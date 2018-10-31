QB JT Daniels clears concussion protocol, expected to play for USC vs. Oregon State

It appears play-caller won’t be the only thing “new” for USC’s offense this weekend.
With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, USC was forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears for the Arizona State loss this past Saturday. As Oregon State, fresh off a huge come-from-behind upset of Colorado, looms this weekend, the signs are pointing to Daniels not only being available but returning to the starting job as he’s cleared the concussion protocol and will return to practice this week.
The football program will, though, tread lightly with the true freshman in the days leading up to the Beavers game.
If Daniels is indeed the starter, Sears will serve as the primary backup as Fink is still dealing with the broken ribs. Sears actually acquitted himself fairly well in his first collegiate start, completing 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
In his first season at this level, Daniels’ pass efficiency rating of 125.3 is 12th among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 85th nationally.
Tuesday night MACtion returned to the nation’s television screens — and streaming devices — and, as is ofttimes the case, it didn’t fail to deliver an entertaining appetizer to the weekend’s main course.
On the strength of six total touchdowns from the arm and legs of Tyree Jackson, Buffalo outlasted Miami (OH) in a wild 51-42 shootout to maintain control of the MAC East race. The game was a back and forth affair throughout, featuring five ties and the same number of lead changes.
The Bulls took its biggest lead of the game at 42-28 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter; however, a 59-yard Gus Ragland pulled the RedHawks to within seven less than three minutes later. A successful onsides kick after that score led to a Ragland one-yard touchdown run with just 17 seconds left in the third to once again knot the score, this time at 42-all.
Jaret Patterson‘s four-yard touchdown run — the only non-Jackson touchdown of the night for the Bulls — midway through the fourth stretched the lead to 48-42 as the point-after failed; Adam Mitcheson‘s 37-yard field goal with 3:54 left put the game out of reach thanks to turnovers on the RedHawks’ final two possessions — a lost fumble with just over two minutes remaining and giving the ball back on downs just over a minute later.
The 6-7, 245-pound Jackson threw for a season-high 358 yards and three touchdown passes while adding another three touchdowns on the ground. Anthony Johnson caught all three of Jackson’s touchdown passes, totaling a career-high 238 yards on his eight catches.
Ragland passed for 313 yards in a losing effort, his second straight 300-yard effort and third of the season. The senior also matched Jackson’s three touchdowns on the ground.
With the win, Buffalo improved to 5-0 in MAC play, while Miami fell to 3-2. If Ohio can get past Western Michigan (6-3 overall, 4-1 in MAC play) Thursday night, the Bobcats would exit Week 10 a game behind the Bulls at 4-1 in the conference and keep the two East teams on a collision course for a Nov. 14 meeting that will likely decide the division’s representative in the conference championship game.
There won’t be a change under center for Georgia Tech this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be change.
An upper-body injury sidelined starting quarterback TaQuon Marshall for last Thursday night’s game against Virginia Tech. In place of Marshall, his backup, Tobias Oliver, ran roughshod over the Hokies, rushing for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-28 blowout.
The yards were the second-most ever for a Yellow Jackets quarterback in a single game, and he was named as the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for Week 9 action. Despite the gaudy numbers, Paul Johnson indicated that Marshall will be the starter when Tech takes the field for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.
Oliver, though, won’t be planted on the sideline throughout the contest.
“They’re both going to play but I’m not going to take a senior captain on the team and sit him down because Tobias played really great against Virginia Tech,” the head coach said Tuesday. “You know, Tobias played a really good game against Virginia Tech.
“Some people have really short memories. TaQuon played a really good game against Louisville. TaQuon was pretty good against Bowling Green. He’s been pretty good in a lot of games.”
Thanks to the huge effort last week, Oliver’s 660 yards rushing now lead the team, followed by Marshall’s 598. Oliver also has 10 touchdowns to Marshall’s nine.
Marshall ran for 183 yards in a Week 2 loss to USF, one of three 100-yard games on the season. Including last Thursday night, Oliver has three such games in 2018 as well.
Congratulations, LSU. You’re the No. 3 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2018 season. Now, with that Crimson Tide behemoth looming, go out over the next five weeks and buck history.
As noted, LSU is the No. 3 team in the eyes of the playoff committee, sandwiched between No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame — with everybody looking up at No. 1 Alabama. In the first four years of the CFP, not a single team that opened at No. 3 in the initial playoff rankings has gone on to qualify as one of the four semifinalists; in fact, none finished higher than sixth and two finished well outside of the Top Ten of the final regular season rankings.
- 2017: Notre Dame (finished regular season 14th)
- 2016: Michigan (6th)
- 2015: Ohio State (7th)
- 2014: Auburn (19th)
Interestingly, LSU’s opponent in Week 10. top-ranked Alabama, has its own history to buck as well as no team that opened as the CFP No. 1 has gone on to win the national championship.
- 2017: Georgia (Alabama won the CFP)
- 2016: Alabama (Clemson)
- 2015: Clemson (Alabama)
- 2014: Mississippi State (Ohio State)
There are also history lessons to learn from the initial CFP rankings as a whole.
Over the first four years of the new system to determine a national champion, exactly eight of the 16 semifinalists were ranked outside of the top four in the initial CFP rankings. That number has steadily decreased over that timeframe, however, going from three in 2014 to two in both 2015 and 2016 to just one last season.
These are certainly some interesting times in the Land of Troy.
Monday, USC announced that assistant Neil Callaway had been relieved of his duties after two-plus seasons as the Trojans’ offensive line coach. Additionally, Clay Helton confirmed that he will be taking over as play-caller after stripping those duties from offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Tee Martin.
A day later, the head coach claimed all was fine with his demoted play-caller.
There is at least one indication, however, that Martin isn’t exactly OK with the move as he has scrubbed his Twitter account profile of any mention of the Trojans.
Regardless of Helton’s public sentiments, it appears the relationship between the two has been damaged. Whether it’s irreparable or not will be played out in the future — provided hot-seat Helton gets a fourth full season as the Trojans’ head coach, that is.