Details emerge in FCS RB assaulting 77-year-old driver who hit player’s mom with car

A handful of details have emerged regarding a disturbing incident that played out last Saturday evening.

As previously reported, Delaware running back Khory Spruill is facing one count each of second-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the head and face. The alleged assault came after the elderly man hit Spruill’s mother, 42-year-old Sakeena Pickett, with his car while she was outside of a crosswalk.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Spruill, his mother and a brother were walking across a four-lane street to a hotel across from the stadium when the incident occurred in front of a crowd estimated at more than 50 football fans.

From the News Journal‘s report:

Newark police officers patrol the intersections near the stadium while football fans leave, but Spruill and his family cut across between intersections, without a crosswalk, according to court documents. While the brothers crossed, they heard a scream and turned to see the car strike Sakeena Pickett, police said. The 77-year-old man driving the car stopped, and witnesses said Spruill began to bang on the car door and hood, according to court records. A witness told police Spruill pulled the elderly driver out of the car and started punching him in the face as the crowd screamed, according to police and records. A bystander told the bloodied driver to get back in the car and to lock the doors. The senior citizen told police he was terrified and feared for his life, so he drove off, records show.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who suffered facial injuries but declined medical attention. Spruill’s mom remains hospitalized with what were described as unspecified serious injuries.

The football program is aware of the incident, although they have declined to specify what if any punishment the player may be facing.

The sophomore has rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown this season. Last season, he ran for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries.