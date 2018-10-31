Getty Images

Status of Auburn’s leading rusher for Texas A&M game up in the air

By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
Whether Auburn has the most productive member of its ground game in Week 10 remains to be seen.

In meeting with the media for a press conference Tuesday, Gus Malzahn revealed that JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow did not practice at all last week leading up to the Tigers’ off weekend this past Saturday. The running back has dealt with shoulder and leg issues this season, although the head coach did not specify what exactly is ailing Whitlow at the moment.

When it comes to Whitlow’s availability for the Texas A&M game this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Malzahn described the back as day-to-day.

“He’s been banged up but he continues to come back,” Malzahn said according to the Opelika-Auburn News. “We’ll have to see what happens this week.”

More than likely, Whitlow will be a game-time decision for a matchup that kicks off at noon ET.

Whitlow’s 626 yards rushing are far and away tops on the Tigers; with 272 yards, Kam Martin is second on the team. The redshirt freshman’s four rushing touchdowns are the most on the ground this year for the Tigers as well.

Coming out of the backfield, Whitlow has added 69 yards and another touchdown on his nine receptions.

Maryland students to protest DJ Durkin’s reinstatement, ‘demand justice for Jordan McNair’

Associated Press
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 11:23 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the furor over Maryland’s inexplicable decision Tuesday won’t be dying down anytime soon.

Stating that DJ Durkinhas been unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department,” the University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced yesterday that it was recommending that the embattled Durkin remains on as Maryland’s head football coach.  While he didn’t have to follow the board’s recommendations, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh confirmed that Durkin “is coming back” even as he made it abundantly clear during a press conference that he didn’t agree with his own decision.

A handful of football players expressed their displeasure as well, with a couple or several, depending on the report, walking out of a team meeting with Durkin while others took to social media to express their disappointment in the administration’s failure to hold anyone responsible for his teammate’s death.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the University of Maryland Student Government Association expressed “outrage” over the board’s decision and announced that the organization will hold a rally Thursday afternoon that will include a march that ends on the steps of the administration building.

“We demand justice for Jordan McNair,” the group declared.

An investigation found McNair, a Terrapins offensive lineman, was showing signs of distress before he collapsed during a workout, with Durkin in attendance, in late May, dying a little over two weeks later of what his family described as heatstroke.  McNair’s attorney and his parents had all called for Durkin’s dismissal, with the family reportedly not willing to discuss a settlement with the university until Durkin was removed as the head football coach.

Durkin was placed on paid administrative leave in early August as an independent commission investigated not only the alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded McNair’s death but a toxic culture within the football program as well.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the team and very much appreciate having the support of the Board of Regents,” a portion of a statement from the reinstated head coach read Tuesday night. “Our thoughts and prayers have and will continue to be with Jordan’s family.”

“I feel like I’ve been punched in the stomach and somebody spit in my face,” McNair’s father, Marty McNair, said in a press conference following the university administration decision to reinstate Durkin.

“Coach Durkin had an obligation to keep his players safe and he failed. Yet, he remains,” the family’s attorney, Hassan Murphy, said in also labeling the board’s decision “callous and indefensible” before adding, “Jordan paid with his life.”

In a statement Tuesday night, athletic director Damon Evans, who himself survived the scandal to remain on the job, confirmed that Durkin “has all the customary responsibilities along with” being reinstated, meaning the coach will be on the sidelines and in charge of the football team this weekend against Michigan State.

Buffalo holds off Miami in shootout, maintains MAC East lead

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
Tuesday night MACtion returned to the nation’s television screens — and streaming devices — and, as is ofttimes the case, it didn’t fail to deliver an entertaining appetizer to the weekend’s main course.

On the strength of six total touchdowns from the arm and legs of Tyree Jackson, Buffalo outlasted Miami (OH) in a wild 51-42 shootout to maintain control of the MAC East race.  The game was a back and forth affair throughout, featuring five ties and the same number of lead changes.

The Bulls took its biggest lead of the game at 42-28 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter; however, a 59-yard Gus Ragland pulled the RedHawks to within seven less than three minutes later.  A successful onsides kick after that score led to a Ragland one-yard touchdown run with just 17 seconds left in the third to once again knot the score, this time at 42-all.

Jaret Patterson‘s four-yard touchdown run — the only non-Jackson touchdown of the night for the Bulls — midway through the fourth stretched the lead to 48-42 as the point-after failed;  Adam Mitcheson‘s 37-yard field goal with 3:54 left put the game out of reach thanks to turnovers on the RedHawks’ final two possessions — a lost fumble with just over two minutes remaining and giving the ball back on downs just over a minute later.

The 6-7, 245-pound Jackson threw for a season-high 358 yards and three touchdown passes while adding another three touchdowns on the ground.  Anthony Johnson caught all three of Jackson’s touchdown passes, totaling a career-high 238 yards on his eight catches.

Ragland passed for 313 yards in a losing effort, his second straight 300-yard effort and third of the season. The senior also matched Jackson’s three touchdowns on the ground.

With the win, Buffalo improved to 5-0 in MAC play, while Miami fell to 3-2.  If Ohio can get past Western Michigan (6-3 overall, 4-1 in MAC play) Thursday night, the Bobcats would exit Week 10 a game behind the Bulls at 4-1 in the conference and keep the two East teams on a collision course for a Nov. 14 meeting that will likely decide the division’s representative in the conference championship game.

QB JT Daniels clears concussion protocol, expected to play for USC vs. Oregon State

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
It appears play-caller won’t be the only thing “new” for USC’s offense this weekend.

With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, USC was forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears for the Arizona State loss this past Saturday. As Oregon State, fresh off a huge come-from-behind upset of Colorado, looms this weekend, the signs are pointing to Daniels not only being available but returning to the starting job as he’s cleared the concussion protocol and will return to practice this week.

The football program will, though, tread lightly with the true freshman in the days leading up to the Beavers game.

If Daniels is indeed the starter, Sears will serve as the primary backup as Fink is still dealing with the broken ribs. Sears actually acquitted himself fairly well in his first collegiate start, completing 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

In his first season at this level, Daniels’ pass efficiency rating of 125.3 is 12th among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 85th nationally.

TaQuon Marshall retains starting QB job at Georgia Tech, but Tobias Oliver to play coming off huge game against Virginia Tech

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 6:06 AM EDT
There won’t be a change under center for Georgia Tech this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be change.

An upper-body injury sidelined starting quarterback TaQuon Marshall for last Thursday night’s game against Virginia Tech. In place of Marshall, his backup, Tobias Oliver, ran roughshod over the Hokies, rushing for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-28 blowout.

The yards were the second-most ever for a Yellow Jackets quarterback in a single game, and he was named as the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for Week 9 action. Despite the gaudy numbers, Paul Johnson indicated that Marshall will be the starter when Tech takes the field for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Oliver, though, won’t be planted on the sideline throughout the contest.

“They’re both going to play but I’m not going to take a senior captain on the team and sit him down because Tobias played really great against Virginia Tech,” the head coach said Tuesday. “You know, Tobias played a really good game against Virginia Tech.

“Some people have really short memories. TaQuon played a really good game against Louisville. TaQuon was pretty good against Bowling Green. He’s been pretty good in a lot of games.”

Thanks to the huge effort last week, Oliver’s 660 yards rushing now lead the team, followed by Marshall’s 598. Oliver also has 10 touchdowns to Marshall’s nine.

Marshall ran for 183 yards in a Week 2 loss to USF, one of three 100-yard games on the season. Including last Thursday night, Oliver has three such games in 2018 as well.