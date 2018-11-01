Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson declares for NFL Draft

You wouldn’t know it from looking at the box score, but the Oklahoma offense misses Rodney Anderson. The former 4-star recruit isn’t the biggest, strongest or shiftiest of backs, but he’s above average in all three categories and, combined with terrific instincts and a compass that only points north and south, makes him one of the most complete backs in the college game. The Sooners are putting up yards and points galore without him, but Anderson is the cherry, the sprinkles, the whipped cream and the chocolate sauce on top of the sundae that is Lincoln Riley‘s offense.

Actually, that final sentence should say “was” and not “is.” On Thursday, Anderson declared for the NFL Draft.

Anderson suffered a knee injury in the Sooners’ second game of the season, a season-ender. It was reported earlier this week that Anderson is rehabbing the injury away from the team, leading to speculation he would leave the team for good and declare for the draft, which he has now done.

“With my degree already in hand and after much discussion with my family, I have chosen to set my sights on the NFL and focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft,” Anderson said in a statement. “This was not an easy decision, but I believe I am ready for the next step.”

After signing with Oklahoma in 2015 out of Katy High School near Houston, Anderson essentially missed all of his first two seasons on campus. He burst on the scene as a relative unknown in the second half 2017, logging 1,161 rushing yards, 281 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns in essentially half the season. He rushed for just 82 yards in the Sooners’ first six games, and averaged 134.6 in the final eight. Anderson logged at least four games of 140 yards or more, including a 201-yard, 2-touchdown effort in the Rose Bowl.

Also a threat out of the backfield, Anderson caught five passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a crucial 38-20 win over No. 9 TCU on Nov. 11 of last year.

Anderson was poised for a big 2018 season before it was cut short. He rushed five times for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-14 destruction of Florida Atlantic to open the year.

Anderson is the second injured underclassman to preemptively declare himself eligible for the 2019 draft, joining Ohio State defensive tackle Nick Bosa.

With Anderson out of the mix, Oklahoma has still run the ball more than effectively, ranking 13th in rushing (237.3 yards per game) and second in yards per carry (6.64). In addition to more help on the ground from Kyler Murray than they got from Baker Mayfield, the Sooners have relied on sophomore Trey Sermon and freshman Kennedy Brooks. Brooks is the more Anderson-like of the two backs — 23 carries for 262 yards and three touchdowns in OU’s two games since the Texas loss — and figures to see his load increase down the stretch.