Status of Auburn’s leading rusher for Texas A&M game up in the air

Whether Auburn has the most productive member of its ground game in Week 10 remains to be seen.

In meeting with the media for a press conference Tuesday, Gus Malzahn revealed that JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow did not practice at all last week leading up to the Tigers’ off weekend this past Saturday. The running back has dealt with shoulder and leg issues this season, although the head coach did not specify what exactly is ailing Whitlow at the moment.

When it comes to Whitlow’s availability for the Texas A&M game this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Malzahn described the back as day-to-day.

“He’s been banged up but he continues to come back,” Malzahn said according to the Opelika-Auburn News. “We’ll have to see what happens this week.”

More than likely, Whitlow will be a game-time decision for a matchup that kicks off at noon ET.

Whitlow’s 626 yards rushing are far and away tops on the Tigers; with 272 yards, Kam Martin is second on the team. The redshirt freshman’s four rushing touchdowns are the most on the ground this year for the Tigers as well.

Coming out of the backfield, Whitlow has added 69 yards and another touchdown on his nine receptions.