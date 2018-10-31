Getty Images

Pitt to wear helmet decal to honor Tree of Life Synagogue victims

By Bryan Fischer Oct 31, 2018
Pitt has a huge clash on Friday at Virginia that carries with it significant ACC implications but thoughts for many around the program are understandably elsewhere this week following the devastating shooting last Saturday at a synagogue in the city that claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

As difficult as things has been in the area over the ensuing days, the Panthers will take to the field on Friday to play their small part in the healing process by honoring the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue attack and wearing a ‘Pittsburgh Strong’ helmet decal:

The Panthers join several other teams in the region this week that will be going above and beyond to remember victims and show the incredible unity the city of Pittsburgh has. At Tuesday’s hockey game, the Penguins sported a ‘Stronger than Hate’ patch on their uniforms while the Steelers held an extended moment of silence before they played the Cleveland Browns.

Pitt’s upcoming game in Charlottesville, sadly a city no stranger to these kinds of horrific events, figures to be one of the ACC games of the weekend and could wind up being a de facto Coastal Division title game given where both teams are in the standings.

Details emerge in FCS RB assaulting 77-year-old driver who hit player’s mom with car

By John Taylor Oct 31, 2018
A handful of details have emerged regarding a disturbing incident that played out last Saturday evening.

As previously reported, Delaware running back Khory Spruill is facing one count each of second-degree assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly punched a 77-year-old man in the head and face.  The alleged assault came after the elderly man hit Spruill’s mother, 42-year-old Sakeena Pickett, with his car while she was outside of a crosswalk.

According to the Delaware News Journal, Spruill, his mother and a brother were walking across a four-lane street to a hotel across from the stadium when the incident occurred in front of a crowd estimated at more than 50 football fans.

From the News Journal‘s report:

Newark police officers patrol the intersections near the stadium while football fans leave, but Spruill and his family cut across between intersections, without a crosswalk, according to court documents.

While the brothers crossed, they heard a scream and turned to see the car strike Sakeena Pickett, police said. The 77-year-old man driving the car stopped, and witnesses said Spruill began to bang on the car door and hood, according to court records.

A witness told police Spruill pulled the elderly driver out of the car and started punching him in the face as the crowd screamed, according to police and records.

A bystander told the bloodied driver to get back in the car and to lock the doors. The senior citizen told police he was terrified and feared for his life, so he drove off, records show.

No charges have been filed against the driver, who suffered facial injuries but declined medical attention. Spruill’s mom remains hospitalized with what were described as unspecified serious injuries.

The football program is aware of the incident, although they have declined to specify what if any punishment the player may be facing.

The sophomore has rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown this season.  Last season, he ran for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 51 carries.

Report: Rutgers officials tipped police off to player arrested in double-murder plot

By John Taylor Oct 31, 2018
Were it not for a Rutgers football player and an assistant coach following the chain-of-command, a disturbing situation that unfolded Tuesday could’ve turned tragic.

Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.  It’s alleged that Bullock had initiated a plot to murder two family members of an acquaintance, the names of whom have not been revealed.

According to a report from nj.com Wednesday, and citing five people either inside the Rutgers football program or close to Bullock, the ending of a lengthy relationship with his girlfriend had left Bullock distraught.  That breakup then allegedly led to Bullock making comments that were construed as threatening towards the unidentified woman’s family.

What followed, per the report, was a teammate reporting alarming comments made by Bullock to an assistant coach, who in turn passed along what he was told as required by university policy before the information ultimately ended up in the hands of the proper authorities.

From the website’s report:

He confided in the Rutgers coaching staff about his struggles with the breakup and missed a recent practice to deal with the issue. The coaching staff directed him to a university counselor, whom he met with for 90 minutes on Monday. Bullock then made alarming comments to an unnamed teammate following that session, according to the individuals with knowledge of the situation.

The teammate reported what Bullock had said to a strength coach, who then followed mandatory protocol and informed a superior. The information was eventually given to Rutgers police on Monday.

In addition to the information obtained from those connected to the program and the university, the Bridgewater Courier News is also reporting that an audio recording was turned over to police that shed light on Bullock’s alleged plot.  The recording was obtained by an individual who was allegedly being recruited by Bullock to serve as his getaway driver.

Obviously, Bullock was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program following his arrest.

Report: Auburn DC Kevin Steele is third assistant to join $2 million club

By John Taylor Oct 31, 2018
1 Comment

Kevin Steele has entered some rather rarefied financial air this year.

According to USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz, a new version of Steele’s contract was provided to him by Auburn and shows that the defensive coordinator will make $2.05 million in 2018 — $1.8 million in standard compensation and another $250,000 in the form of a retention bonus. That bonus is payable at the end of the regular season, which is less than a month away and is all but guaranteed to be paid out.

Per the deal that went into effect Jan. 1 of this year, Steele’s pay will dip in 2019 ($1.9 million) before going back up again the following year ($2 million). “He is no longer eligible for two pay components from his prior deal: $225,000 a year in bonuses connected to team defensive performance and an $83,333 retention payment that would have been due after next season,” Berkowitz wrote.

With the structure of his new deal, Steele joins fellow defensive coordinators Dave Aranda of LSU ($2.5 million) and Brent Venables of Clemson ($2.2 million) as the only assistants making at least $2 million in compensation in 2018. Last year, LSU’s Matt Canada, now the interim head coach at Maryland, was the highest-paid offensive coordinator at $1.505 million in total pay.

Steele, in his third season on The Plains, is directing a Tigers defense that is 13th in scoring (16.5 points per game) and 37th in yards allowed (348 yards per game) in 2018.

Maryland students to protest DJ Durkin’s reinstatement, ‘demand justice for Jordan McNair’

By John Taylor Oct 31, 2018
17 Comments

Not surprisingly, the furor over Maryland’s inexplicable decision Tuesday won’t be dying down anytime soon.

Stating that DJ Durkinhas been unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department,” the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced yesterday that it was recommending that the embattled Durkin remains on as Maryland’s head football coach.  While he didn’t have to follow the board’s recommendations, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh confirmed that Durkin “is coming back” even as he made it abundantly clear during a press conference that he didn’t agree with his own decision.

A handful of football players expressed their displeasure as well, with a couple or several, depending on the report, walking out of a team meeting with Durkin while others took to social media to express their disappointment in the administration’s failure to hold anyone responsible for his teammate’s death.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the University of Maryland Student Government Association expressed “outrage” over the board’s decision and announced that the organization will hold a rally Thursday afternoon that will include a march that ends on the steps of the administration building.

“We demand justice for Jordan McNair,” the group declared.

An investigation found McNair, a Terrapins offensive lineman, was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout, with Durkin in attendance, in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  McNair’s attorney and his parents had all called for Durkin’s dismissal, with the family reportedly not willing to discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin was removed as the head football coach.

Durkin was placed on paid administrative leave in early August as an independent commission investigated not only the alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded McNair’s death but a toxic culture within the football program as well.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the team and very much appreciate having the support of the Board of Regents,” a portion of a statement from the reinstated head coach read Tuesday night. “Our thoughts and prayers have and will continue to be with Jordan’s family.”

“I feel like I’ve been punched in the stomach and somebody spit in my face,” McNair’s father, Marty McNair, said in a press conference following the university administration decision to reinstate Durkin.

“Coach Durkin had an obligation to keep his players safe and he failed. Yet, he remains,” the family’s attorney, Hassan Murphy, said in also labeling the board’s decision “callous and indefensible” before adding, “Jordan paid with his life.”

In a statement Tuesday night, athletic director Damon Evans, who himself survived the scandal to remain on the job, confirmed that Durkin “has all the customary responsibilities along with” being reinstated, meaning the coach will be on the sidelines and in charge of the football team this weekend against Michigan State.