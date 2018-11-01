Getty Images

Ole Miss wins appeal on recruiting restrictions, but bowl ban remains

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
It was at least a partial victory for the Ole Miss football program Thursday afternoon.

Nearly a year ago, Ole Miss announced that it would “vigorously appeal” the NCAA’s decision to add one year onto the university’s decision to self-impose a bowl ban for the 2017 season.  Thursday, the NCAA announced that its Infractions Appeals Committee has upheld the ban that will keep the rebels out of a bowl game following the 2018 season.  The IAC also upheld the findings of the Committee on Infractions in regards to lack of institutional control as well “recruiting inducements” given out by previous coaching staffs.

However, the school stated in its response to the findings, ““the Committee on Infractions (COI) abused its discretion when prescribing penalty VII.5.c [unofficial visit restrictions] in that it was based in significant part on one or more irrelevant or improper factors.”

That portion of the sanctions was vacated by the IAC.

The original sanction had called for the number of unofficial visits by recruits to be severely curtailed through the 2020 season.  Specifically, each recruit would’ve been limited to one unofficial visit per year; in most cases, unofficial visits are unlimited.

“As leaders at the University of Mississippi, we are sorry for what the Ole Miss family has endured throughout this long, arduous process,” a letter signed by Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter and athletic director Ross Bjork said, in part. “As the state’s flagship university, our resolve has been tested many times in our history, and we have prevailed by staying true to our core values combined with the amazing support of the Ole Miss family. This challenge will not define us, and we will be stronger because of it.

“This ordeal is now over. Our attention must now be on the present and the future of our football program, and we are calling on the Ole Miss family to help finish this season strong. With the freedom to recruit and promote all that the University of Mississippi has to offer, Coach [Matt] Luke and his staff will keep building on the momentum we have in our program.”

As far as the NCAA is concerned, and with the appeals process over, the nearly six-year-long case is closed.

USC’s starting MLB expected to play vs. Oregon State

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
It’s not just the offensive side of the ball that’s expected to be bolstered for USC this weekend.

Cameron Smith has missed most of the past three games because of a variety of injuries, including a hamstring issue as well as a minor knee procedure in the week leading up to last Saturday’s Arizona State loss.   As Oregon State, fresh off a huge come-from-behind upset of Colorado, looms this weekend, all signs are pointing to the middle linebacker returning to the field Saturday night.

That development is obviously pleasing to the head coach.

“He’s the quarterback,” Clay Helton said of the defensive leader, “and anytime that you have that quarterback of that defense leave you a couple weeks, it’s different. … But obviously, it’s a security blanket when you have a guy that has that many reps over four years.”

Despite missing nearly three full games, Smith, who has started 41 games the last three-plus seasons and is one of USC’s four captains in 2018, is still third on the Trojans in tackles with 47.  He’s also tied for second in tackles for loss with five.

Smith has led the Trojans in tackles each of the past two seasons

Earlier this week, Helton confirmed that JT Daniels has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play this weekend.  The true freshman starting quarterback missed the ASU loss because of a head injury.

Pioneering female college kicker battling deadly health issue

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
One of the foremost female names in the sport of college football could certainly use the help of strangers during what are some very trying and perilous times.

According to a GoFundMe page titled “Help Katie heal,” Katie Hnida has been dealing with what was described as  “a rare, life-threatening reaction” to “a common, everyday antibiotic” she was described for an unspecified medical issue recently.  The 37-year-old Hnida suffered multi-organ failure, with her kidneys failing, liver shutting down and “her bone marrow quit functioning.”

“Her blood wouldn’t clot, and she had uncontrollable bleeding. Katie was admitted to the ICU in critical condition where she was given emergency dialysis and doctors debated the need for a possible liver transplant,” the page stated. “Fortunately, she has stabilized and her doctors and family are optimistic that she will eventually recover from this crisis.”

Hnida, originally on the roster at Colorado before transferring under what ultimately became controversial circumstances, was successful on two point-after attempts for New Mexico in 2003 to become the first female to score in an FBS game. Months prior to that debut, Hnida attempted an extra point in the Las Vegas Bowl — it was blocked — becoming the first female to play in an FBS game.

Because of her pioneering efforts in the sport, Hnida’s jersey has been displayed in the College Football Hall of Fame.

The GoFundMe page is seeking donations to help defray Hnida’s medical costs, which thus far have exceeded $155,000.

Hnida, who claimed she was raped by a teammate while a member of the Buffaloes, has been “on the front lines as an advocate, educator, and voice for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The majority of her work is through nonprofits, and she dedicates a substantial amount of time providing pro-bono counseling to survivors of trauma.”

It’s believed Hnida will be out of work for the next 4-6 months because of her medical issues.

Report: ‘Pro-Durkin’ Maryland player ‘viciously punched’ rumored whistleblower teammate during practice altercation

University of Maryland spring football practice.
By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
The tumult in and around the Maryland football program continues, with teammates reportedly turning against one another in a very physical way.

In an interview with WUSA 9 and other media outlets Wednesday night, the attorney for the family of Jordan McNair, the Maryland offensive lineman who died in June after collapsing during a May workout this past offseason, claimed that two Terrapins football players were involved in a physical altercation during practice Tuesday.  The attorney, Billy Murphy, alleged that the altercation was between a player described as pro-DJ Durkin — a punter recruited from Australia by Durkin “at his last stop” according to Murphy — and a teammate rumored to be a whistleblower.

“[The Pro-Durkin player] walked up to this young player… and he punched him viciously in the face,” Murphy said in the interview, not mentioning any player involved by name. Per the attorney, the alleged victim of the aggression, also believed to be a punter, received stitches “on the premises” and also underwent an MRI for a separated shoulder suffered in the incident.

On the Terrapins’ football roster posted online, there are three punters listed: Matt Barber, Wade Lees and Bentley Faulkner. Barber is a senior, Lees is from Melbourne, Australia, and Faulkner is a freshman.

The video of the interview, which also includes McNair’s father, appears below.

In a statement, athletic director Damon Evans addressed the alleged incident.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our football student-athletes,” Evans said. “However, we take any matters involving physical altercations extremely seriously. We are talking with the players involved and will take appropriate actions based on the facts.”

Tuesday, the day of the teammate-on-teammate brouhaha, was the same day that Durkin was reinstated and returned to practice. Murphy claimed that the incident occurred within two hours of Durkin’s reinstatement, and the alleged aggressor “obviously felt empowered to act that way because of the coach’s return.”

The next day, and amidst an avalanche of criticism from football players, student groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins head football coach.

“It was the right decision for the university and football program moving forward,” McNair’s roommate, Johnny Jordan, told ESPN.com. “I’m not really playing for a head coach. I’m playing for the guy upstairs, who we dedicated this season to, I’ve dedicated my career and life to.”

San Diego State grad assistant hired as Cleveland Browns RBs coach

By John TaylorNov 1, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
This is what you call one helluva promotion.

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they have hired Ryan Lindley as the NFL team’s running backs coach. Lindley replaces Freddie Kitchens, who was promoted to offensive coordinator by interim head coach Gregg Williams after Todd Haley, along with head coach Hue Jackson, was fired after less than a season on the job.

What makes Lindley’s hiring most intriguing is from where he came — or, more specifically, from which job he came.

The 29-year-old Lindley spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at his alma mater San Diego State. That marked Lindley’s first coaching job at any level of football following a six-year professional playing career (2012-17) that included stops with five NFL teams plus one in the CFL.

Lindley, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Aztecs history, played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2012-13, where his position coach was Kitchens. Kitchens, incidentally, played quarterback at Alabama and was an assistant for two years at Mississippi State (2004-05) before moving on to the NFL and spending the past 13 seasons at that level.