Ole Miss wins appeal on recruiting restrictions, but bowl ban remains

It was at least a partial victory for the Ole Miss football program Thursday afternoon.

Nearly a year ago, Ole Miss announced that it would “vigorously appeal” the NCAA’s decision to add one year onto the university’s decision to self-impose a bowl ban for the 2017 season. Thursday, the NCAA announced that its Infractions Appeals Committee has upheld the ban that will keep the rebels out of a bowl game following the 2018 season. The IAC also upheld the findings of the Committee on Infractions in regards to lack of institutional control as well “recruiting inducements” given out by previous coaching staffs.

However, the school stated in its response to the findings, ““the Committee on Infractions (COI) abused its discretion when prescribing penalty VII.5.c [unofficial visit restrictions] in that it was based in significant part on one or more irrelevant or improper factors.”

That portion of the sanctions was vacated by the IAC.

The original sanction had called for the number of unofficial visits by recruits to be severely curtailed through the 2020 season. Specifically, each recruit would’ve been limited to one unofficial visit per year; in most cases, unofficial visits are unlimited.

“As leaders at the University of Mississippi, we are sorry for what the Ole Miss family has endured throughout this long, arduous process,” a letter signed by Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter and athletic director Ross Bjork said, in part. “As the state’s flagship university, our resolve has been tested many times in our history, and we have prevailed by staying true to our core values combined with the amazing support of the Ole Miss family. This challenge will not define us, and we will be stronger because of it.

“This ordeal is now over. Our attention must now be on the present and the future of our football program, and we are calling on the Ole Miss family to help finish this season strong. With the freedom to recruit and promote all that the University of Mississippi has to offer, Coach [Matt] Luke and his staff will keep building on the momentum we have in our program.”

As far as the NCAA is concerned, and with the appeals process over, the nearly six-year-long case is closed.