Getty Images

Nick Saban on No. 1 Alabama’s game against No. 3 LSU: “I hope we elect to kick ass”

By Bryan FischerNov 1, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For those that don’t know him all that well, the typically stern-faced Nick Saban actually has a pretty good sense of humor.

Case in point came Thursday night ahead of No. 1 Alabama’s mega-matchup on Saturday with No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge. As is typical during game week in the SEC, Saban was hosting his regular coach’s radio show at a restaurant in Tuscaloosa that featured plenty of Crimson Tide fans calling in and asking questions about the program and, of course, the upcoming game.

We’ll let AL.com take over from there:

The caller asked: If you win the toss, Coach, will you elect to kick or will you elect to receive?

Saban paused for a moment and then responded.

“I hope we elect to kick ass is what I hope we do,” he said, drawing laughs from the crowd at Baumhower’s Victory Grille.

After hearing that, Alabama by 40 on Saturday.

McKenzie Milton starts for UCF as No. 12 Knights trail at halftime in high-scoring thriller with Temple

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 1, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
2 Comments

Blink and you might just miss a touchdown down in Orlando.

In a pivotal clash of undefeated (in conference play) AAC squads on Thursday night, freshly ranked No. 12 UCF find themselves in big trouble for the second time this season as they trailed 34-28 after a fun first half against Temple that featured plenty of quick scoring drives, big plays and precious few stops of the clock for defensive purposes.

While the score line was not the greatest of news for the Knights, there was a positive note to begin the game with: star quarterback McKenzie Milton did start and didn’t look at all like somebody who has been limited in practice with an ankle injury and missed the team’s last game against East Carolina. More to the point, he looked like one of the most electric signal-callers in the country — as he usually is — in throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns plus one score on the ground that game on a fourth down scramble.

UCF’s defense, however, was not up to quite the same level in allowing over 400 yards of offense to Temple in the half. Quarterback Anthony Russo was particularly impressive in throwing for 277 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another as part of several hard-fought runs on the ground. Despite battling an ankle injury and needing to get a heavy tape job on his lower leg, Ryquell Armstead rushed for 96 yards and was picking up chunk after chunk when ever he had the ball in his hands.

It’s not just that the Owls are playing well with another AAC upset on their minds, they’re clearly going for it. For example, after receiving a penalty on a field goal attempt that extended an early drive, head coach Geoff Collins wound up calling for the fake field goal a few plays later that wound up with Russo scoring a touchdown to take a two-score lead. Penalties and a few issues in the red zone prevented the team from holding an even bigger lead going into the break but it was nevertheless quite a performance in a big spot.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee received a ton of questions about ranking UCF at No. 12 on Tuesday night and, roughly 48 hours later, the Knights are certainly in a position of having that number be rather short-lived this week if they don’t pick things up in the second half.

Maryland players call rumored whistleblower’s account of beating at hands of Terps teammates ‘a lie’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
6 Comments

The turbulent last 48 hours or so inside and outside of the Maryland football program is showing no signs of calming down at any point in the foreseeable future.

Wednesday night, the lawyer for the family of Jordan McNair told reporters that a pro-DJ Durkin Maryland football player had viciously punched a teammate in the face and separated his shoulder during a practice altercation Tuesday, the same day that the head coach was reinstated.  According to the lawyer, the player “obviously felt empowered to act that way because of the coach’s return.”

While neither players’ names were divulged by the attorney, the alleged victim of the attack, punter Matt Barber, stepped forward Thursday to claim that he was left with a black eye and dislocated shoulder as a result of the incident. Additionally, Barber claimed that while he and an unnamed teammate were fighting, other teammates intervened to help the attacker by holding his arms back.

Not long after Barber’s story went viral, numerous Terrapin football players took to Twitter to essentially call the alleged victim a liar.

The most interesting name in that group of Terrapin players calling out Barber’s version of events is Ellis McKinnie.

On the same day Durkin was reinstated, the freshman offensive lineman used Twitter to express his frustration over the fact that no one in a position of authority was being held responsible for McNair’s death over the summer.

“Every Saturday my teammates and I have to kneel before the memorial of our fallen teammate,” McKinnie wrote. “Yet a group of people do not have the courage to hold anyone accountable for his death. If only they could have the courage that Jordan had. It’s never the wrong time to do what’s right.”

In a statement Wednesday night addressing the alleged practice altercation, athletic director Damon Evans said that the athletic department is “talking with the players involved and will take appropriate actions based on the facts.” While Barber outed himself as the alleged victim, the aggressor had not yet been publicly identified by name.

McNair’s lawyer did, though, say that the person responsible for the attack was a punter from Australia. The only Australian punter on the Terrapins’ roster is Wade Lees, who also utilized Twitter Thursday night to question the veracity of Barber’s portrayal of the chain of events that went down Tuesday.

According to the Diamondback, the U of M’s student newspaper, the fight was indeed between Lees and Barber — and only those two — but it had nothing to do with Durkin’s reinstatement or Barber being a whistleblower, a source with direct knowledge of the incident stated. From the newspaper’s report:

But the source told The Diamondback in a text message that Barber’s longstanding attitude problems left him with few allies on the team, and the fight was initiated after Barber “tried to bad talk a player” to Lees. When Lees “told him off,” the source said Barber jabbed at Lees, which began a brief altercation that was broken up by a coach.

“The scuffle lasted barely a few seconds with both guys throwing punches,” the source said. “Matt dislocated his shoulder when he missed swinging a punch.”

“No one assaulted Matt, nor did anyone hold him against his will while he was punched,” the source wrote in a text. “Matt was just as much an aggressor in the situation.

It’s unclear what if any punishment any player will face as a result of the incident, although it seems clear that, at bare minimum, Barber’s time as a Terrapin has very likely come to an end whether he was in the right or not.

Arkansas, BYU agree to home-and-home

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 1, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arkansas and BYU announced Thursday a home-and-home for future seasons.

The Hogs will make the trip west first, appearing at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022. BYU will make the return trip to Fayetteville the following year. The Arkansas release lists the date as Oct. 23, 2023, but this is very likely a typo, unless the teams are planning a revolutionary mid-season Monday game. Sept. 23, 2023 is a Saturday, however.

Arkansas and BYU have never met previously.

The BYU games are the only non-conference dates the Hogs have on their 2022, ’23 slates as of today. Arkansas visits Notre Dame in 2020 and hosts Texas in 2021.

BYU has games lined up with Utah, Baylor, Oregon, Wyoming, Liberty, Boise State, Utah State, East Carolina and Stanford lined up for 2022, and dates with Tennessee, Virginia, Houston, Boise State, UNLV, USC and Stanford on the schedule for 2023.

Arkansas previously announced a home-and-home for 2024, ’27 against Oklahoma State earlier this fall. Thursday’s announcement was not nearly as fun, however.

Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 1, 2018, 7:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

You wouldn’t know it from looking at the box score, but the Oklahoma offense misses Rodney Anderson. The former 4-star recruit isn’t the biggest, strongest or shiftiest of backs, but he’s above average in all three categories and, combined with terrific instincts and a compass that only points north and south, makes him one of the most complete backs in the college game. The Sooners are putting up yards and points galore without him, but Anderson is the cherry, the sprinkles, the whipped cream and the chocolate sauce on top of the sundae that is Lincoln Riley‘s offense.

Actually, that final sentence should say “was” and not “is.” On Thursday, Anderson declared for the NFL Draft.

Anderson suffered a knee injury in the Sooners’ second game of the season, a season-ender. It was reported earlier this week that Anderson is rehabbing the injury away from the team, leading to speculation he would leave the team for good and declare for the draft, which he has now done.

“With my degree already in hand and after much discussion with my family, I have chosen to set my sights on the NFL and focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Anderson said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision, but I believe I am ready for the next step.”

After signing with Oklahoma in 2015 out of Katy High School near Houston, Anderson essentially missed all of his first two seasons on campus. He burst on the scene as a relative unknown in the second half 2017, logging 1,161 rushing yards, 281 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns in essentially half the season. He rushed for just 82 yards in the Sooners’ first six games, and averaged 134.6 in the final eight. Anderson logged at least four games of 140 yards or more, including a 201-yard, 2-touchdown effort in the Rose Bowl.

Also a threat out of the backfield, Anderson caught five passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a crucial 38-20 win over No. 9 TCU on Nov. 11 of last year.

Anderson was poised for a big 2018 season before it was cut short. He rushed five times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-14 destruction of Florida Atlantic to open the year.

Anderson is the second injured underclassman to preemptively declare himself eligible for the 2019 draft, joining Ohio State defensive tackle Nick Bosa.

With Anderson out of the mix, Oklahoma has still run the ball more than effectively, ranking 13th in rushing (237.3 yards per game) and second in yards per carry (6.64). In addition to more help on the ground from Kyler Murray than they got from Baker Mayfield, the Sooners have relied on sophomore Trey Sermon and freshman Kennedy Brooks. Brooks is the more Anderson-like of the two backs — 23 carries for 262 yards and three touchdowns in OU’s two games since the Texas loss — and figures to see his load increase down the stretch.