Baylor QB Charlie Brewer out of concussion protocol, cleared to play vs. Oklahoma State

Baylor received a bit of good news on Friday ahead of their Big 12 clash on Saturday against Oklahoma State.
Per the Waco Tribune-Herald, Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer will indeed be available this weekend after the sophomore spent the last several days in the school’s concussion protocol following an early exit in last week’s game against West Virginia.
It remains to be seen if that will result in Brewer getting the start against the Cowboys as he completed just one of eight passes to a teammate and threw three others to the opposition in his last outing before exiting. Senior Jalan McClendon has seen plenty of action for the team behind center already, including finishing off the game in last week’s loss, and could wind up getting the start given the limited practice time for the team’s regular QB.
On the season, Brewer is completing a tick over 60% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions as Baylor sits at 4-4 on the year heading into a very tough month of November as they look for the first bowl bid in the Matt Rhule era in Waco.
Typically when a head coach has his contract extended after a few years, there’s plenty of fanfare. A news conference, some boosters shaking hands, a handful of exciting tweets on social media from various school accounts and, if we’re lucky, maybe even a term sheet or set of contract terms. After all, this is an example of a school keeping a head coach in town and hoping that the program is set on solid footing for years to come.
This is not, however, how things work at Northern Illinois apparently.
Per the Northern Star, athletic director Sean Frazier — for a second time — has quietly given a contract extension to head coach Rod Carey that will keep him leading the Huskies through June 30, 2022 (i.e. the 2021 season). Terms were obtained by the paper through a freedom of information request and will see Carey earn an estimated $2.4 million over the next four years in base salary and plenty more in incentives.
USA Today’s coaches salary database lists Carey as making $633,460 in total for 2018 with a buyout for the school of just over $1.8 million.
“There was no formal announcement of coach Carey’s contract extension,” NIU spokesperson Joe King told the Star. “Intercollegiate sports does not routinely put out news releases on contract extensions and did not do so in this case.”
Carey is 50–27 overall in DeKalb after five and a half seasons leading the team. The coach, a former offensive lineman at Indiana, won the MAC championship in 2014 and has three division titles to his name.
While it’s not all that surprising to see Carey get a new deal, especially with the team trending upward recently, it still is a bit curious to see why Frazier and NIU would opt to keep news of the extension quiet yet again. Generally keeping a coach around in the MAC is news for celebrating but things appear to be operating a little differently when it comes to the Huskies.
In a season filled with on-field losses, it’s only fitting that Louisville suffers one on the personnel side as well.
In a press release, Bobby Petrino confirmed that Jordan Travis has decided to transfer out of his Cardinals football program. According to the head coach, the quarterback, who grew up in West Palm Beach, Fla., wanted to be closer to home and his family.
“Jordan Travis approached me Tuesday about transferring and we had a productive conversation about his future,” a statement from Petrino began. “He talked about the possibility of getting closer to home and his family, and we agreed that it might be a better situation for him personally. Jordan is a terrific young man and I wish him nothing but the best in his collegiate career.”
Travis was a three-star member of the Cardinals’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 25 dual-threat quarterback in the country. As a true freshman this season, Jackson had completed four-of-nine passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
As he played in less than four games, Travis can use his redshirt this season and maintain four years of eligibility moving forward.
At the time of Jackson’s decision to leave, he had seemingly ascended to No. 2 on the Cardinals’ depth chart. WDRB-TV noted that, with Jackson’s departure, the U of L is down to two scholarship quarterbacks — starter Jawon Pass and Malik Cunningham.
Maybe it’s in the college football water?
Earlier this week, New Mexico announced that senior linebacker Evahelotu Tohi has been suspended from all team activities after being involved in a fight that left a teammate, later identified as fellow linebacker David Brown, hospitalized. The altercation took place at a party over the weekend, and Brown was reportedly hit at least twice by Tohi.
The Albuquerque Journal writes that “Brown suffered ‘internal bleeding on the right side of his brain’ as a result of the blows, Brown’s mother Marissa Brown said in the Albuquerque Police Department report that was filed early Sunday morning.”
“I was made aware of an incident that happened Saturday night involving two of our student-athletes,” head coach Bob Davie said in a statement. “Although all the details are still being gathered, I think it’s appropriate at this time to suspend Evah Tohi from all team activities. The University will continue to work through proper procedures and once the process is completed, appropriate action will be taken.”
No charges have been filed as of yet as Brown, who was released from the hospital Thursday after a five-day stay, has thus far refused to cooperate with police investigating the incident.
Tohi’s 57 tackles currently lead the Lobos. In last Saturday’s loss to Utah State in Ogden, the senior recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Earlier this year, Davie was suspended for 30 days amidst a trio of investigations into the coach, his football program and the coach’s handling of rape allegations involving one of his football players. While Davie appealed the suspension, it was subsequently upheld.
A pair of teams impacted by weather earlier this season will get together next month to fill out their collective 2018 regular-season schedules.
South Carolina announced Friday that it will square off with Akron Dec. 1 of this year at Williams-Brice Stadium. For South Carolina, the game replaces the one with Marshall lost because of Hurricane Florence; for Akron, this makes up for the season opener against Nebraska scrubbed because of severe weather.
“Akron is a quality opponent and someone that we have to be prepared to play,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp in a statement. “They’ve been to a bowl game two of the last three years. I’ve known [former Auburn and current Akron head coach Terry] Bowden for many years and know that he’ll have his team ready to play.”
The game next month will mark the first-ever between the two football programs.
South Carolina last played a team that was a member of the MAC at the time way back in September of 2000, a 41-6 win over Eastern Michigan. Akron played Tennessee in 2012, its last game against a school from the SEC.
The Gamecocks enter Week 10 at 4-3, while the Zips sit at 4-4. Obviously, the additional game will give both teams a better opportunity to reach six wins and bowl eligibility.