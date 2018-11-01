Maryland punter says teammates left him with black eye, dislocated shoulder over whistleblower status

An Alabama Crimson Tide squad that has looked unstoppable is the biggest favorite going into LSU Tiger Stadium in almost 20 seasons.

Alabama, led by Heisman Trophy-candidate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is a 14.5-point road favorites on the college football odds for this week against the LSU Tigers with a 54-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

According to the OddsShark College Football Database, it is the first time since 1999 that LSU has been more than a 14-point underdog in the familiar confines of Death Valley, but the Tigers are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 conference games. Over the last decade, Alabama is 11-1 straight-up and 7-5 against the spread (ATS) as a road favorite of 10.0 to 18.0 points.

The total has gone OVER in five of LSU’s last six games at home against teams with winning records.

Elsewhere in Week 10 (all times ET):

TEMPLE (5-3) AT UCF (7-0), THURSDAY, 7:30 P.M.

The Central Florida Knights are 10.5-point favorites against the Temple Owls with a 61-point total in a Thursday matchup. Temple is 6-0 ATS in its last six games. UCF is 9-3 straight up (SU) and ATS in its last 12 games on Thursday.

GEORGIA (7-1) AT KENTUCKY (7-1), SATURDAY, 3:30 P.M.

The Georgia Bulldogs are nine-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats with a 44-point total. Georgia is 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 road games. Kentucky is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

PENN STATE (6-2) AT MICHIGAN (7-1), SATURDAY, 3:45 P.M.

The Michigan Wolverines are 10.5-point favorites against the Penn State Nittany Lions with a 52.5-point total. Penn State is 16-6 ATS in its last 22 conference games. Michigan is coming off of an emphatic win against Michigan State, but it is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games after an ATS win.

MISSOURI (4-4) AT FLORIDA (6-2), SATURDAY, 4:00 P.M.

The Florida Gators are six-point favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 58-point total. Florida is 3-14 ATS in its last 17 home games in November. Missouri is 0-4 ATS in its last four road games. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Florida’s last 13 games in November.

LOUISVILLE (2-6) AT CLEMSON (8-0), SATURDAY, 12:00 P.M.

The Clemson Tigers are 39-point favorites against the Louisville Cardinals with a 61-point total. Louisville is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone UNDER in six of Clemson’s last eight home games against teams with losing records. Clemson is 6-1 ATS in its last seven conference games.

NEBRASKA (2-6) AT OHIO STATE (7-1), SATURDAY, 12:00 P.M.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 17.5-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 72.5-point total. Nebraska is 6-2 ATS in its last eight road games. The total has gone OVER in five of Ohio State’s last seven home games against teams with losing records.

WEST VIRGINIA (6-1) AT TEXAS (6-2), SATURDAY, 3:30 P.M.

The Texas Longhorns are two-point favorites against the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 58-point total. The total has gone UNDER in six of West Virginia’s last eight road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Texas’ last 21 conference games. Texas is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games after consecutive ATS losses.

NOTRE DAME (8-0) AT NORTHWESTERN (5-3), SATURDAY, 7:15 P.M.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 9.5-point road betting favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 53.5-point total. Notre Dame is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games after consecutive ATS losses. The total has gone OVER in seven of Notre Dame’s last nine road games against teams with winning records. Northwestern is 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games after winning the previous game in this matchup, but has not played Notre Dame since 2014.

OKLAHOMA (7-1) AT TEXAS TECH (5-3), SATURDAY, 8:00 P.M.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 13.5-point road favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 77-point total. The total has gone OVER in six of Oklahoma’s last seven games against Texas Tech, with an average combined score of 81.57. Texas Tech is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games in November.

STANFORD (5-3) AT WASHINGTON (6-3), SATURDAY, 9:00 P.M.

The Washington Huskies are 10-point favorites against the Stanford Cardinal with a 46.5-point total. Stanford is 0-3 ATS in its last three road games against Washington. Washington is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 home games against teams with winning records. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Washington’s last nine games, with an average combined score of 41.78.

