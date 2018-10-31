Possibility of UAB hosting CUSA title game forces SWAC to move championship game on campus

It probably speaks to the incredible job that Bill Clark has done in bringing the UAB program back that nobody ever considered this possibility in the first place but the success of the Blazers on the field in 2018 has now forced another league off their field.

UAB currently leads the Conference USA standings at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the league. If the team has the best record at the end of the season, then they would then host the Conference USA Championship Game at 1:30 p.m. ET on December 1st. The problem with that is the SWAC title game was previously scheduled months ago for Legion Field, where the Blazers play in Birmingham, just three hours after that time slot.

While there was the possibility of playing both games at the same venue if UAB did wind up hosting, it seems the SWAC was not thrilled with sharing the stage or changing their time/date and announced on Wednesday that they would instead be moving their game on campus instead.

“When the probability to play the SWAC Championship game as part of a doubleheader at Legion Field started to become a reality, we quickly recognized that playing two championship games in one day would not be a viable option. The conference office then began to proactively seek an alternative site for the championship game,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement. “The rich tradition and heritage of our conference requires us to showcase its’ unique legacy with this game in a way that allows us to maximize game atmosphere, overall attendance, all while having it featured as the premier attraction. It was clear that sharing the venue with UAB on that day would diminish our attempts at achieving those objectives.

“After considering many of these critical factors we came to the decision that the best course of action for the league was to move the 2018 SWAC Championship game on campus to the highest-ranking institution that qualifies for the championship game.”

The 2018 SWAC Championship Game will still take place on Saturday, December 1st at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.