TaQuon Marshall retains starting QB job at Georgia Tech, but Tobias Oliver to play coming off huge game against Virginia Tech

By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 6:06 AM EDT
There won’t be a change under center for Georgia Tech this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be change.

An upper-body injury sidelined starting quarterback TaQuon Marshall for last Thursday night’s game against Virginia Tech. In place of Marshall, his backup, Tobias Oliver, ran roughshod over the Hokies, rushing for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the 49-28 blowout.

The yards were the second-most ever for a Yellow Jackets quarterback in a single game, and he was named as the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for Week 9 action. Despite the gaudy numbers, Paul Johnson indicated that Marshall will be the starter when Tech takes the field for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Oliver, though, won’t be planted on the sideline throughout the contest.

“They’re both going to play but I’m not going to take a senior captain on the team and sit him down because Tobias played really great against Virginia Tech,” the head coach said Tuesday. “You know, Tobias played a really good game against Virginia Tech.

“Some people have really short memories. TaQuon played a really good game against Louisville. TaQuon was pretty good against Bowling Green. He’s been pretty good in a lot of games.”

Thanks to the huge effort last week, Oliver’s 660 yards rushing now lead the team, followed by Marshall’s 598. Oliver also has 10 touchdowns to Marshall’s nine.

Marshall ran for 183 yards in a Week 2 loss to USF, one of three 100-yard games on the season. Including last Thursday night, Oliver has three such games in 2018 as well.

QB JT Daniels clears concussion protocol, expected to play for USC vs. Oregon State

By John TaylorOct 31, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
It appears play-caller won’t be the only thing “new” for USC’s offense this weekend.

With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, USC was forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears for the Arizona State loss this past Saturday. As Oregon State, fresh off a huge come-from-behind upset of Colorado, looms this weekend, the signs are pointing to Daniels not only being available but returning to the starting job as he’s cleared the concussion protocol and will return to practice this week.

The football program will, though, tread lightly with the true freshman in the days leading up to the Beavers game.

If Daniels is indeed the starter, Sears will serve as the primary backup as Fink is still dealing with the broken ribs. Sears actually acquitted himself fairly well in his first collegiate start, completing 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

In his first season at this level, Daniels’ pass efficiency rating of 125.3 is 12th among Pac-12 quarterbacks and 85th nationally.

Can LSU buck the trend? No No. 3 in initial rankings has earned a spot in the College Football Playoff

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
Congratulations, LSU. You’re the No. 3 team in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2018 season. Now, with that Crimson Tide behemoth looming, go out over the next five weeks and buck history.

As noted, LSU is the No. 3 team in the eyes of the playoff committee, sandwiched between No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame — with everybody looking up at No. 1 Alabama. In the first four years of the CFP, not a single team that opened at No. 3 in the initial playoff rankings has gone on to qualify as one of the four semifinalists; in fact, none finished higher than sixth and two finished well outside of the Top Ten of the final regular season rankings.

  • 2017: Notre Dame (finished regular season 14th)
  • 2016: Michigan (6th)
  • 2015: Ohio State (7th)
  • 2014: Auburn (19th)

Interestingly, LSU’s opponent in Week 10. top-ranked Alabama, has its own history to buck as well as no team that opened as the CFP No. 1 has gone on to win the national championship.

  • 2017: Georgia (Alabama won the CFP)
  • 2016: Alabama (Clemson)
  • 2015: Clemson (Alabama)
  • 2014: Mississippi State (Ohio State)

There are also history lessons to learn from the initial CFP rankings as a whole.

Over the first four years of the new system to determine a national champion, exactly eight of the 16 semifinalists were ranked outside of the top four in the initial CFP rankings. That number has steadily decreased over that timeframe, however, going from three in 2014 to two in both 2015 and 2016 to just one last season.

Stripped of play-calling duties, OC Tee Martin scrubs Twitter account of all USC references

By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
These are certainly some interesting times in the Land of Troy.

Monday, USC announced that assistant Neil Callaway had been relieved of his duties after two-plus seasons as the Trojans’ offensive line coach. Additionally, Clay Helton confirmed that he will be taking over as play-caller after stripping those duties from offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Tee Martin.

A day later, the head coach claimed all was fine with his demoted play-caller.

There is at least one indication, however, that Martin isn’t exactly OK with the move as he has scrubbed his Twitter account profile of any mention of the Trojans.

Regardless of Helton’s public sentiments, it appears the relationship between the two has been damaged. Whether it’s irreparable or not will be played out in the future — provided hot-seat Helton gets a fourth full season as the Trojans’ head coach, that is.

DJ Durkin: ‘Grateful for opportunity to rejoin team, very much appreciate support of the board’

University of Maryland spring football practice.
By John TaylorOct 30, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
In one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, Maryland announced Tuesday afternoon that DJ Durkin had been reinstated as the football program’s head coach, more than four months after a Terrapins player, offensive lineman Jordan McNair, died on his watch.  The decision to reinstate the beleaguered coach came at the behest of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents even as the president of U of M, College Park, Wallace Loh, made it abundantly clear at the press conference this afternoon that he did not support the decision even as he wasn’t required to follow the board’s recommendations.

In a statement Tuesday night, athletic director Damon Evans, who himself survived the scandal to remain on the job, confirmed that Durkin “has all the customary responsibilities along with” being reinstated, meaning the coach will be on the sidelines and in charge of the football team this weekend against Michigan State.

In his own statement, Durkin expressed his gratitude to the board — not the president, who alone has the power to fire him — for its support.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the team and very much appreciate having the support of the Board of Regents,” the statement from the coach began. “Our thoughts and prayers have and will continue to be with Jordan’s family.

“I am proud that the team has remained united and represented themselves and the University well during this difficult time.  As we move forward, I am confident that our team will successfully represent the entire University in a positive way both on and off the field.”

While Durkin noted that his team has remained united, that doesn’t mean they are all in favor of today’s developments.

Earlier this afternoon, Durkin addressed his players for the first time since he was placed on paid administrative leave nearly three months ago.  According to one report, several Terrapins football players walked out of the meeting because of their displeasure with Durkin’s reinstatement.

Additionally, at least one player took to Twitter to express his disappointment in the administration’s failure to hold anyone responsible for his teammate’s death.

With Durkin on leave, offensive coordinator Matt Canada served as interim head coach.  During that time, the Terrapins went 5-3 and are currently tied for third place in the Big Ten East at 3-2.

In Durkin’s first two seasons, the Terps went 10-15 (6-7 in 2016, 4-8 in 2017) and finished fifth (3-6) and sixth (2-7) in conference play in 2016 and 2017, respectively.