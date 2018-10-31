Oregon QB Justin Herbert practices, WR Dillon Mitchell also close to returning from concussion protocol

Oregon fans received some good news in Eugene on Wednesday ahead of the team’s game against UCLA (and the resulting return of Chip Kelly to town). Namely, it appears all signs are there for quarterback Justin Herbert to start on Saturday against the Bruins after dealing with the school’s concussion protocol earlier in the week after he took a big hit on a scramble in the final few minutes of the Ducks’ loss at Arizona.

Just as big is that his top target, wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, could be close to coming back for this week’s game as well.

Per head coach Mario Cristobal’s press conference after practice:

Justin Herbert cleared concussion protocol and is in line start Saturday, but UO will continue to monitor him throughout the week, according to Cristobal. — Steve Mims (@SteveMims_RG) October 31, 2018

.@coach_cristobal confirmed that Justin Herbert practiced today, and said Dillon Mitchell is close to completing concussion protocol. They’ll see how those guys do the next couple days before making decisions about Saturday. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/TbTXHyFcLe — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) October 31, 2018

Backup QB’s Braxton Burmeister and Tyler Shough both took first team reps on Tuesday as Herbert sat out but the latter’s return to practice is a good indication that he’ll be good to go at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Even if he doesn’t wind up practicing this week, it’s still possible that Mitchell returns for game action provided he’s given the all clear from doctors and trainers.

The return of either guy is big for a Ducks offense that has been slumping in recent weeks, with performances of under five yards per play the past three games and way less than that in their back-to-back losses on the road. That they will get to turn things around against Kelly and his new school of UCLA probably adds to the importance of a big game on Saturday afternoon.