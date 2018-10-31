Getty Images

MTSU probe found no wrongdoing by Rick Stockstill and others after ex-player’s claims

By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Head coaches and allegations of abuse are very much a discussion in college football circles nowadays but there was one story that flew a bit under the radar the past few months that has now been resolved at Middle Tennessee State.

Mike Williams, a former offensive lineman who played for the Blue Raiders from 2008-11, alleged back in early October that MTSU head coach Brent Stockstill had helped “fix” drug tests in order for players to pass them — a charge that was denied heavily by both the coach and the school at the time. Williams also alleged that he was physically assaulted (punched “three or four times”) by then-MTSU offensive line coach Jimmy Ray Stephens during an incident that reportedly took place in 2008.

The university did look into the claims (and several others) and published a report in early September, which was obtained by the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal this week. After speaking with nearly everybody involved about the incidents, including former players, the investigation came to the conclusion that the allegations were unfounded and there was no wrongdoing on the part of Stockstill or any others in the program.

The report did say that Williams and Stephens did get into a verbal altercation but there was no evidence of any punches being thrown, with the exception of just one former player Williams himself swung at Stephens (who did not retaliate).

Stockstill has remained in charge of the program while Stephens departed several years ago and is now coaching in a spring football league with a team in Orlando.

The 2018 edition of the Blue Raiders are sitting at 5-3 on the season ahead of their game against Western Kentucky on Friday and are in the hunt for the Conference USA East division title.

Oregon QB Justin Herbert practices, WR Dillon Mitchell also close to returning from concussion protocol

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oregon fans received some good news in Eugene on Wednesday ahead of the team’s game against UCLA (and the resulting return of Chip Kelly to town). Namely, it appears all signs are there for quarterback Justin Herbert to start on Saturday against the Bruins after dealing with the school’s concussion protocol earlier in the week after he took a big hit on a scramble in the final few minutes of the Ducks’ loss at Arizona.

Just as big is that his top target, wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, could be close to coming back for this week’s game as well.

Per head coach Mario Cristobal’s press conference after practice:

Backup QB’s Braxton Burmeister and Tyler Shough both took first team reps on Tuesday as Herbert sat out but the latter’s return to practice is a good indication that he’ll be good to go at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Even if he doesn’t wind up practicing this week, it’s still possible that Mitchell returns for game action provided he’s given the all clear from doctors and trainers.

The return of either guy is big for a Ducks offense that has been slumping in recent weeks, with performances of under five yards per play the past three games and way less than that in their back-to-back losses on the road. That they will get to turn things around against Kelly and his new school of UCLA probably adds to the importance of a big game on Saturday afternoon.

Maryland governor calls upon school and UMD regents to “reconsider” their decision to keep DJ Durkin and others

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The decision to keep DJ Durkin as head coach at Maryland is no longer sticking to sports.

In a scathing statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called upon the UMD Board of Regents and the school president himself to “reconsider” their recent personnel decisions made yesterday by saying they have let down the state and the entire university system with their actions:

The governor’s statement comes in the wake of near universal dismay that the school’s regents and President Wallace Loh have decided to keep Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans in their posts following both the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and two subsequent investigations into the entire program that found numerous other issues.

While we have seen college football and politics clash at times in recent years, it’s still fairly significant for the governor of a state to so publicly call out the athletic decisions being made by the leadership of Maryland’s flagship campus. It’s also another sign that this story isn’t going anywhere at all.

Also on Wednesday, the University of Maryland Student Government Association expressed their own outrage over the board’s decision and called on plans for a rally on campus that will take place on Thursday. Even the players themselves are getting involved to make their displeasure known, with some walking out of a team meeting this week and others taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Durkin, who is set to coach the Terps on Saturday at home against Michigan State, may not be totally safe in his position after all even following the very public press conference that led to his reinstatement this week.

Pitt to wear helmet decal to honor Tree of Life Synagogue victims

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pitt has a huge clash on Friday at Virginia that carries with it significant ACC implications but thoughts for many around the program are understandably elsewhere this week following the devastating shooting last Saturday at a synagogue in the city that claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

As difficult as things has been in the area over the ensuing days, the Panthers will take to the field on Friday to play their small part in the healing process by honoring the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack and wearing a ‘Pittsburgh Strong’ helmet decal:

The Panthers join several other teams in the region this week that will be going above and beyond to remember victims and show the incredible unity the city of Pittsburgh has. At Tuesday’s hockey game, the Penguins sported a ‘Stronger than Hate’ patch on their uniforms while the Steelers held an extended moment of silence before they played the Cleveland Browns.

Pitt’s upcoming game in Charlottesville, sadly a city no stranger to these kinds of horrific events, figures to be one of the ACC games of the weekend and could wind up being a de facto Coastal Division title game given where both teams are in the standings.

Details emerge in FCS RB assaulting 77-year-old driver who hit player’s mom with car

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

A handful of details have emerged regarding a disturbing incident that played out last Saturday evening.

As previously reported, Delaware running back Khory Spruill is facing one count each of second-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the head and face.  The alleged assault came after the elderly man hit Spruill’s mother, 42-year-old Sakeena Pickett, with his car while she was outside of a crosswalk.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Spruill, his mother and a brother were walking across a four-lane street to a hotel across from the stadium when the incident occurred in front of a crowd estimated at more than 50 football fans.

From the News Journal‘s report:

Newark police officers patrol the intersections near the stadium while football fans leave, but Spruill and his family cut across between intersections, without a crosswalk, according to court documents.

While the brothers crossed, they heard a scream and turned to see the car strike Sakeena Pickett, police said. The 77-year-old man driving the car stopped, and witnesses said Spruill began to bang on the car door and hood, according to court records.

A witness told police Spruill pulled the elderly driver out of the car and started punching him in the face as the crowd screamed, according to police and records.

A bystander told the bloodied driver to get back in the car and to lock the doors. The senior citizen told police he was terrified and feared for his life, so he drove off, records show.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who suffered facial injuries but declined medical attention. Spruill’s mom remains hospitalized with what were described as unspecified serious injuries.

The football program is aware of the incident, although they have declined to specify what if any punishment the player may be facing.

The sophomore has rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown this season.  Last season, he ran for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries.