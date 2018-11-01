USC’s starting MLB expected to play vs. Oregon State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not just the offensive side of the ball that’s expected to be bolstered for USC this weekend.

Cameron Smith has missed most of the past three games because of a variety of injuries, including a hamstring issue as well as a minor knee procedure in the week leading up to last Saturday’s Arizona State loss. As Oregon State, fresh off a huge come-from-behind upset of Colorado, looms this weekend, all signs are pointing to the middle linebacker returning to the field Saturday night.

That development is obviously pleasing to the head coach.

“He’s the quarterback,” Clay Helton said of the defensive leader, “and anytime that you have that quarterback of that defense leave you a couple weeks, it’s different. … But obviously, it’s a security blanket when you have a guy that has that many reps over four years.”

Despite missing nearly three full games, Smith, who has started 41 games the last three-plus seasons and is one of USC’s four captains in 2018, is still third on the Trojans in tackles with 47. He’s also tied for second in tackles for loss with five.

Smith has led the Trojans in tackles each of the past two seasons

Earlier this week, Helton confirmed that JT Daniels has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play this weekend. The true freshman starting quarterback missed the ASU loss because of a head injury.