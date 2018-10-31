MTSU probe found no wrongdoing by Rick Stockstill and others after ex-player’s claims

Head coaches and allegations of abuse are very much a discussion in college football circles nowadays but there was one story that flew a bit under the radar the past few months that has now been resolved at Middle Tennessee State.

Mike Williams, a former offensive lineman who played for the Blue Raiders from 2008-11, alleged back in early October that MTSU head coach Brent Stockstill had helped “fix” drug tests in order for players to pass them — a charge that was denied heavily by both the coach and the school at the time. Williams also alleged that he was physically assaulted (punched “three or four times”) by then-MTSU offensive line coach Jimmy Ray Stephens during an incident that reportedly took place in 2008.

The university did look into the claims (and several others) and published a report in early September, which was obtained by the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal this week. After speaking with nearly everybody involved about the incidents, including former players, the investigation came to the conclusion that the allegations were unfounded and there was no wrongdoing on the part of Stockstill or any others in the program.

The report did say that Williams and Stephens did get into a verbal altercation but there was no evidence of any punches being thrown, with the exception of just one former player Williams himself swung at Stephens (who did not retaliate).

Stockstill has remained in charge of the program while Stephens departed several years ago and is now coaching in a spring football league with a team in Orlando.

The 2018 edition of the Blue Raiders are sitting at 5-3 on the season ahead of their game against Western Kentucky on Friday and are in the hunt for the Conference USA East division title.