Pitt to wear helmet decal to honor Tree of Life Synagogue victims

Pitt has a huge clash on Friday at Virginia that carries with it significant ACC implications but thoughts for many around the program are understandably elsewhere this week following the devastating shooting last Saturday at a synagogue in the city that claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

As difficult as things has been in the area over the ensuing days, the Panthers will take to the field on Friday to play their small part in the healing process by honoring the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack and wearing a ‘Pittsburgh Strong’ helmet decal:

Pittsburgh Strong. Pitt will wear this helmet decal on Friday night at Virginia to honor the Tree of Life Synagogue victims.#H2P #StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/n7w1v4t3HA — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 31, 2018

The Panthers join several other teams in the region this week that will be going above and beyond to remember victims and show the incredible unity the city of Pittsburgh has. At Tuesday’s hockey game, the Penguins sported a ‘Stronger than Hate’ patch on their uniforms while the Steelers held an extended moment of silence before they played the Cleveland Browns.

Pitt’s upcoming game in Charlottesville, sadly a city no stranger to these kinds of horrific events, figures to be one of the ACC games of the weekend and could wind up being a de facto Coastal Division title game given where both teams are in the standings.