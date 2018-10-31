Getty Images

Report: Auburn DC Kevin Steele is third assistant to join $2 million club

By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kevin Steele has entered some rather rarefied financial air this year.

According to USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz, a new version of Steele’s contract was provided to him by Auburn and shows that the defensive coordinator will make $2.05 million in 2018 — $1.8 million in standard compensation and another $250,000 in the form of a retention bonus. That bonus is payable at the end of the regular season, which is less than a month away and is all but guaranteed to be paid out.

Per the deal that went into effect Jan. 1 of this year, Steele’s pay will dip in 2019 ($1.9 million) before going back up again the following year ($2 million). “He is no longer eligible for two pay components from his prior deal: $225,000 a year in bonuses connected to team defensive performance and an $83,333 retention payment that would have been due after next season,” Berkowitz wrote.

With the structure of his new deal, Steele joins fellow defensive coordinators Dave Aranda of LSU ($2.5 million) and Brent Venables of Clemson ($2.2 million) as the only assistants making at least $2 million in compensation in 2018. Last year, LSU’s Matt Canada, now the interim head coach at Maryland, was the highest-paid offensive coordinator at $1.505 million in total pay.

Steele, in his third season on The Plains, is directing a Tigers defense that is 13th in scoring (16.5 points per game) and 37th in yards allowed (348 yards per game) in 2018.

Report: Rutgers officials tipped police off to player arrested in double-murder plot

Associated Press
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Were it not for a Rutgers football player and an assistant coach following the chain-of-command, a disturbing situation that unfolded Tuesday could’ve turned tragic.

Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.  It’s alleged that Bullock had initiated a plot to murder two family members of an acquaintance, the names of whom have not been revealed.

According to a report from nj.com Wednesday, and citing five people either inside the Rutgers football program or close to Bullock, the ending of a lengthy relationship with his girlfriend had left Bullock distraught.  That breakup then allegedly led to Bullock making comments that were construed as threatening towards the unidentified woman’s family.

What followed, per the report, was a teammate reporting alarming comments made by Bullock to an assistant coach, who in turn passed along what he was told as required by university policy before the information ultimately ended up in the hands of the proper authorities.

From the website’s report:

He confided in the Rutgers coaching staff about his struggles with the breakup and missed a recent practice to deal with the issue. The coaching staff directed him to a university counselor, whom he met with for 90 minutes on Monday. Bullock then made alarming comments to an unnamed teammate following that session, according to the individuals with knowledge of the situation.

The teammate reported what Bullock had said to a strength coach, who then followed mandatory protocol and informed a superior. The information was eventually given to Rutgers police on Monday.

In addition to the information obtained from those connected to the program and the university, the Bridgewater Courier News is also reporting that an audio recording was turned over to police that shed light on Bullock’s alleged plot.  The recording was obtained by an individual who was allegedly being recruited by Bullock to serve as his getaway driver.

Obviously, Bullock was dismissed from the Scarlet Knights football program following his arrest.

Maryland students to protest DJ Durkin’s reinstatement, ‘demand justice for Jordan McNair’

By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 12:12 PM EDT
14 Comments

Not surprisingly, the furor over Maryland’s inexplicable decision Tuesday won’t be dying down anytime soon.

Stating that DJ Durkinhas been unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department,” the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced yesterday that it was recommending that the embattled Durkin remains on as Maryland’s head football coach.  While he didn’t have to follow the board’s recommendations, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh confirmed that Durkin “is coming back” even as he made it abundantly clear during a press conference that he didn’t agree with his own decision.

A handful of football players expressed their displeasure as well, with a couple or several, depending on the report, walking out of a team meeting with Durkin while others took to social media to express their disappointment in the administration’s failure to hold anyone responsible for his teammate’s death.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the University of Maryland Student Government Association expressed “outrage” over the board’s decision and announced that the organization will hold a rally Thursday afternoon that will include a march that ends on the steps of the administration building.

“We demand justice for Jordan McNair,” the group declared.

An investigation found McNair, a Terrapins offensive lineman, was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout, with Durkin in attendance, in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  McNair’s attorney and his parents had all called for Durkin’s dismissal, with the family reportedly not willing to discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin was removed as the head football coach.

Durkin was placed on paid administrative leave in early August as an independent commission investigated not only the alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded McNair’s death but a toxic culture within the football program as well.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the team and very much appreciate having the support of the Board of Regents,” a portion of a statement from the reinstated head coach read Tuesday night. “Our thoughts and prayers have and will continue to be with Jordan’s family.”

“I feel like I’ve been punched in the stomach and somebody spit in my face,” McNair’s father, Marty McNair, said in a press conference following the university administration decision to reinstate Durkin.

“Coach Durkin had an obligation to keep his players safe and he failed. Yet, he remains,” the family’s attorney, Hassan Murphy, said in also labeling the board’s decision “callous and indefensible” before adding, “Jordan paid with his life.”

In a statement Tuesday night, athletic director Damon Evans, who himself survived the scandal to remain on the job, confirmed that Durkin “has all the customary responsibilities along with” being reinstated, meaning the coach will be on the sidelines and in charge of the football team this weekend against Michigan State.

Status of Auburn’s leading rusher for Texas A&M game up in the air

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Whether Auburn has the most productive member of its ground game in Week 10 remains to be seen.

In meeting with the media for a press conference Tuesday, Gus Malzahn revealed that JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow did not practice at all last week leading up to the Tigers’ off weekend this past Saturday. The running back has dealt with shoulder and leg issues this season, although the head coach did not specify what exactly is ailing Whitlow at the moment.

When it comes to Whitlow’s availability for the Texas A&M game this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Malzahn described the back as day-to-day.

“He’s been banged up but he continues to come back,” Malzahn said according to the Opelika-Auburn News. “We’ll have to see what happens this week.”

More than likely, Whitlow will be a game-time decision for a matchup that kicks off at noon ET.

Whitlow’s 626 yards rushing are far and away tops on the Tigers; with 272 yards, Kam Martin is second on the team. The redshirt freshman’s four rushing touchdowns are the most on the ground this year for the Tigers as well.

Coming out of the backfield, Whitlow has added 69 yards and another touchdown on his nine receptions.

Buffalo holds off Miami in shootout, maintains MAC East lead

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tuesday night MACtion returned to the nation’s television screens — and streaming devices — and, as is ofttimes the case, it didn’t fail to deliver an entertaining appetizer to the weekend’s main course.

On the strength of six total touchdowns from the arm and legs of Tyree Jackson, Buffalo outlasted Miami (OH) in a wild 51-42 shootout to maintain control of the MAC East race.  The game was a back and forth affair throughout, featuring five ties and the same number of lead changes.

The Bulls took its biggest lead of the game at 42-28 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter; however, a 59-yard Gus Ragland pulled the RedHawks to within seven less than three minutes later.  A successful onsides kick after that score led to a Ragland one-yard touchdown run with just 17 seconds left in the third to once again knot the score, this time at 42-all.

Jaret Patterson‘s four-yard touchdown run — the only non-Jackson touchdown of the night for the Bulls — midway through the fourth stretched the lead to 48-42 as the point-after failed;  Adam Mitcheson‘s 37-yard field goal with 3:54 left put the game out of reach thanks to turnovers on the RedHawks’ final two possessions — a lost fumble with just over two minutes remaining and giving the ball back on downs just over a minute later.

The 6-7, 245-pound Jackson threw for a season-high 358 yards and three touchdown passes while adding another three touchdowns on the ground.  Anthony Johnson caught all three of Jackson’s touchdown passes, totaling a career-high 238 yards on his eight catches.

Ragland passed for 313 yards in a losing effort, his second straight 300-yard effort and third of the season. The senior also matched Jackson’s three touchdowns on the ground.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 5-0 in MAC play, while Miami fell to 3-2.  If Ohio can get past Western Michigan (6-3 overall, 4-1 in MAC play) Thursday night, the Bobcats would exit Week 10 a game behind the Bulls at 4-1 in the conference and keep the two East teams on a collision course for a Nov. 14 meeting that will likely decide the division’s representative in the conference championship game.