Maryland fires head coach D.J. Durkin

University of Maryland spring football practice.
By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Just over an hour after the governor of the state laid into the Maryland Board of Regents over their decision to recommend retaining head coach D.J. Durkin, the school has gone in a different direction and bowed to public pressure by firing the embattled coach on Wednesday.

Interim head coach Matt Canada, who has been in charge nearly all season with the Terps, will continue leading the program until the end of the year and will be in charge for the team’s game against Michigan State on Saturday.

Durkin completes his tenure at Maryland with a 10–15 overall record and 5-13 mark in Big Ten play over three seasons. After showing initial promise in his first season with a 6-7 campaign, the Terps took a step back in 2017 following numerous injuries. However, this past summer the coach was suspended indefinitely by the school following the tragic death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair at a workout on campus.

That incident prompted an investigation into both McNair’s death and, following several reports about the football program at large, the overall culture at Maryland. The results of both investigations were presented to the UM Board of Regents in the past month and, while the latter report did not find a “toxic” culture by the dictionary definition of the term, there were numerous incidents uncovered in recent years that called into question the program Durkin was running and the way he was operating as a head coach.

The release of the report intensified calls for Durkin to be fired by Maryland but the chairman of the Board of Regents nevertheless discussed support for the head coach at a press conference on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later however, the school president had officially reversed that support.

“Since returning to campus after yesterday’s press conference, I have met with the leadership of the Student Government Association speaking on behalf of numerous student organizations; the Senate Executive Committee; Deans; department chairs; and campus leadership. The overwhelming majority of stakeholders expressed serious concerns about Coach DJ Durkin returning to the campus,” UMD President Wallace Loh wrote in a letter announcing the move. “The chair of the Board of Regents has publicly acknowledged that I had previously raised serious concerns about Coach Durkin’s return. This is not at all a reflection of my opinion of Coach Durkin as a person. However, a departure is in the best interest of the University, and this afternoon Coach Durkin was informed that the University will part ways.

“This is a difficult decision, but it is the right one for our entire University. I will devote the remaining months of my presidency to advancing the needed reforms in our Athletic Department that prioritize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”

According to USA Today, Durkin is owed a buyout of just over $5 million if he were to be fired this season. He was informed of the termination by athletic director Damon Evans after practice on Wednesday.

Possibility of UAB hosting CUSA title game forces SWAC to move championship game on campus

By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 7:26 PM EDT
It probably speaks to the incredible job that Bill Clark has done in bringing the UAB program back that nobody ever considered this possibility in the first place but the success of the Blazers on the field in 2018 has now forced another league off their field.

UAB currently leads the Conference USA standings at 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the league. If the team has the best record at the end of the season, then they would then host the Conference USA Championship Game at 1:30 p.m. ET on December 1st. The problem with that is the SWAC title game was previously  scheduled months ago for Legion Field, where the Blazers play in Birmingham, just three hours after that time slot.

While there was the possibility of playing both games at the same venue if UAB did wind up hosting, it seems the SWAC was not thrilled with sharing the stage or changing their time/date and announced on Wednesday that they would instead be moving their game on campus instead.

“When the probability to play the SWAC Championship game as part of a doubleheader at Legion Field started to become a reality, we quickly recognized that playing two championship games in one day would not be a viable option.  The conference office then began to proactively seek an alternative site for the championship game,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said in a statement. “The rich tradition and heritage of our conference requires us to showcase its’ unique legacy with this game in a way that allows us to maximize game atmosphere, overall attendance, all while having it featured as the premier attraction.  It was clear that sharing the venue with UAB on that day would diminish our attempts at achieving those objectives.

“After considering many of these critical factors we came to the decision that the best course of action for the league was to move the 2018 SWAC Championship game on campus to the highest-ranking institution that qualifies for the championship game.”

The 2018 SWAC Championship Game will still take place on Saturday, December 1st at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Oregon QB Justin Herbert practices, WR Dillon Mitchell also close to returning from concussion protocol

By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
Oregon fans received some good news in Eugene on Wednesday ahead of the team’s game against UCLA (and the resulting return of Chip Kelly to town). Namely, it appears all signs are there for quarterback Justin Herbert to start on Saturday against the Bruins after dealing with the school’s concussion protocol earlier in the week after he took a big hit on a scramble in the final few minutes of the Ducks’ loss at Arizona.

Just as big is that his top target, wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, could be close to coming back for this week’s game as well.

Per head coach Mario Cristobal’s press conference after practice:

Backup QB’s Braxton Burmeister and Tyler Shough both took first team reps on Tuesday as Herbert sat out but the latter’s return to practice is a good indication that he’ll be good to go at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Even if he doesn’t wind up practicing this week, it’s still possible that Mitchell returns for game action provided he’s given the all clear from doctors and trainers.

The return of either guy is big for a Ducks offense that has been slumping in recent weeks, with performances of under five yards per play the past three games and way less than that in their back-to-back losses on the road. That they will get to turn things around against Kelly and his new school of UCLA probably adds to the importance of a big game on Saturday afternoon.

By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
The decision to keep DJ Durkin as head coach at Maryland is no longer sticking to sports.

In a scathing statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan called upon the UMD Board of Regents and the school president himself to “reconsider” their recent personnel decisions made yesterday by saying they have let down the state and the entire university system with their actions:

The governor’s statement comes in the wake of near universal dismay that the school’s regents and President Wallace Loh have decided to keep Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans in their posts following both the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and two subsequent investigations into the entire program that found numerous other issues.

While we have seen college football and politics clash at times in recent years, it’s still fairly significant for the governor of a state to so publicly call out the athletic decisions being made by the leadership of Maryland’s flagship campus. It’s also another sign that this story isn’t going anywhere at all.

Also on Wednesday, the University of Maryland Student Government Association expressed their own outrage over the board’s decision and called on plans for a rally on campus that will take place on Thursday. Even the players themselves are getting involved to make their displeasure known, with some walking out of a team meeting this week and others taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Durkin, who is set to coach the Terps on Saturday at home against Michigan State, may not be totally safe in his position after all even following the very public press conference that led to his reinstatement this week.

MTSU probe found no wrongdoing by Rick Stockstill and others after ex-player’s claims

By Bryan FischerOct 31, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
Head coaches and allegations of abuse are very much a discussion in college football circles nowadays but there was one story that flew a bit under the radar the past few months that has now been resolved at Middle Tennessee State.

Mike Williams, a former offensive lineman who played for the Blue Raiders from 2008-11, alleged back in early October that MTSU head coach Brent Stockstill had helped “fix” drug tests in order for players to pass them — a charge that was denied heavily by both the coach and the school at the time. Williams also alleged that he was physically assaulted (punched “three or four times”) by then-MTSU offensive line coach Jimmy Ray Stephens during an incident that reportedly took place in 2008.

The university did look into the claims (and several others) and published a report in early September, which was obtained by the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal this week. After speaking with nearly everybody involved about the incidents, including former players, the investigation came to the conclusion that the allegations were unfounded and there was no wrongdoing on the part of Stockstill or any others in the program.

The report did say that Williams and Stephens did get into a verbal altercation but there was no evidence of any punches being thrown, with the exception of just one former player Williams himself swung at Stephens (who did not retaliate).

Stockstill has remained in charge of the program while Stephens departed several years ago and is now coaching in a spring football league with a team in Orlando.

The 2018 edition of the Blue Raiders are sitting at 5-3 on the season ahead of their game against Western Kentucky on Friday and are in the hunt for the Conference USA East division title.