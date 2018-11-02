Getty Images

Alex Hornibrook clears concussion protocol; Wisconsin’s starting QB set to play in Week 10 vs. Rutgers

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
Not that they’ll likely need it given the quality — or lack thereof — of the team on the opposing sidelines, but Wisconsin will have its main man under center in Week 10.

Alex Hornibrook missed last Saturday’s loss to Northwestern because of a concussion. With a date against woebegone Rutgers (1-7 overall, 0-5 in Big Ten play) on tap, the quarterback has cleared concussion protocol and will start for the Badgers versus the Scarlet Knights.

With Hornibrook sidelined for the first time since late in the 2016 season, Jack Coan made his first career start at the collegiate level. In the 31-17 road loss to the Wildcats, Coan completed 20-of-31 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. The true sophomore entered the game having attempted just five career passes, all of which came during the 2017 season.

Hornibrook is currently fifth in the Big Ten and 46th nationally with a 142.6 pass efficiency rating.

Ohio remains in thick of MAC East hunt after shellacking of WMU

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 7:31 AM EDT
Tuesday night, Buffalo maintained its lead in the MAC East with a wild shootout win over Miami. Two days later, one pursuer used a woodshedding to keep the Bulls in its sights.

After one quarter of play Thursday night in Kalamazoo, it was Ohio 21, Western Michigan 0; after two, it was 45-0. Needless to say, the Bobcats cruised the rest of the way and headed back to Athens with a 59-14 shellacking of the Broncos firmly stuffed into their back pockets.

Far and away the biggest stat in the game was turnovers as WMU committed a whopping six — four lost fumbles, two interceptions — to none for Ohio. The Bobcats turned those six turnovers into an impressive 31 points; add in the Broncos turning the ball over on downs — the Bobcats scored on the ensuing possession on a 44-yard drive — as well as a missed field goal, and the home team simply stood no chance on the scoreboard.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke led the way offensively, throwing three touchdown passes and accounting for another pair of scores on the ground. The Bobcats ran for 256 yards as a team, with six players rushing for at least 18 yards but none more than 71. They averaged 6.2 yards per carry and scored four rushing touchdowns as well.

Defensively, the Bobcats held the Broncos to 270 yards — 152 passing, 118 rushing. WMU managed just 2.95 yards per on its 40 carries.

In pushing its record to 6-3 overall on the year, the Bobcats are now bowl-eligible for the 10th straight season.

With the win, Ohio improved to 4-1 in conference play, one game behind division leader Buffalo (5-0). Provided Ohio gets past Miami next Wednesday and Buffalo avoids getting tripped up by Kent State the day before — or if both teams lose — it would keep the two East teams on a collision course for a Nov. 14 meeting that will likely decide the division’s representative in the conference championship game.

Conversely, last night’s loss was costly for WMU as it dropped them to 4-2 in the conference, a game and a half behind West leader Northern Illinois (5-0). NIU took care of business Thursday night, incidentally, with a 36-26 win over Akron.

2017 winner Matt Gay of Utah headlines Lou Groza Award semifinalists

By John TaylorNov 2, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
Not surprisingly, the reigning winner of an award who returned for another season will have the opportunity to claim the hardware in back-to-back years.

Thursday, the Palm Beach Sports Commission released its list of 20 semifinalists for the 2018 Lou Groza Award, given annually since 1992 to the nation’s top place-kicker. Leading the way for this group of semifinalists is Utah’s Matt Gay, the 2017 winner of the Groza.

In addition to Gay, 2017 finalist and Utah State junior Dominik Eberle is a 2018 semifinalist as well. Another three have been semifinalists for previous awards and are up for it again — Georgia junior Rodrigo Blankenship and UTSA sophomore Jared Sackett in 2017, San Diego State senior John Baron II in 2016.

The 15 new semifinalists are as follows:

Georgia Southern junior Tyler Bass
Coastal Carolina freshman Massimo Biscardi
FIU sophomore Jose Borregales
Michigan State sophomore Matt Coghlin
Texas Tech senior Clayton Hatfield
North Texas senior Cole Hedlund
Indiana junior Logan Justus
Arkansas junior Connor Limpert
Illinois senior Chase McLaughlin
Florida freshman Evan McPherson
Wyoming junior Cooper Rothe
Syracuse freshman Andre Szymt
Central Michigan junior Ryan Tice
LSU senior Cole Tracy
UCF senior Matthew Wright

No. 12 UCF bounces back in second half to dispatch Temple, take control of AAC East

By Bryan FischerNov 1, 2018, 11:25 PM EDT
No. 12 UCF would like to have a word for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee: feel free to just watch the second half this week. Oh, and maybe stick to the offensive cut-ups too.

The Knights may have taken issue with their low ranking on Tuesday night in the first set of playoff rankings but were lucky to escape with a 52-40 shootout win on Thursday night after making some big second half adjustments to dispatch a pesky Temple squad and take control of the AAC East in the process.

Making his first start in over two weeks, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton didn’t look limited at all by a balky ankle in leading his team to a win. While not quite as efficient as he typically has been this season, the dual-threat still threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns (one interception) while also adding 19 yards and a rushing score that came on a key fourth down conversion in the first half. The ball had plenty of zip despite limited practice time the past few weeks and Milton was big when coming up with some beautiful downfield throws and scrambles to keep plays alive.

Balance was key for the Knights though. Greg McCrae was the one who put up the biggest numbers (188 yards, 1 TD) but it was a successful committee approach on the ground that also saw Adrian Killins rush for 33 yards and Taj McGowan chip in with another 56 to go with his two trips to the end zone. Not surprisingly, the high tempo offense was really rolling for most of the game and the team only punted three times — easily cruising past the eight yard per play mark.

If there was one glaring issue on the night though, it was the UCF defense. They were gashed on the night to the tune of 670 yards of offense (a Temple school record) and were dominated in time of possession — to say nothing of allowing seven scoring drives to a team that was beat by FCS Villanova earlier in the season.

In fact, it was an impressive effort all around for the Owls in just about every facet aside from defense themselves (including a lovely fake field goal that went for a touchdown). Especially offensively, the team kept making plays with what they had despite missing their starting center for most of the game and seeing star back Ryquell Armstead miss most of the second half with an ankle injury after he rushed for 142 yards.

Quarterback Anthony Russo was a big reason why the chains kept moving, having a career night of 444 yards and four touchdowns through the air (two picks) to go along with a further 46 yards and a rushing score on that aforementioned fake field goal. It was certainly a valiant effort that included a halftime lead but just wasn’t enough in the end on the road.

While it was far from pretty, the Knights will take it anyway because it’s the first time they’ve beaten a team with a winning record this season. That was a key metric that was cited by CFP Selection Committee chairman Rob Mullens on Tuesday and there’s little question that Temple has turned into a very solid football team since a rough start in September.

Maybe more to the point for UCF was the victory, the team’s 21st in a row dating back to last season, allowed the team to take control of the AAC East as the only remaining undefeated team in conference play. That will likely be the takeaway for supporters of the program even if the on-field product left many others even more skeptical of that No. 12 ranking following the game on Thursday night.

Nick Saban on No. 1 Alabama’s game against No. 3 LSU: ‘I hope we elect to kick ass’

By Bryan FischerNov 1, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
For those that don’t know him all that well, the typically stern-faced Nick Saban actually has a pretty good sense of humor.

Case in point came Thursday night ahead of No. 1 Alabama’s mega-matchup on Saturday with No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge. As is typical during game week in the SEC, Saban was hosting his regular coach’s radio show at a restaurant in Tuscaloosa that featured plenty of Crimson Tide fans calling in and asking questions about the program and, of course, the upcoming game.

We’ll let AL.com take over from there:

The caller asked: If you win the toss, Coach, will you elect to kick or will you elect to receive?

Saban paused for a moment and then responded.

“I hope we elect to kick ass is what I hope we do,” he said, drawing laughs from the crowd at Baumhower’s Victory Grille.

After hearing that, Alabama by 40 on Saturday.