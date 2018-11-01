Getty Images

No. 12 UCF bounces back in second half to dispatch Temple and take control of AAC East

By Bryan FischerNov 1, 2018, 11:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

No. 12 UCF would like to have a word for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee: feel free to just watch the second half this week. Oh, and maybe stick to the offensive cut-ups too.

The Knights may have taken issue with their low ranking on Tuesday night in the first set of playoff rankings but were lucky to escape with a 52-40 shootout win on Thursday night after making some big second half adjustments to dispatch a pesky Temple squad and take control of the AAC East in the process.

Making his first start in over two weeks, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton didn’t look limited at all by a balky ankle in leading his team to a win. While not quite as efficient as he typically has been this season, the dual-threat still threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns (one interception) while also adding 19 yards and a rushing score that came on a key fourth down conversion in the first half. The ball had plenty of zip despite limited practice time the past few weeks and Milton was big when coming up with some beautiful downfield throws and scrambles to keep plays alive.

Balance was key for the Knights though. Greg McCrae was the one who put up the biggest numbers (188 yards, 1 TD) but it was a successful committee approach on the ground that also saw Adrian Killins rush for 33 yards and Taj McGowan chip in with another 56 to go with his two trips to the end zone. Not surprisingly, the high tempo offense was really rolling for most of the game and the team only punted three times — easily cruising past the eight yard per play mark.

If there was one glaring issue on the night though, it was the UCF defense. They were gashed on the night to the tune of 670 yards of offense (a Temple school record) and were dominated in time of possession — to say nothing of allowing seven scoring drives to a team that was beat by FCS Villanova earlier in the season.

In fact, it was an impressive effort all around for the Owls in just about every facet aside from defense themselves (including a lovely fake field goal that went for a touchdown). Especially offensively, the team kept making plays with what they had despite missing their starting center for most of the game and seeing star back Ryquell Armstead miss most of the second half with an ankle injury after he rushed for 142 yards.

Quarterback Anthony Russo was a big reason why the chains kept moving, having a career night of 444 yards and four touchdowns through the air (two picks) to go along with a further 46 yards and a rushing score on that aforementioned fake field goal. It was certainly a valiant effort that included a halftime lead but just wasn’t enough in the end on the road.

While it was far from pretty, the Knights will take it anyway because it’s the first time they’ve beaten a team with a winning record this season. That was a key metric that was cited by CFP Selection Committee chairman Rob Mullens on Tuesday and there’s little question that Temple has turned into a very solid football team since a rough start in September.

Maybe more to the point for UCF was the victory, the team’s 21st in a row dating back to last season, allowed the team to take control of the AAC East as the only remaining undefeated team in conference play. That will likely be the takeaway for supporters of the program even if the on-field product left many others even more skeptical of that No. 12 ranking following the game on Thursday night.

Nick Saban on No. 1 Alabama’s game against No. 3 LSU: ‘I hope we elect to kick ass’

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 1, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For those that don’t know him all that well, the typically stern-faced Nick Saban actually has a pretty good sense of humor.

Case in point came Thursday night ahead of No. 1 Alabama’s mega-matchup on Saturday with No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge. As is typical during game week in the SEC, Saban was hosting his regular coach’s radio show at a restaurant in Tuscaloosa that featured plenty of Crimson Tide fans calling in and asking questions about the program and, of course, the upcoming game.

We’ll let AL.com take over from there:

The caller asked: If you win the toss, Coach, will you elect to kick or will you elect to receive?

Saban paused for a moment and then responded.

“I hope we elect to kick ass is what I hope we do,” he said, drawing laughs from the crowd at Baumhower’s Victory Grille.

After hearing that, Alabama by 40 on Saturday.

McKenzie Milton starts for UCF as No. 12 Knights trail at halftime in high-scoring thriller with Temple

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 1, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
2 Comments

Blink and you might just miss a touchdown down in Orlando.

In a pivotal clash of undefeated (in conference play) AAC squads on Thursday night, freshly ranked No. 12 UCF find themselves in big trouble for the second time this season as they trailed 34-28 after a fun first half against Temple that featured plenty of quick scoring drives, big plays and precious few stops of the clock for defensive purposes.

While the score line was not the greatest of news for the Knights, there was a positive note to begin the game with: star quarterback McKenzie Milton did start and didn’t look at all like somebody who has been limited in practice with an ankle injury and missed the team’s last game against East Carolina. More to the point, he looked like one of the most electric signal-callers in the country — as he usually is — in throwing for 233 yards and two touchdowns plus one score on the ground that game on a fourth down scramble.

UCF’s defense, however, was not up to quite the same level in allowing over 400 yards of offense to Temple in the half. Quarterback Anthony Russo was particularly impressive in throwing for 277 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another as part of several hard-fought runs on the ground. Despite battling an ankle injury and needing to get a heavy tape job on his lower leg, Ryquell Armstead rushed for 96 yards and was picking up chunk after chunk when ever he had the ball in his hands.

It’s not just that the Owls are playing well with another AAC upset on their minds, they’re clearly going for it. For example, after receiving a penalty on a field goal attempt that extended an early drive, head coach Geoff Collins wound up calling for the fake field goal a few plays later that wound up with Russo scoring a touchdown to take a two-score lead. Penalties and a few issues in the red zone prevented the team from holding an even bigger lead going into the break but it was nevertheless quite a performance in a big spot.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee received a ton of questions about ranking UCF at No. 12 on Tuesday night and, roughly 48 hours later, the Knights are certainly in a position of having that number be rather short-lived this week if they don’t pick things up in the second half.

Maryland players call rumored whistleblower’s account of beating at hands of Terps teammates ‘a lie’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 8:11 PM EDT
7 Comments

The turbulent last 48 hours or so inside and outside of the Maryland football program is showing no signs of calming down at any point in the foreseeable future.

Wednesday night, the lawyer for the family of Jordan McNair told reporters that a pro-DJ Durkin Maryland football player had viciously punched a teammate in the face and separated his shoulder during a practice altercation Tuesday, the same day that the head coach was reinstated.  According to the lawyer, the player “obviously felt empowered to act that way because of the coach’s return.”

While neither players’ names were divulged by the attorney, the alleged victim of the attack, punter Matt Barber, stepped forward Thursday to claim that he was left with a black eye and dislocated shoulder as a result of the incident. Additionally, Barber claimed that while he and an unnamed teammate were fighting, other teammates intervened to help the attacker by holding his arms back.

Not long after Barber’s story went viral, numerous Terrapin football players took to Twitter to essentially call the alleged victim a liar.

The most interesting name in that group of Terrapin players calling out Barber’s version of events is Ellis McKinnie.

On the same day Durkin was reinstated, the freshman offensive lineman used Twitter to express his frustration over the fact that no one in a position of authority was being held responsible for McNair’s death over the summer.

“Every Saturday my teammates and I have to kneel before the memorial of our fallen teammate,” McKinnie wrote. “Yet a group of people do not have the courage to hold anyone accountable for his death. If only they could have the courage that Jordan had. It’s never the wrong time to do what’s right.”

In a statement Wednesday night addressing the alleged practice altercation, athletic director Damon Evans said that the athletic department is “talking with the players involved and will take appropriate actions based on the facts.” While Barber outed himself as the alleged victim, the aggressor had not yet been publicly identified by name.

McNair’s lawyer did, though, say that the person responsible for the attack was a punter from Australia. The only Australian punter on the Terrapins’ roster is Wade Lees, who also utilized Twitter Thursday night to question the veracity of Barber’s portrayal of the chain of events that went down Tuesday.

According to the Diamondback, the U of M’s student newspaper, the fight was indeed between Lees and Barber — and only those two — but it had nothing to do with Durkin’s reinstatement or Barber being a whistleblower, a source with direct knowledge of the incident stated. From the newspaper’s report:

But the source told The Diamondback in a text message that Barber’s longstanding attitude problems left him with few allies on the team, and the fight was initiated after Barber “tried to bad talk a player” to Lees. When Lees “told him off,” the source said Barber jabbed at Lees, which began a brief altercation that was broken up by a coach.

“The scuffle lasted barely a few seconds with both guys throwing punches,” the source said. “Matt dislocated his shoulder when he missed swinging a punch.”

“No one assaulted Matt, nor did anyone hold him against his will while he was punched,” the source wrote in a text. “Matt was just as much an aggressor in the situation.

It’s unclear what if any punishment any player will face as a result of the incident, although it seems clear that, at bare minimum, Barber’s time as a Terrapin has very likely come to an end whether he was in the right or not.

Arkansas, BYU agree to home-and-home

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettNov 1, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arkansas and BYU announced Thursday a home-and-home for future seasons.

The Hogs will make the trip west first, appearing at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022. BYU will make the return trip to Fayetteville the following year. The Arkansas release lists the date as Oct. 23, 2023, but this is very likely a typo, unless the teams are planning a revolutionary mid-season Monday game. Sept. 23, 2023 is a Saturday, however.

Arkansas and BYU have never met previously.

The BYU games are the only non-conference dates the Hogs have on their 2022, ’23 slates as of today. Arkansas visits Notre Dame in 2020 and hosts Texas in 2021.

BYU has games lined up with Utah, Baylor, Oregon, Wyoming, Liberty, Boise State, Utah State, East Carolina and Stanford lined up for 2022, and dates with Tennessee, Virginia, Houston, Boise State, UNLV, USC and Stanford on the schedule for 2023.

Arkansas previously announced a home-and-home for 2024, ’27 against Oklahoma State earlier this fall. Thursday’s announcement was not nearly as fun, however.