullock, 22, has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Needless to say, he has been dismissed from the team. He also faces university discipline for the arrest.

Rutgers police chief Kenneth Cop and Middlesex County (N.J.) prosecutor Andrew Carey jointly announced Bullock’s arrest Tuesday after determining Monday that “Bullock initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance,” according to NJ.com.

Motive for the crime was not immediately known; the investigation is still ongoing.

The targets in the attempted murder plot were not injured, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Bullock, a native of Linden, N.J., appeared in one game this season for the Scarlet Knights. He is currently being held

Maryland confirms DJ Durkin, Damon Evans will remain in posts

By Zach BarnettOct 30, 2018, 4:37 PM EDT
In a bizarre press conference confirming-but-not confirming every detail of a Washington Post story Tuesday afternoon, Maryland announced that DJ Durkin and Damon Evans will remain in their posts as the Terps’ head coach and AD, respectively.

University System of Maryland board chairman James Brady opened the press conference by saying the board recommended holding steady with Durkin and Evans while at the same time laying out what a dysfucntional athletics department Maryland had that led to the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and multiple players claiming abuse and mistreatment.

“All three individuals understand and have accepted responsibility for the dysfunction within the athletic department. We also found all three individuals share our commitment to improving the culture,” Brady said.

It was Wallace Loh who confirmed that Evans and Durkin would indeed return. Loh also announced he will retire at the close of this academic year.

Loh praised Evans effusively during his statement, saying, “I am pleased the board has confidence in AD Damon Evans, in his leadership. Since he was appointed AD in early July 2018, he has put that department on the path to becoming more united, more cohesive and more thriving.”

Loh did not mention Durkin by name at all during the his press conference statement, and said it would be Evans who determines if Durkin coaches Maryland against Michigan State on Saturday.

Brady repeatedly defended Durkin, arguing his lack of oversight into former strength coach Rick Court was Maryland’s fault, since it did not properly train its first-time head coach.

“We believe that Coach Durkin has been unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department,” Brady said. “And while he shares some responsibility, it is not fair to place all of it at his feet.”

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that, during an in-person meeting Friday, Durkin personally persuaded the board to reinstate him to his post, against the wishes of Loh.

Tuesday’s press conference all but confirmed that reporting.

That reported Friday recruiting pitch allowed Durkin to keep his job as Maryland’s head coach, but, with scores of negative recruiting material now out and confirmed by his own employer, it’s hard to see how he credibly recruits for the program moving forward.

One NFL reporter convinced Dabo Swinney ‘will eventually take a shot at the next level of football’

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
It’s long been thought by some observers that Dabo Swinney will ultimately take over for Nick Saban at his alma mater Alabama. Could it be, though, that the NFL presents a bigger threat to Clemson when it comes to keeping its wildly successful head football coach?

With the Cleveland Browns job opening up Monday and Baker Mayfield entrenched as that franchise’s much hoped-for franchise quarterback, Lincoln Riley was immediately mentioned as a potential candidate.  While the Oklahoma head coach attempted to publicly knock down the speculation — he used the words “right now” three different times, it’s been widely highlighted — Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports noted that, if not the Browns, the Dallas Cowboys could come calling on the 35-year-old Riley if Jerry Jones moves on from Jason Garrett.

In that same report on potential candidates to replace Hue Jackson in Cleveland, Robinson offered up another high-profile name from the college game — Swinney.

To open the note on Swinney, Robinson writes that, “[l]istening to some people around the NFL who know Swinney, I’m convinced he will eventually take a shot at the next level of football.” “For his part, Swinney has had an opportunity to shut down NFL talk in the past but declined to completely close the door,” Robinson added.

And what of the Crimson Tide job when Saban, who’ll turn 67 Oct. 31, ultimately steps down?

“Following Nick Saban’s record at Alabama is a lot harder than following [Saban’s] record in the NFL,” one league source told Robinson. “Dabo is his own guy, too. I don’t think he’s all that interested in being a successor to anyone in college.”

In a separate post, Robinson’s Yahoo! colleague, Pat Forde, doesn’t mention Swinney, but does have the usual list of college coaches who could be candidates for NFL jobs — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly, Stanford’s David Shaw — as well as a pair of names — Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, Florida’s Dan Mullen — who could be on the NFL’s radar before it’s all said and done.

Maryland president confirms DJ Durkin ‘is coming back’ as several players reportedly walk out of meeting with head coach

University of Maryland spring football practice.
By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
UPDATED 4:23 P.M. ET: With the board chair’s words preceding him — “We believe [DJ Durkin] has been unfairly blamed for dysfunction within the athletic department” — University of Maryland, College Park president Wallace Loh confirmed at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Durkin “is coming back” as Maryland’s head football coach and that it’ll be up to athletic director Damon Evans, who’s being retained as well, whether or not Durkin will be back on the sidelines Saturday..

The decision to bring Durkin back, however, reportedly isn’t sitting well with all members of the football roster.

Loh also confirmed that he will be retiring at the end of the current academic year, in June of 2019.

UPDATED 2:38 P.M. ET: Not long after we posted the story below, a rather significant development surfaced in which it’s being reported that DJ Durkin will indeed remain on as the Terps head football coach and the man charged with making that decision, president Wallace Loh, will retire next June.

Late last week, not long after receiving a 200-page report that was the result of an investigation into allegations of a toxic culture within the football program, it was reported that the University System of Maryland Board of Regents would recommend moving on from DJ Durkin as the Terrapins head coach.  With the board set to hold a previously-announced press conference at 3:30 ET this afternoon, the Washington Post is now reporting that the regents are instead expected to recommend that Durkin, along with athletic director Damon Evans, remain in their respective positions.

The Post wrote that, “[a]ccording to two people familiar with the situation, many of the regents were impressed by their in-person meeting with Durkin at a board meeting last Friday, and many were persuaded that he deserved to remain in his post.”

It should be noted, though, that the regents do not have the authority to hire and fire university employees such as the head football coach; that responsibility falls to the leadership of the individual university.  In this case, that would be U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh, and it’s unclear at this point in time in which direction the leadership at that university will head.

The developments come more than four months after the death of Terps offensive lineman Jordan McNair during a football workout.

Durkin, two members of the training staff and head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave — Court ultimately accepted a buyout — in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded McNair’s death as well as a toxic culture within the football program.  That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment.  Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.

The commission charged with investigating the culture of the program, the Post wrote today, “did not find the culture of the program to be ‘toxic,’ though it did identify several incidences of abusive or bullying behavior and faulted for Durkin for failing to rein in Court.” “Many players interviewed by the Commission felt Mr. Durkin’s and Mr. Court’s coaching tactics reflected those of a ‘big-time football program,” the report stated.

It has been alleged McNair was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout, with Durkin in attendance, in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  McNair’s attorney and his parents have all called for Durkin’s dismissal, with the family reportedly not willing to discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin is removed as the head football coach.

Durkin has not coached in any of Maryland’s seven games this season as he remains on administrative leave. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has served as acting head coach for the 5-3 Terrapins.